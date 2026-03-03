Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

PCBL Chemical Share Price

NSE
BSE

PCBL CHEMICAL

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tyres
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PCBL Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹295.30 Closed
-4.59₹ -14.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

PCBL Chemical Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹276.65₹302.55
₹295.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.50₹444.00
₹295.30
Open Price
₹276.65
Prev. Close
₹309.50
Volume
2,06,009

Over the last 5 years, the share price of PCBL Chemical has gained 24.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.50%.

PCBL Chemical’s current P/E of 45.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

PCBL Chemical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PCBL Chemical		-4.93-1.40-7.96-23.11-17.3136.5023.80
Himadri Speciality Chemical		-6.31-0.811.78-1.4514.7373.6557.10
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks		-7.77-12.07-17.5312.0412.043.862.30
AG Ventures		-4.67-13.92-9.57-35.93-32.14-45.56-34.37

Over the last one year, PCBL Chemical has declined 17.31% compared to peers like Himadri Speciality Chemical (14.73%), Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (12.04%), AG Ventures (-32.14%). From a 5 year perspective, PCBL Chemical has outperformed peers relative to Himadri Speciality Chemical (57.10%) and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (2.30%).

PCBL Chemical Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

PCBL Chemical Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5305.58306.58
10306.88305.44
20298.15300.64
50291.48300.53
100319.21316.84
200357.96340.8

PCBL Chemical Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PCBL Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.20%, FII holding fell to 5.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PCBL Chemical Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,78,2370.16167
61,36,3440.85163.23
43,32,9881.07115.26
15,44,4350.6641.08
10,99,6520.6129.25

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

PCBL Chemical Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTPCBL Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 12, 2026, 6:35 PM ISTPCBL Chemical - Clarification On Increase In Volumes
Feb 12, 2026, 5:48 AM ISTPCBL Chemical - Clarification sought from PCBL Chemical Ltd
Feb 11, 2026, 6:20 AM ISTPCBL Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 10:14 PM ISTPCBL Chemical - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares

About PCBL Chemical

PCBL Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1960PLC024602 and registration number is 024602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5904.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Jairaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. S Ravi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R K Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T C Sussel Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Kanoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PCBL Chemical Share Price

What is the share price of PCBL Chemical?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCBL Chemical is ₹295.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is PCBL Chemical?

The PCBL Chemical is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PCBL Chemical?

The market cap of PCBL Chemical is ₹11,618.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PCBL Chemical?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PCBL Chemical are ₹302.55 and ₹276.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PCBL Chemical?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCBL Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCBL Chemical is ₹444.00 and 52-week low of PCBL Chemical is ₹254.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the PCBL Chemical performed historically in terms of returns?

The PCBL Chemical has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, 9.41% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -17.5% over 1 year, 35.56% across 3 years, and 24.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PCBL Chemical?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PCBL Chemical are 45.07 and 3.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.86 per annum.

PCBL Chemical News

More PCBL Chemical News
icon
Market Pulse