Here's the live share price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has declined 35.56% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,654.6
|8,600.91
|10
|8,795.56
|8,676.2
|20
|8,825.06
|8,771.8
|50
|9,055.04
|9,053.96
|100
|9,515.92
|9,628.1
|200
|11,066.16
|10,665.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.58%, FII holding rose to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,00,000
|1.73
|817.56
|4,56,364
|0.52
|414.56
|4,30,000
|0.46
|390.61
|3,11,000
|1.17
|282.51
|1,04,181
|0.76
|94.64
|95,000
|0.62
|86.3
|68,254
|2.28
|62
|60,000
|1.68
|54.5
|30,229
|1.56
|27.46
|24,700
|0.6
|22.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|P&G Hygiene&Health. - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of AGM And Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|P&G Hygiene&Health. - Intimation Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On September 8, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|P&G Hygiene&Health. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|P&G Hygiene&Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|P&G Hygiene&Health. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1964PLC012971 and registration number is 012971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wadding of textile materials and articles of wadding such as sanitary napkins and tampoons. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4290.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,516.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹27,644.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are ₹8,579.90 and ₹8,469.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹14,493.15 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,425.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.4% for the past month, -13.92% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -7.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are 34.96 and 36.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global