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Bharat Electronics Share Price

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BSE

BHARAT ELECTRONICS

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Bharat Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹402.10 Closed
0.74₹ 2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹398.35₹402.90
₹402.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹361.05₹473.25
₹402.10
Open Price
₹401.80
Prev. Close
₹399.15
Volume
14,16,971

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Electronics has gained 3.67% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Dynamics (45.89%).

Bharat Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5387.55390.23
10397.2393.54
20403.8399.34
50410.2408.66
100422.63414.83
200420.21410.13

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.02%, FII holding fell to 18.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Electronics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,35,00,0005.423,026.73
3,35,87,7452.051,383.14
2,80,00,0003.691,153.04
2,00,70,1912.21826.49
1,63,76,8612.67674.4
1,43,18,7173.2589.64
1,41,85,0008.74584.14
1,17,88,3133.64485.44
1,00,00,0000.84411.8
97,64,7050.55402.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTBharat Electronics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTBharat Electronics - Book Closure Dates.
Aug 06, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTBharat Electronics - Notice Of Record Date.
Aug 06, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTBharat Electronics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTBharat Electronics - Notice Of 72Nd Annual General Meeting And Integrated Annual Report 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32309KA1954GOI000787 and registration number is 000787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27479.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 730.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Damodar Bhattad
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. N Vikraman
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. K V Suresh Kumar
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Rajnish Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. R Hari Kumar
    Director - R & D
  • Mr. Kamesh Kasana
    Director
  • Dr. Binoy Kumar Das
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Ms. Meera Mohanty
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Lt. Gen. Vishwambhar Singh
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Tripathi
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Bharatsinh Prabhatsinh Parmar
    Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on Bharat Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics is ₹402.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Electronics?

The Bharat Electronics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Electronics?

The market cap of Bharat Electronics is ₹293,926.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Electronics are ₹402.90 and ₹398.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Electronics is ₹473.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Electronics is ₹361.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Electronics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -8.55% over 3 months, 3.67% over 1 year, 46.3% across 3 years, and 47.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics are 47.82 and 12.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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