Quality Power Electrical Equipments Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUALITY POWER ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹835.00 Closed
-3.82₹ -33.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹801.05₹852.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.60₹1,081.45
Open Price
₹826.95
Prev. Close
₹868.15
Volume
47,426

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments has gained 16.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 121.69%.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments’s current P/E of 60.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, Quality Power Electrical Equipments has gained 130.41% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality Power Electrical Equipments has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Financials

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5890.63882.27
10870.27867.43
20821.4831.25
50753.91790.51
100809.51780.14
200768.21704.34

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quality Power Electrical Equipments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.03%, FII holding fell to 1.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,36,0001.9642.4
5,65,0002.0637.67
3,24,8230.8121.66
3,24,2931.5721.62
2,26,4451.1415.1
1,88,5761.912.57
1,60,6521.0810.71
1,16,0380.67.74
44,5001.023.59
44,0001.422.93

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTQuality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 26, 2026, 8:34 PM ISTQuality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 26, 2026, 7:01 PM ISTQuality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 24, 2026, 8:34 PM ISTQuality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 20, 2026, 10:52 PM ISTQuality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2001PLC016455 and registration number is 016455. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Thalavaidurai Pandyan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharanidharan Pandyan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Chitra Pandyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vitthal Saralaya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pournima Suresh Kulkarn
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadayandi Ramesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quality Power Electrical Equipments Share Price

What is the share price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹835.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

The Quality Power Electrical Equipments is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

The market cap of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹6,466.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments are ₹852.80 and ₹801.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Power Electrical Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹1,081.45 and 52-week low of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹270.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Quality Power Electrical Equipments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quality Power Electrical Equipments has shown returns of -3.82% over the past day, 39.69% for the past month, 12.16% over 3 months, 121.69% over 1 year, 29.21% across 3 years, and 16.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quality Power Electrical Equipments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality Power Electrical Equipments are 60.54 and 12.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments News

