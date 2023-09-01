Follow Us

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Transport - Road | Largecap | NSE
₹687.00 Closed
2.1714.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Container Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹672.40₹691.05
₹687.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹555.00₹828.75
₹687.00
Open Price
₹672.40
Prev. Close
₹672.40
Volume
9,71,365

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1694.13
  • R2701.92
  • R3712.78
  • Pivot
    683.27
  • S1675.48
  • S2664.62
  • S3656.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5746.37672.03
  • 10723.45670.49
  • 20710.72672.51
  • 50713.92670.88
  • 100683.85664.14
  • 200658.05663.2

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.57-0.944.1814.65-0.8371.0931.95
2.496.8315.3125.6713.76289.31132.73
-0.4111.39-9.2222.11-2.62-7.92-26.12
13.7714.6610.8124.19-11.06154.39106.62
1.721.72-13.24-19.18-35.16103.45-90.53
1.223.751.723.7516.00396.41375.92
-6.25-5.51-31.82-27.27-25.9336.36-78.84

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan78,00,0001.35541.87
Nippon India Growth Fund34,00,0001.36236.2
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund31,13,4650.44216.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9627,26,8491.33189.43
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund26,23,2922.65182.24
SBI Flexi Cap Fund25,65,9100.99178.25
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund23,70,0001.45164.64
DSP Tax Saver Fund20,71,7381.22143.92
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund20,44,4301.26142.03
SBI Large & Midcap Fund20,00,0001138.94
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Container Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Container Corporation of India Ltd.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011DL1988GOI030915 and registration number is 030915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7594.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 304.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Kalyana Rama
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Swarup
    Director - Marketing & Operations
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Dubey
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Chandra Rawat
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip K Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Chesong Bikramsing Terang
    Director
  • Mr. Kedarashish Bapat
    Director
  • Mr. Satendra Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Container Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Container Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹40,968.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Container Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is 34.9 and PB ratio of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Container Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹687.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Container Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Container Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹828.75 and 52-week low of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹555.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

