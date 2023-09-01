Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|41,25,713
|0.8
|116.76
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|21,75,000
|2.69
|61.55
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|4,40,000
|1.28
|12.45
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,00,348
|0.48
|2.84
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|65,115
|0.48
|1.84
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|41,233
|0.48
|1.17
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,434
|0.48
|0.66
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|10,719
|0.48
|0.3
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|7,174
|0.04
|0.2
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,685
|0.48
|0.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Int. Dividend & Others
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2009PLC073881 and registration number is 073881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹13,395.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 26.63 and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹268.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹368.00 and 52-week low of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹234.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.