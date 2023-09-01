Follow Us

CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹806.25 Closed
0.826.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹775.15₹811.00
₹806.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹566.00₹876.00
₹806.25
Open Price
₹799.70
Prev. Close
₹799.70
Volume
1,43,290

Capri Global Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1820.68
  • R2832.07
  • R3854.83
  • Pivot
    797.92
  • S1786.53
  • S2763.77
  • S3752.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5740.35797.89
  • 10734.12791.58
  • 20733.26786.37
  • 50721.91772.51
  • 100711747.65
  • 200662.91716.97

Capri Global Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.721.0813.7018.0517.81299.05638.46
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Capri Global Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Capri Global Capital Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Tax Plan15,79,0002.77122.79
Quant Active Fund9,47,3001.3873.67
Quant Flexi Cap Fund6,31,6002.7649.12
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund32,7910.432.55
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund21,2950.431.66
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,4740.431.05
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,6570.430.6
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,5060.430.27
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,3440.040.18
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1840.430.17
View All Mutual Funds

Capri Global Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Capri Global Capital Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:11 PM
  • Updates
    Capri Global Capital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Upload of machine readable document on outcome of board meeting held on August 5, 2023'.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:09 PM

About Capri Global Capital Ltd.

Capri Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1994PLC173469 and registration number is 173469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 763.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Relan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Beni Prasad Rauka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhagyam Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Mohan Sharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Capri Global Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹16,486.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 80.56 and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 4.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capri Global Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹806.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capri Global Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capri Global Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹876.00 and 52-week low of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹566.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

