Here's the live share price of Indian Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Bank has gained 38.88% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|832.47
|840.7
|10
|833.07
|837.04
|20
|828.62
|834.15
|50
|833.79
|838.01
|100
|858.88
|845.02
|200
|857.35
|823.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.03%, FII holding rose to 6.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,68,54,482
|2.98
|3,009.72
|1,85,38,497
|2.24
|1,513.95
|96,88,128
|1.96
|791.18
|65,07,956
|1.08
|531.47
|60,00,000
|1.57
|489.99
|38,21,523
|0.92
|312.08
|36,30,637
|1.93
|296.5
|34,18,740
|1.88
|279.19
|33,38,157
|1.54
|272.61
|28,27,235
|3.45
|230.89
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Indian Bank - Record Date For Payment Of Yearly Interest On Bank'S Outstanding Long Term Infrastructure Bonds (LTB) Series I
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Indian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Indian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Indian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Indian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Indian Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1907 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bank is ₹899.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹121,092.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Bank are ₹899.05 and ₹878.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bank is ₹1,000.05 and 52-week low of Indian Bank is ₹627.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Bank has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, 38.88% over 1 year, 37.32% across 3 years, and 46.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Bank are 9.47 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global