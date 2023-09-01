Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|10,43,079
|5.5
|1,644.27
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|4,30,000
|1.13
|677.84
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|3,00,000
|7.67
|472.91
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|2,59,534
|1.02
|409.12
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|2,00,000
|2.67
|315.27
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|79,422
|3.63
|125.2
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|79,422
|3.63
|125.2
|UTI MNC Fund
|66,600
|3.99
|104.99
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|40,000
|0.73
|61.58
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|40,000
|0.73
|61.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1964PLC012971 and registration number is 012971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3900.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.46 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.
The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹52,324.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is 77.16 and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is 55.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,119.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,600.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹13,140.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.