What is the share price of Bharat Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics is ₹402.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Electronics? The Bharat Electronics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Electronics? The market cap of Bharat Electronics is ₹293,926.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Electronics are ₹402.90 and ₹398.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Electronics is ₹473.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Electronics is ₹361.05 as on .

How has the Bharat Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Electronics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -8.55% over 3 months, 3.67% over 1 year, 46.3% across 3 years, and 47.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics are 47.82 and 12.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global