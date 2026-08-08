Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pidilite Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Pidilite Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,662.00 Closed
-0.54₹ -9.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pidilite Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,649.00₹1,676.95
₹1,662.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,259.45₹1,686.00
₹1,662.00
Open Price
₹1,676.95
Prev. Close
₹1,671.00
Volume
2,26,834

Source: Dion Global

Pidilite Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pidilite Industries has gained 8.96% compared to peers like Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%), Aether Industries (112.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Pidilite Industries has outperformed peers relative to Apar Industries (90.63%) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (21.29%).

Pidilite Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pidilite Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,623.411,627.03
101,605.541,616.51
201,591.391,602.08
501,556.41,562.01
1001,469.251,519.73
2001,471.991,494.02

Source: Dion Global

Pidilite Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pidilite Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.26%, while DII stake increased to 9.90%, FII holding fell to 11.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pidilite Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,38,4882.72866.19
36,44,2641.88580.42
18,98,5001.32302.37
16,39,8850.36261.18
16,35,6560.68260.51
14,72,3502.12234.5
11,78,9950.31187.78
9,87,1480.95157.22
9,37,9850.18149.39
8,34,4550.26132.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pidilite Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTPidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTPidilite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTPidilite Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTPidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTPidilite Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1969PLC014336 and registration number is 014336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13487.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M B Parekh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. A N Parekh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. A B Parekh
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Bharat Puri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Vats
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kavinder Singh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J S Deepak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vivek Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Swaminathan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Sandeep Kataria
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pidilite Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pidilite Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pidilite Industries is ₹1,662.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pidilite Industries?

The Pidilite Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pidilite Industries?

The market cap of Pidilite Industries is ₹169,156.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pidilite Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pidilite Industries are ₹1,676.95 and ₹1,649.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pidilite Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pidilite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,686.00 and 52-week low of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,259.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pidilite Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pidilite Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 2.59% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, 8.96% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 8.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries are 63.86 and 15.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pidilite Industries News

More Pidilite Industries News
Market Pulse