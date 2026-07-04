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Allcargo Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALLCARGO GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Allcargo Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.95 Closed
-7.12₹ -1.53
As on Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Allcargo Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.95₹22.00
₹19.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.95₹22.00
₹19.95
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹21.48
Volume
2,54,278

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Logistics		15.8374.67121.2980.575.1459.3130.46
Delhivery		9.0715.7316.423.0530.149.02-1.14
Container Corporation of India		3.967.428.3-7.62-18.61-2.49-2.54
Shadowfax Technologies		3.5312.1294.81108.37108.3727.7315.82
BlackBuck		-2.176.85-3.32-21.126.928.4116.19
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		3.5711.233.6321.333.33-12.09-7.44
Sindhu Trade Links		10.195.1722.237.35-23.255.8452.47
VRL Logistics		-0.922.20.83-10.9-21-12.4410.42
Mahindra Logistics		7.0713.6710.1324.5121.674.27-5.38
Afcom Holdings		10.948.6482.157.3659.3685.444.83
Gateway Distriparks		4.8610.2412.582.68-6.86-4.85-3.75
TCI Express		-5.17-5.520.99-13.36-32.18-31.64-19.7
Navkar Corporation		0.7613.7729.3612.763.226.5621.99
Allcargo Logistics		2.7-4.994.62-26.77-75.51-50.79-26.44
Western Carriers (India)		-0.816.4716.89-16.98-10.43-14.4-8.91
JITF Infralogistics		-3.34-1.910.4814.32-16.12-20.1571.1
Sical Logistics		3.3535.9347.1931.41-1.892.9748.52
Ritco Logistics		-2.12-0.3341.18-5.11-13.0715.4459.17
Snowman Logistics		-0.081.536.24-6.65-37.05-6.6-6.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aegis Logistics has gained 75.14% compared to peers like Delhivery (30.14%), Container Corporation of India (-18.61%), Shadowfax Technologies (108.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Delhivery (-1.14%) and Container Corporation of India (-2.54%).

Allcargo Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Allcargo Global Share Holding Pattern

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Allcargo Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTAllcargo Global - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI LODR
Jul 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTAllcargo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 03, 2026, 01:24 PM IST ISTAllcargo Global - Listing of Equity Shares of Allcargo Global Ltd

Source: Dion Global

FAQs on Allcargo Global Share Price

What is the share price of Allcargo Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on Jul 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Allcargo Global?

The Allcargo Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Allcargo Global?

The market cap of Allcargo Global is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Allcargo Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Global are ₹22.00 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Allcargo Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Global is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on Jul 03, 2026.

How has the Allcargo Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Allcargo Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Allcargo Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Global are and on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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