Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|23,55,63,879
|13.66
|3,078.82
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|13,30,00,000
|4.33
|1,738.31
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|10,66,84,890
|3.07
|1,394.37
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|5,50,87,745
|2.29
|720
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|4,41,08,759
|5.05
|576.28
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|3,77,00,000
|2.75
|492.74
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|2,85,00,000
|2.54
|372.5
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,21,16,000
|1.22
|289.06
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,93,48,504
|1.2
|252.88
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|1,86,61,561
|2.76
|243.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32309KA1954GOI000787 and registration number is 000787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15313.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 243.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹97,366.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 32.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 7.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹137.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.