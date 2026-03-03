Here's the live share price of PCBL Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of PCBL Chemical has gained 24.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.50%.
PCBL Chemical’s current P/E of 45.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PCBL Chemical
|-4.93
|-1.40
|-7.96
|-23.11
|-17.31
|36.50
|23.80
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|-6.31
|-0.81
|1.78
|-1.45
|14.73
|73.65
|57.10
|Nilachal Carbo Metalicks
|-7.77
|-12.07
|-17.53
|12.04
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|AG Ventures
|-4.67
|-13.92
|-9.57
|-35.93
|-32.14
|-45.56
|-34.37
Over the last one year, PCBL Chemical has declined 17.31% compared to peers like Himadri Speciality Chemical (14.73%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (12.04%), AG Ventures (-32.14%). From a 5 year perspective, PCBL Chemical has outperformed peers relative to Himadri Speciality Chemical (57.10%) and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (2.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|305.58
|306.58
|10
|306.88
|305.44
|20
|298.15
|300.64
|50
|291.48
|300.53
|100
|319.21
|316.84
|200
|357.96
|340.8
In the latest quarter, PCBL Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.20%, FII holding fell to 5.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,78,237
|0.16
|167
|61,36,344
|0.85
|163.23
|43,32,988
|1.07
|115.26
|15,44,435
|0.66
|41.08
|10,99,652
|0.61
|29.25
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|PCBL Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:35 PM IST
|PCBL Chemical - Clarification On Increase In Volumes
|Feb 12, 2026, 5:48 AM IST
|PCBL Chemical - Clarification sought from PCBL Chemical Ltd
|Feb 11, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
|PCBL Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
|PCBL Chemical - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares
PCBL Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1960PLC024602 and registration number is 024602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5904.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCBL Chemical is ₹295.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The PCBL Chemical is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PCBL Chemical is ₹11,618.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PCBL Chemical are ₹302.55 and ₹276.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCBL Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCBL Chemical is ₹444.00 and 52-week low of PCBL Chemical is ₹254.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The PCBL Chemical has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, 9.41% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -17.5% over 1 year, 35.56% across 3 years, and 24.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PCBL Chemical are 45.07 and 3.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.86 per annum.