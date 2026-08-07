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Capri Global Capital Share Price

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BSE

CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL

Midcap | BSE
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Finance
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Here's the live share price of Capri Global Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.30 Closed
-4.04₹ -9.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capri Global Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.35₹240.95
₹230.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.15₹264.60
₹230.30
Open Price
₹240.70
Prev. Close
₹240.00
Volume
12,29,230

Source: Dion Global

Capri Global Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capri Global Capital has gained 22.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capri Global Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Capri Global Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capri Global Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.21232.31
10235.57234.06
20243.61235.59
50223.61225.86
100201.35211.56
200192.43199.29

Source: Dion Global

Capri Global Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capri Global Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.42%, FII holding rose to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Capri Global Capital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,19,23,0902.15726.76
1,26,31,6002.19287.57
1,03,75,6346.97236.21
37,62,54810.1385.66
7,92,4675.7818.04
4,51,1570.5310.27
1,78,1371.134.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Capri Global Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTCapri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTCapri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTCapri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTCapri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTCapri Global Capital - Revised ALM Reporting - June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Capri Global Capital

Capri Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1994PLC173469 and registration number is 173469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3644.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L V Prabhakar
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shishir Priyadarshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Mohan Sharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nupur Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Capri Global Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Capri Global Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital is ₹230.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capri Global Capital?

The Capri Global Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capri Global Capital?

The market cap of Capri Global Capital is ₹22,158.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capri Global Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capri Global Capital are ₹240.95 and ₹228.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capri Global Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capri Global Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capri Global Capital is ₹264.60 and 52-week low of Capri Global Capital is ₹151.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capri Global Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capri Global Capital has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, 15.06% over 3 months, 22.6% over 1 year, 5.94% across 3 years, and 13.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital are 19.65 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Capri Global Capital News

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