Here's the live share price of Allcargo Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Logistics
|15.83
|74.67
|121.29
|80.5
|75.14
|59.31
|30.46
|Delhivery
|9.07
|15.73
|16.4
|23.05
|30.14
|9.02
|-1.14
|Container Corporation of India
|3.96
|7.42
|8.3
|-7.62
|-18.61
|-2.49
|-2.54
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.53
|12.12
|94.81
|108.37
|108.37
|27.73
|15.82
|BlackBuck
|-2.17
|6.85
|-3.32
|-21.1
|26.9
|28.41
|16.19
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|3.57
|11.2
|33.63
|21.33
|3.33
|-12.09
|-7.44
|Sindhu Trade Links
|10.19
|5.17
|22.2
|37.35
|-23.25
|5.84
|52.47
|VRL Logistics
|-0.92
|2.2
|0.83
|-10.9
|-21
|-12.44
|10.42
|Mahindra Logistics
|7.07
|13.67
|10.13
|24.51
|21.67
|4.27
|-5.38
|Afcom Holdings
|10.9
|48.64
|82.1
|57.36
|59.36
|85.4
|44.83
|Gateway Distriparks
|4.86
|10.24
|12.58
|2.68
|-6.86
|-4.85
|-3.75
|TCI Express
|-5.17
|-5.52
|0.99
|-13.36
|-32.18
|-31.64
|-19.7
|Navkar Corporation
|0.76
|13.77
|29.36
|12.76
|3.2
|26.56
|21.99
|Allcargo Logistics
|2.7
|-4.99
|4.62
|-26.77
|-75.51
|-50.79
|-26.44
|Western Carriers (India)
|-0.81
|6.47
|16.89
|-16.98
|-10.43
|-14.4
|-8.91
|JITF Infralogistics
|-3.34
|-1.91
|0.48
|14.32
|-16.12
|-20.15
|71.1
|Sical Logistics
|3.35
|35.93
|47.19
|31.41
|-1.89
|2.97
|48.52
|Ritco Logistics
|-2.12
|-0.33
|41.18
|-5.11
|-13.07
|15.44
|59.17
|Snowman Logistics
|-0.08
|1.53
|6.24
|-6.65
|-37.05
|-6.6
|-6.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aegis Logistics has gained 75.14% compared to peers like Delhivery (30.14%), Container Corporation of India (-18.61%), Shadowfax Technologies (108.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Delhivery (-1.14%) and Container Corporation of India (-2.54%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Global - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Allcargo Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:24 PM IST IST
|Allcargo Global - Listing of Equity Shares of Allcargo Global Ltd
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Allcargo Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Allcargo Global is ₹0.00 Cr as on Jul 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Allcargo Global are ₹22.00 and ₹19.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Allcargo Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Allcargo Global is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Allcargo Global is ₹19.95 as on Jul 03, 2026.
The Allcargo Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Allcargo Global are and on Jul 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global