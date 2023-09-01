Follow Us

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Share Price

APTUS VALUE HOUSING FINANCE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹268.40 Closed
-0.2-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.80₹271.50
₹268.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹234.05₹368.00
₹268.40
Open Price
₹268.90
Prev. Close
₹268.95
Volume
2,20,164

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1271
  • R2273.6
  • R3275.7
  • Pivot
    268.9
  • S1266.3
  • S2264.2
  • S3261.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5322.42267.34
  • 10314.94267.85
  • 20311267.94
  • 50323266.1
  • 100296.31265.64
  • 200318.23273.02

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Share Holdings

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund41,25,7130.8116.76
PGIM India Small Cap Fund21,75,0002.6961.55
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund4,40,0001.2812.45
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,00,3480.482.84
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund65,1150.481.84
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund41,2330.481.17
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,4340.480.66
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF10,7190.480.3
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund7,1740.040.2
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,6850.480.19
View All Mutual Funds

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Int. Dividend & Others
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2009PLC073881 and registration number is 073881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Anandan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. P Balaji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Jayantilal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Vijayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V G Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mona Kachhwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kandheri Munuswamy Mohandass
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanarath Payattiyath Balaraj
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sumir Chadha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.?

The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹13,395.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 26.63 and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹268.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹368.00 and 52-week low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹234.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

