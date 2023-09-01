What is the Market Cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹97,366.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 32.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 7.93 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹137.85 as on .