What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,516.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹27,644.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are ₹8,579.90 and ₹8,469.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹14,493.15 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,425.00 as on .

How has the Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.4% for the past month, -13.92% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -7.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are 34.96 and 36.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global