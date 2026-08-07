What is the share price of Indian Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bank is ₹899.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Bank? The Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Bank? The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹121,092.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Bank are ₹899.05 and ₹878.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bank is ₹1,000.05 and 52-week low of Indian Bank is ₹627.25 as on .

How has the Indian Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Bank has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, 38.88% over 1 year, 37.32% across 3 years, and 46.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Bank are 9.47 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global