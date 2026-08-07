Here's the live share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has declined 23.10% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|273.08
|266.48
|10
|280.29
|272.46
|20
|285.79
|277.38
|50
|274.64
|274.47
|100
|256.55
|269.28
|200
|267.9
|273.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aptus Value Housing Finance India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.90%, FII holding fell to 29.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,95,32,794
|1.36
|544.67
|1,13,29,154
|1.69
|315.91
|1,06,75,139
|1.26
|297.68
|74,35,950
|1.91
|207.35
|70,66,720
|0.87
|197.06
|61,99,118
|0.61
|172.86
|59,63,727
|1.51
|166.3
|56,03,959
|0.53
|156.27
|31,90,763
|0.51
|88.97
|31,45,507
|1.32
|87.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Aptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Aptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Aptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Aptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Earnings Call Clarification
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Aptus Value Hsg.Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2009PLC073881 and registration number is 073881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1484.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹261.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aptus Value Housing Finance India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹13,081.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are ₹262.60 and ₹257.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Value Housing Finance India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹364.85 and 52-week low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is ₹193.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aptus Value Housing Finance India has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.35% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, -23.1% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and -5.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are 13.29 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global