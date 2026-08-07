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Aptus Value Housing Finance India Share Price

NSE
BSE

APTUS VALUE HOUSING FINANCE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Housing Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹261.20 Closed
0.13₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aptus Value Housing Finance India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.45₹262.60
₹261.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.50₹364.85
₹261.20
Open Price
₹258.80
Prev. Close
₹260.85
Volume
91,944

Source: Dion Global

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5273.08266.48
10280.29272.46
20285.79277.38
50274.64274.47
100256.55269.28
200267.9273.74

Source: Dion Global

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aptus Value Housing Finance India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.90%, FII holding fell to 29.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,95,32,7941.36544.67
1,13,29,1541.69315.91
1,06,75,1391.26297.68
74,35,9501.91207.35
70,66,7200.87197.06
61,99,1180.61172.86
59,63,7271.51166.3
56,03,9590.53156.27
31,90,7630.5188.97
31,45,5071.3287.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aptus Value Housing Finance India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTAptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTAptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTAptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTAptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Earnings Call Clarification
Aug 01, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTAptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Aptus Value Housing Finance India

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2009PLC073881 and registration number is 073881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Anandan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. P Balaji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N V Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Ramasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mona Kachhwaha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Aptus Value Housing Finance India Share Price

What is the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹261.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

The Aptus Value Housing Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹13,081.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are ₹262.60 and ₹257.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Value Housing Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹364.85 and 52-week low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹193.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aptus Value Housing Finance India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aptus Value Housing Finance India has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.35% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and -5.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are 13.29 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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