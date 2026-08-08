Here's the live share price of Pidilite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pidilite Industries has gained 8.96% compared to peers like Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Pidilite Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apar Industries (90.63%) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (21.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,623.41
|1,627.03
|10
|1,605.54
|1,616.51
|20
|1,591.39
|1,602.08
|50
|1,556.4
|1,562.01
|100
|1,469.25
|1,519.73
|200
|1,471.99
|1,494.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pidilite Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.26%, while DII stake increased to 9.90%, FII holding fell to 11.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,38,488
|2.72
|866.19
|36,44,264
|1.88
|580.42
|18,98,500
|1.32
|302.37
|16,39,885
|0.36
|261.18
|16,35,656
|0.68
|260.51
|14,72,350
|2.12
|234.5
|11,78,995
|0.31
|187.78
|9,87,148
|0.95
|157.22
|9,37,985
|0.18
|149.39
|8,34,455
|0.26
|132.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Pidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Pidilite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Pidilite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Pidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Pidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Pidilite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1969PLC014336 and registration number is 014336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13487.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pidilite Industries is ₹1,662.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pidilite Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pidilite Industries is ₹169,156.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pidilite Industries are ₹1,676.95 and ₹1,649.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pidilite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,686.00 and 52-week low of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,259.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pidilite Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 2.59% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, 8.96% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 8.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries are 63.86 and 15.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global