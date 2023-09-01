Follow Us

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Share Price

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹2,498.25 Closed
-0.67-16.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pidilite Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,486.10₹2,533.55
₹2,498.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,250.05₹2,918.95
₹2,498.25
Open Price
₹2,524.95
Prev. Close
₹2,515.00
Volume
4,68,588

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,527
  • R22,554
  • R32,574.45
  • Pivot
    2,506.55
  • S12,479.55
  • S22,459.1
  • S32,432.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,669.712,538.3
  • 102,654.842,535.91
  • 202,681.612,547.87
  • 502,734.512,569.09
  • 1002,496.492,554.74
  • 2002,454.12,525.44

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund66,09,0155.361,728.22
Axis Focused 25 Fund43,20,1577.231,129.7
Axis Bluechip Fund19,30,6471.49504.85
UTI Flexi Cap Fund10,51,2081.06274.89
Axis Flexi Cap Fund5,91,7221.37154.73
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan4,82,5000.53126.17
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund3,94,5651.08103.18
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,87,8553.18101.42
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund3,57,7333.1893.55
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund3,19,5000.8683.55
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Pidilite Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Pidilite Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "Press release ".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:53 AM
  • Investor Presentation
    Pidilite Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:18 AM
  • Updates
    Pidilite Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Audio Recording Q1FY24 Earnings Call'.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:37 AM

About Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1969PLC014336 and registration number is 014336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8340.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M B Parekh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N K Parekh
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. A B Parekh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Bharat Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Vats
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. A N Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aga
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Khanna
    Director
  • Mrs. Meera Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Dasari
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva
    Director
  • Mr. B S Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Meher Pudumjee
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Joseph Varghese
    Executive Director

FAQs on Pidilite Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹1,27,876.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is 100.43 and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is 20.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pidilite Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,498.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pidilite Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pidilite Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,918.95 and 52-week low of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,250.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

