Here's the live share price of Container Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Container Corporation of India has declined 8.47% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Delhivery (1.12%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Container Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Delhivery (-2.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|524.2
|518.76
|10
|506.3
|513.11
|20
|491.75
|502.42
|50
|477.58
|490.58
|100
|481.38
|490.11
|200
|498
|504.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Container Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.85%, FII holding fell to 7.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,15,21,278
|1.24
|547.55
|84,93,750
|0.51
|403.67
|70,00,813
|0.61
|332.71
|69,77,384
|0.46
|331.6
|68,60,148
|0.54
|326.03
|63,72,654
|1.55
|302.86
|52,81,356
|0.81
|251
|52,35,275
|0.51
|248.81
|48,85,153
|2.72
|232.17
|39,87,311
|1.06
|189.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Container Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Container Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Container Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Container Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Container Corp. - Additional Charge Of The Post Of Director (Projects & Services), CONCOR
Source: Dion Global
Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011DL1988GOI030915 and registration number is 030915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight rail transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9059.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 380.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Container Corporation of India is ₹506.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Container Corporation of India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Container Corporation of India is ₹38,545.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Container Corporation of India are ₹513.70 and ₹506.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Container Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Container Corporation of India is ₹582.55 and 52-week low of Container Corporation of India is ₹421.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Container Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.57% over the past day, 7.01% for the past month, -3.87% over 3 months, -8.47% over 1 year, -3.28% across 3 years, and -1.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Container Corporation of India are 31.04 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global