Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Container Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
LogisticsMobilityRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE PSUBSE Services

Here's the live share price of Container Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹506.10 Closed
-0.57₹ -2.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Container Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹506.10₹513.70
₹506.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹421.80₹582.55
₹506.10
Open Price
₹511.60
Prev. Close
₹509.00
Volume
6,62,314

Source: Dion Global

Container Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Container Corporation of India has declined 8.47% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Delhivery (1.12%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Container Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Delhivery (-2.59%).

Container Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Container Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5524.2518.76
10506.3513.11
20491.75502.42
50477.58490.58
100481.38490.11
200498504.21

Source: Dion Global

Container Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Container Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.85%, FII holding fell to 7.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Container Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,15,21,2781.24547.55
84,93,7500.51403.67
70,00,8130.61332.71
69,77,3840.46331.6
68,60,1480.54326.03
63,72,6541.55302.86
52,81,3560.81251
52,35,2750.51248.81
48,85,1532.72232.17
39,87,3111.06189.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Container Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTContainer Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTContainer Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTContainer Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTContainer Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTContainer Corp. - Additional Charge Of The Post Of Director (Projects & Services), CONCOR

Source: Dion Global

About Container Corporation of India

Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011DL1988GOI030915 and registration number is 030915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight rail transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9059.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 380.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Swarup
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Kapil
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Panda
    Director - Projects & Services
  • Mr. Mohammad Azhar Shams
    Director - Domestic
  • Mr. Chesong Bikramsing Terang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kedarashish Bapat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijoy Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Paul Kanagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namita Devi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhas Dansana
    Part Time Govt.Director

FAQs on Container Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Container Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Container Corporation of India is ₹506.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Container Corporation of India?

The Container Corporation of India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Container Corporation of India?

The market cap of Container Corporation of India is ₹38,545.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Container Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Container Corporation of India are ₹513.70 and ₹506.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Container Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Container Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Container Corporation of India is ₹582.55 and 52-week low of Container Corporation of India is ₹421.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Container Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Container Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 7.01% for the past month, -3.87% over 3 months, -8.47% over 1 year, -3.28% across 3 years, and -1.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Container Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Container Corporation of India are 31.04 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Container Corporation of India News

More Container Corporation of India News
Market Pulse