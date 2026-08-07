Here's the live share price of Bharat Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Electronics has gained 3.67% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Dynamics (45.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|387.55
|390.23
|10
|397.2
|393.54
|20
|403.8
|399.34
|50
|410.2
|408.66
|100
|422.63
|414.83
|200
|420.21
|410.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.02%, FII holding fell to 18.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,35,00,000
|5.42
|3,026.73
|3,35,87,745
|2.05
|1,383.14
|2,80,00,000
|3.69
|1,153.04
|2,00,70,191
|2.21
|826.49
|1,63,76,861
|2.67
|674.4
|1,43,18,717
|3.2
|589.64
|1,41,85,000
|8.74
|584.14
|1,17,88,313
|3.64
|485.44
|1,00,00,000
|0.84
|411.8
|97,64,705
|0.55
|402.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Bharat Electronics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Bharat Electronics - Book Closure Dates.
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|Bharat Electronics - Notice Of Record Date.
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Bharat Electronics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Bharat Electronics - Notice Of 72Nd Annual General Meeting And Integrated Annual Report 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32309KA1954GOI000787 and registration number is 000787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27479.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 730.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Electronics is ₹402.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Electronics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Electronics is ₹293,926.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Electronics are ₹402.90 and ₹398.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Electronics is ₹473.25 and 52-week low of Bharat Electronics is ₹361.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Electronics has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -8.55% over 3 months, 3.67% over 1 year, 46.3% across 3 years, and 47.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Electronics are 47.82 and 12.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global