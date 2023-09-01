Follow Us

INDIAN BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹377.10 Closed
-0.41-1.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹376.50₹380.95
₹377.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.70₹417.90
₹377.10
Open Price
₹379.65
Prev. Close
₹378.65
Volume
8,43,946

Indian Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1379.7
  • R2382.4
  • R3383.85
  • Pivot
    378.25
  • S1375.55
  • S2374.1
  • S3371.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5222.76387.37
  • 10209.28390.44
  • 20201.84382.75
  • 50196.41354.09
  • 100180.02328.38
  • 200166.52297.12

Indian Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Indian Bank Share Holdings

Indian Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,11,92,1272.381,082.05
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan97,23,9101.6337.32
HSBC Value Fund49,16,6141.88170.56
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund47,80,6781.46165.84
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan45,14,7341.45156.62
HSBC Midcap Fund40,91,7771.79141.94
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund38,31,1303.85132.9
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund28,88,7431.4100.21
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES26,49,4346.8591.91
Kotak Multicap Fund22,69,5001.4178.73
View All Mutual Funds

Indian Bank Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Bank

Indian Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1907 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. S L Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Imran Amin Siddiqui
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Choudhury
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Bharath Krishna Sankar
    Shareholder Director
  • Ms. Papia Sengupta
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Balmukund Sahay
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Vishvesh Kumar Goel
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Dr. Maruthi Prasad Tangirala
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Aditya Gaiha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Bank

What is the Market Cap of Indian Bank?

The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹47,158.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Bank?

P/E ratio of Indian Bank is 8.46 and PB ratio of Indian Bank is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bank is ₹377.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bank is ₹417.90 and 52-week low of Indian Bank is ₹183.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

