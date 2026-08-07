Here's the live share price of Coromandel International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coromandel International has declined 15.59% compared to peers like The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Coromandel International has outperformed peers relative to The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%) and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (26.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,061.98
|2,083.46
|10
|2,040.96
|2,066.81
|20
|2,041.87
|2,046.87
|50
|1,962.8
|2,011.92
|100
|1,971.92
|2,024.46
|200
|2,118.29
|2,067.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coromandel International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.92%, FII holding fell to 11.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,28,809
|1.7
|1,148.63
|53,14,709
|1.06
|1,065.6
|32,00,000
|2.05
|641.6
|29,86,308
|1.77
|598.75
|25,42,249
|2.53
|509.72
|17,14,153
|2.45
|343.69
|16,75,650
|1.88
|335.97
|15,00,000
|0.54
|300.75
|12,10,830
|0.49
|242.77
|11,53,985
|1.4
|231.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Coromandel Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Coromandel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120TG1961PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30530.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel International is ₹2,065.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coromandel International is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coromandel International is ₹60,947.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel International are ₹2,087.50 and ₹2,058.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel International is ₹2,644.70 and 52-week low of Coromandel International is ₹1,709.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coromandel International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, -15.59% over 1 year, 25.46% across 3 years, and 19.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel International are 33.27 and 393.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global