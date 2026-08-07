What is the share price of Capri Global Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital is ₹230.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Capri Global Capital? The Capri Global Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capri Global Capital? The market cap of Capri Global Capital is ₹22,158.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capri Global Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capri Global Capital are ₹240.95 and ₹228.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capri Global Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capri Global Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capri Global Capital is ₹264.60 and 52-week low of Capri Global Capital is ₹151.15 as on .

How has the Capri Global Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Capri Global Capital has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, 15.06% over 3 months, 22.6% over 1 year, 5.94% across 3 years, and 13.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital are 19.65 and 3.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global