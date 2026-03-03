Facebook Pixel Code
BlackBuck Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLACKBUCK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BlackBuck along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹576.80 Closed
-1.05₹ -6.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BlackBuck Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹522.50₹582.40
₹576.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹371.80₹747.35
₹576.80
Open Price
₹522.50
Prev. Close
₹582.90
Volume
55,047

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BlackBuck has gained 17.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 36.17%.

BlackBuck’s current P/E of 27.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BlackBuck Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91
Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25

Over the last one year, BlackBuck has gained 41.25% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, BlackBuck has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

BlackBuck Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BlackBuck Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5599.5592.93
10611.54600.87
20609.85605.56
50622.2616.31
100644.28615.13
200576.24574.8

BlackBuck Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BlackBuck saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.12%, while DII stake decreased to 13.23%, FII holding rose to 28.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BlackBuck Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
76,11,3368.04426.27
30,00,0003.32168.02
22,83,6920.64127.9
13,57,5280.5476.03
6,70,8370.2437.57
3,88,7261.921.77
3,36,3520.3118.84
2,73,2101.0315.3
2,52,5220.2314.14
2,33,6531.1813.09

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

BlackBuck Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTBlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 18, 2026, 10:07 PM ISTBlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTBlackBuck - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeover) Regulations,
Feb 12, 2026, 8:32 PM ISTBlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 12:58 AM ISTBlackBuck - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About BlackBuck

BlackBuck Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030KA2015PLC079894 and registration number is 079894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport services n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 422.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Chanakya Hridaya
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Daniel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hardika Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajamani Muthuchamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BlackBuck Share Price

What is the share price of BlackBuck?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BlackBuck is ₹576.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BlackBuck?

The BlackBuck is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BlackBuck?

The market cap of BlackBuck is ₹10,478.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BlackBuck?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BlackBuck are ₹582.40 and ₹522.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BlackBuck?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BlackBuck stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BlackBuck is ₹747.35 and 52-week low of BlackBuck is ₹371.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BlackBuck performed historically in terms of returns?

The BlackBuck has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, 3.02% for the past month, -13.63% over 3 months, 36.17% over 1 year, 30.39% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BlackBuck?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BlackBuck are 27.96 and 7.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

BlackBuck News

