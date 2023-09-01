Follow Us

About Coromandel International Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120TG1961PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19088.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Vellayan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Raghuram Devarakonda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Sankarasubramanian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. R Nagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Parameshwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aruna B Advani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Coromandel International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel International Ltd.?

The market cap of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹32,113.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coromandel International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coromandel International Ltd. is 15.95 and PB ratio of Coromandel International Ltd. is 5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coromandel International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹1,111.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹1,115.00 and 52-week low of Coromandel International Ltd. is ₹838.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

