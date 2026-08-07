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Coromandel International Share Price

NSE
BSE

COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL

Murugappa Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Coromandel International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,065.90 Closed
-0.48₹ -10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Coromandel International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,058.00₹2,087.50
₹2,065.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,709.50₹2,644.70
₹2,065.90
Open Price
₹2,069.90
Prev. Close
₹2,075.90
Volume
3,155

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coromandel International has declined 15.59% compared to peers like The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Coromandel International has outperformed peers relative to The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%) and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (26.83%).

Coromandel International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,061.982,083.46
102,040.962,066.81
202,041.872,046.87
501,962.82,011.92
1001,971.922,024.46
2002,118.292,067.98

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coromandel International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.92%, FII holding fell to 11.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Coromandel International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,28,8091.71,148.63
53,14,7091.061,065.6
32,00,0002.05641.6
29,86,3081.77598.75
25,42,2492.53509.72
17,14,1532.45343.69
16,75,6501.88335.97
15,00,0000.54300.75
12,10,8300.49242.77
11,53,9851.4231.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Coromandel International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTCoromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTCoromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTCoromandel Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTCoromandel Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTCoromandel Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Coromandel International

Coromandel International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120TG1961PLC000892 and registration number is 000892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30530.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Sankarasubramanian
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arunachalam Vellayan
    Whole Time Director - Strategy & Planning
  • Mr. Narayanan Vellayan
    Executive Director - Nutrient Business
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adnan Wajhat Ahmad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Himatsingka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durgashankar Subramaniam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coromandel International Share Price

What is the share price of Coromandel International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel International is ₹2,065.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coromandel International?

The Coromandel International is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel International?

The market cap of Coromandel International is ₹60,947.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coromandel International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel International are ₹2,087.50 and ₹2,058.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel International is ₹2,644.70 and 52-week low of Coromandel International is ₹1,709.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coromandel International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coromandel International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, -15.59% over 1 year, 25.46% across 3 years, and 19.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coromandel International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel International are 33.27 and 393.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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