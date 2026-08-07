What is the share price of Coromandel International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel International is ₹2,065.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Coromandel International? The Coromandel International is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel International? The market cap of Coromandel International is ₹60,947.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coromandel International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel International are ₹2,087.50 and ₹2,058.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel International is ₹2,644.70 and 52-week low of Coromandel International is ₹1,709.50 as on .

How has the Coromandel International performed historically in terms of returns? The Coromandel International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, -15.59% over 1 year, 25.46% across 3 years, and 19.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coromandel International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel International are 33.27 and 393.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global