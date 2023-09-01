Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Largecap | NSE
₹137.85 Closed
3.494.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.90₹138.40
₹137.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.00₹137.95
₹137.85
Open Price
₹134.05
Prev. Close
₹133.20
Volume
2,34,08,133

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.4
  • R2141
  • R3143.75
  • Pivot
    136.65
  • S1135.05
  • S2132.3
  • S3130.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.64133.78
  • 10103.85133.04
  • 20102.69131.51
  • 50103.97127.06
  • 10093.46120.39
  • 20083.09111.68

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF23,55,63,87913.663,078.82
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan13,30,00,0004.331,738.31
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan10,66,84,8903.071,394.37
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan5,50,87,7452.29720
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF4,41,08,7595.05576.28
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities3,77,00,0002.75492.74
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan2,85,00,0002.54372.5
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan2,21,16,0001.22289.06
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,93,48,5041.2252.88
DSP Flexi Cap Fund1,86,61,5612.76243.91
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bharat Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32309KA1954GOI000787 and registration number is 000787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15313.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 243.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Batra
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Anandi Ramalingam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Katyal
    Director
  • Mr. M V Rajasekhar
    Director - R & D
  • Mr. Bhanu Prakash Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Anurag Bajpai
    Part Time Govt.Director
  • Dr. P V Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Binoy Kumar Das
    Part Time Govt.Director
  • Mr. Mansukhbhai S Khachariya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. N Santhoshkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafulla Kumar Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivnath Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gokulan Bangakandy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shyama Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹97,366.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 32.62 and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 7.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹137.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data