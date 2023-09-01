Follow Us

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹16,119.25 Closed
1.02162.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15,823.80₹16,220.00
₹16,119.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,140.10₹16,600.00
₹16,119.25
Open Price
₹15,940.00
Prev. Close
₹15,956.75
Volume
3,879

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116,208.67
  • R216,305.33
  • R316,497.77
  • Pivot
    16,016.23
  • S115,919.57
  • S215,727.13
  • S315,630.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513,896.1415,876.25
  • 1013,872.8515,782.4
  • 2013,954.8915,666.68
  • 5014,258.7815,286.26
  • 10014,088.5614,838.94
  • 20014,400.0814,483.19

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund10,43,0795.51,644.27
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund4,30,0001.13677.84
SBI Magnum Global Fund3,00,0007.67472.91
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund2,59,5341.02409.12
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund2,00,0002.67315.27
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div79,4223.63125.2
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr79,4223.63125.2
UTI MNC Fund66,6003.99104.99
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund40,0000.7361.58
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)40,0000.7361.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1964PLC012971 and registration number is 012971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3900.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.46 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chittranjan Dua
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. L V Vaidyanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurcharan Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karthik Natarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Dhawan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagan Sawhney
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanashyam Hegde
    Executive Director & Company Secretary

FAQs on Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹52,324.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is 77.16 and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is 55.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,119.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹16,600.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is ₹13,140.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

