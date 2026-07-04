What is the share price of Allcargo Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Allcargo Global? The Allcargo Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Global? The market cap of Allcargo Global is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Global are ₹22.00 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Global is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on .

How has the Allcargo Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Allcargo Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Global are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global