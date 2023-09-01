Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.57
|-0.94
|4.18
|14.65
|-0.83
|71.09
|31.95
|2.49
|6.83
|15.31
|25.67
|13.76
|289.31
|132.73
|-0.41
|11.39
|-9.22
|22.11
|-2.62
|-7.92
|-26.12
|13.77
|14.66
|10.81
|24.19
|-11.06
|154.39
|106.62
|1.72
|1.72
|-13.24
|-19.18
|-35.16
|103.45
|-90.53
|1.22
|3.75
|1.72
|3.75
|16.00
|396.41
|375.92
|-6.25
|-5.51
|-31.82
|-27.27
|-25.93
|36.36
|-78.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|78,00,000
|1.35
|541.87
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|34,00,000
|1.36
|236.2
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|31,13,465
|0.44
|216.29
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|27,26,849
|1.33
|189.43
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|26,23,292
|2.65
|182.24
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|25,65,910
|0.99
|178.25
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|23,70,000
|1.45
|164.64
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|20,71,738
|1.22
|143.92
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|20,44,430
|1.26
|142.03
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|20,00,000
|1
|138.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63011DL1988GOI030915 and registration number is 030915. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities for transportation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7594.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 304.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹40,968.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is 34.9 and PB ratio of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹687.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Container Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹828.75 and 52-week low of Container Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹555.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.