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Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE & HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,516.20 Closed
0.30₹ 25.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,469.55₹8,579.90
₹8,516.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,425.00₹14,493.15
₹8,516.20
Open Price
₹8,579.90
Prev. Close
₹8,490.60
Volume
1,206

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has declined 35.56% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,654.68,600.91
108,795.568,676.2
208,825.068,771.8
509,055.049,053.96
1009,515.929,628.1
20011,066.1610,665.3

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.58%, FII holding rose to 0.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,00,0001.73817.56
4,56,3640.52414.56
4,30,0000.46390.61
3,11,0001.17282.51
1,04,1810.7694.64
95,0000.6286.3
68,2542.2862
60,0001.6854.5
30,2291.5627.46
24,7000.622.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTP&G Hygiene&Health. - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of AGM And Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTP&G Hygiene&Health. - Intimation Of 62Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On September 8, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTP&G Hygiene&Health. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTP&G Hygiene&Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTP&G Hygiene&Health. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1964PLC012971 and registration number is 012971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wadding of textile materials and articles of wadding such as sanitary napkins and tampoons. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4290.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chittranjan Dua
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ghanashyam Hegde
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagan Sawhney
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Dhawan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurcharan Das
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashima Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,516.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

The market cap of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹27,644.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are ₹8,579.90 and ₹8,469.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹14,493.15 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare is ₹8,425.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.4% for the past month, -13.92% over 3 months, -35.56% over 1 year, -18.11% across 3 years, and -7.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare are 34.96 and 36.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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