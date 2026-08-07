What is the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹261.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Aptus Value Housing Finance India? The Aptus Value Housing Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India? The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹13,081.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aptus Value Housing Finance India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are ₹262.60 and ₹257.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Value Housing Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹364.85 and 52-week low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹193.50 as on .

How has the Aptus Value Housing Finance India performed historically in terms of returns? The Aptus Value Housing Finance India has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.35% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and -5.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are 13.29 and 2.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global