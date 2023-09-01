Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|73,45,069
|2.41
|756.14
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|47,38,827
|3.34
|487.84
|Axis Midcap Fund
|46,52,378
|2.16
|478.94
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|37,78,182
|3.29
|388.94
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|24,50,000
|1.72
|252.22
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|19,86,228
|2.36
|204.47
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|18,13,595
|2.23
|186.7
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|18,13,595
|2.23
|186.7
|SBI Contra Fund
|17,71,410
|1.35
|182.36
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|12,98,134
|1.54
|133.64
Coromandel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120TG1961PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19088.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹32,113.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coromandel International Ltd. is 15.95 and PB ratio of Coromandel International Ltd. is 5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹1,111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹1,115.00 and 52-week low of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹838.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.