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Indian Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN BANK

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Indian Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹899.00 Closed
2.98₹ 26.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹878.05₹899.05
₹899.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹627.25₹1,000.05
₹899.00
Open Price
₹880.90
Prev. Close
₹873.00
Volume
5,49,094

Source: Dion Global

Indian Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Bank has gained 38.88% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Bank has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Indian Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5832.47840.7
10833.07837.04
20828.62834.15
50833.79838.01
100858.88845.02
200857.35823.54

Source: Dion Global

Indian Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.03%, FII holding rose to 6.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,68,54,4822.983,009.72
1,85,38,4972.241,513.95
96,88,1281.96791.18
65,07,9561.08531.47
60,00,0001.57489.99
38,21,5230.92312.08
36,30,6371.93296.5
34,18,7401.88279.19
33,38,1571.54272.61
28,27,2353.45230.89

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTIndian Bank - Record Date For Payment Of Yearly Interest On Bank'S Outstanding Long Term Infrastructure Bonds (LTB) Series I
Aug 02, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTIndian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
Aug 02, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTIndian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTIndian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 18, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTIndian Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Bank

Indian Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1907 and registered in the State of Tamilnadu, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Binod Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashutosh Choudhury
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brajesh Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Bajrang Singh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. T M Mini
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Maheshwari
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Singh Bhalla
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Samir Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. K Nikhila
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Bank is ₹899.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Bank?

The Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Bank?

The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹121,092.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Bank are ₹899.05 and ₹878.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Bank is ₹1,000.05 and 52-week low of Indian Bank is ₹627.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Bank has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 4.44% over 3 months, 38.88% over 1 year, 37.32% across 3 years, and 46.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Bank are 9.47 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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