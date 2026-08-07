Here's the live share price of Capri Global Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capri Global Capital has gained 22.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capri Global Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.21
|232.31
|10
|235.57
|234.06
|20
|243.61
|235.59
|50
|223.61
|225.86
|100
|201.35
|211.56
|200
|192.43
|199.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capri Global Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.42%, FII holding rose to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,19,23,090
|2.15
|726.76
|1,26,31,600
|2.19
|287.57
|1,03,75,634
|6.97
|236.21
|37,62,548
|10.13
|85.66
|7,92,467
|5.78
|18.04
|4,51,157
|0.53
|10.27
|1,78,137
|1.13
|4.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Capri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Capri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Capri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Capri Global Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Capri Global Capital - Revised ALM Reporting - June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Capri Global Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1994PLC173469 and registration number is 173469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3644.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 96.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capri Global Capital is ₹230.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capri Global Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capri Global Capital is ₹22,158.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capri Global Capital are ₹240.95 and ₹228.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capri Global Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capri Global Capital is ₹264.60 and 52-week low of Capri Global Capital is ₹151.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capri Global Capital has shown returns of -4.04% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, 15.06% over 3 months, 22.6% over 1 year, 5.94% across 3 years, and 13.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capri Global Capital are 19.65 and 3.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global