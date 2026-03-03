Here's the live share price of BlackBuck along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BlackBuck has gained 17.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.17%.
BlackBuck’s current P/E of 27.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
|Glottis
|-6.99
|-9.75
|-24.17
|-44.93
|-44.93
|-18.03
|-11.25
Over the last one year, BlackBuck has gained 41.25% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, BlackBuck has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|599.5
|592.93
|10
|611.54
|600.87
|20
|609.85
|605.56
|50
|622.2
|616.31
|100
|644.28
|615.13
|200
|576.24
|574.8
In the latest quarter, BlackBuck saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.12%, while DII stake decreased to 13.23%, FII holding rose to 28.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|76,11,336
|8.04
|426.27
|30,00,000
|3.32
|168.02
|22,83,692
|0.64
|127.9
|13,57,528
|0.54
|76.03
|6,70,837
|0.24
|37.57
|3,88,726
|1.9
|21.77
|3,36,352
|0.31
|18.84
|2,73,210
|1.03
|15.3
|2,52,522
|0.23
|14.14
|2,33,653
|1.18
|13.09
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|BlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
|BlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|BlackBuck - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations,
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:32 PM IST
|BlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|BlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
BlackBuck Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030KA2015PLC079894 and registration number is 079894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport services n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 422.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BlackBuck is ₹576.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BlackBuck is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BlackBuck is ₹10,478.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BlackBuck are ₹582.40 and ₹522.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BlackBuck stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BlackBuck is ₹747.35 and 52-week low of BlackBuck is ₹371.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BlackBuck has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, 3.02% for the past month, -13.63% over 3 months, 36.17% over 1 year, 30.39% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BlackBuck are 27.96 and 7.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.