Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Tax Plan
|15,79,000
|2.77
|122.79
|Quant Active Fund
|9,47,300
|1.38
|73.67
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|6,31,600
|2.76
|49.12
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|32,791
|0.43
|2.55
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|21,295
|0.43
|1.66
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|13,474
|0.43
|1.05
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,657
|0.43
|0.6
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,506
|0.43
|0.27
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,344
|0.04
|0.18
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,184
|0.43
|0.17
Capri Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1994PLC173469 and registration number is 173469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 763.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹16,486.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 80.56 and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 4.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹806.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capri Global Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹876.00 and 52-week low of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹566.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.