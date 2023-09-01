Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,11,92,127
|2.38
|1,082.05
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|97,23,910
|1.6
|337.32
|HSBC Value Fund
|49,16,614
|1.88
|170.56
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|47,80,678
|1.46
|165.84
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,14,734
|1.45
|156.62
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|40,91,777
|1.79
|141.94
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|38,31,130
|3.85
|132.9
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|28,88,743
|1.4
|100.21
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|26,49,434
|6.85
|91.91
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|22,69,500
|1.41
|78.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1907 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹47,158.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Bank is 8.46 and PB ratio of Indian Bank is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bank is ₹377.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bank is ₹417.90 and 52-week low of Indian Bank is ₹183.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.