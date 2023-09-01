What is the Market Cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹16,486.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 80.56 and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital Ltd. is 4.66 as on .

What is the share price of Capri Global Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital Ltd. is ₹806.25 as on .