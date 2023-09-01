What is the Market Cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.? The market cap of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹13,395.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 26.63 and PB ratio of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is 4.59 as on .

What is the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. is ₹268.40 as on .