Here's the live share price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments has gained 16.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 121.69%.
Quality Power Electrical Equipments’s current P/E of 60.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, Quality Power Electrical Equipments has gained 130.41% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality Power Electrical Equipments has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|890.63
|882.27
|10
|870.27
|867.43
|20
|821.4
|831.25
|50
|753.91
|790.51
|100
|809.51
|780.14
|200
|768.21
|704.34
In the latest quarter, Quality Power Electrical Equipments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.03%, FII holding fell to 1.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,36,000
|1.96
|42.4
|5,65,000
|2.06
|37.67
|3,24,823
|0.81
|21.66
|3,24,293
|1.57
|21.62
|2,26,445
|1.14
|15.1
|1,88,576
|1.9
|12.57
|1,60,652
|1.08
|10.71
|1,16,038
|0.6
|7.74
|44,500
|1.02
|3.59
|44,000
|1.42
|2.93
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|Quality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:34 PM IST
|Quality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 26, 2026, 7:01 PM IST
|Quality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 24, 2026, 8:34 PM IST
|Quality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
|Quality Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31102PN2001PLC016455 and registration number is 016455. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹835.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Quality Power Electrical Equipments is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹6,466.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality Power Electrical Equipments are ₹852.80 and ₹801.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Power Electrical Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹1,081.45 and 52-week low of Quality Power Electrical Equipments is ₹270.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Quality Power Electrical Equipments has shown returns of -3.82% over the past day, 39.69% for the past month, 12.16% over 3 months, 121.69% over 1 year, 29.21% across 3 years, and 16.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality Power Electrical Equipments are 60.54 and 12.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.