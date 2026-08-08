What is the share price of Pidilite Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pidilite Industries is ₹1,662.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pidilite Industries? The Pidilite Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pidilite Industries? The market cap of Pidilite Industries is ₹169,156.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pidilite Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pidilite Industries are ₹1,676.95 and ₹1,649.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pidilite Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pidilite Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,686.00 and 52-week low of Pidilite Industries is ₹1,259.45 as on .

How has the Pidilite Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pidilite Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 2.59% for the past month, 14.53% over 3 months, 8.96% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 8.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries are 63.86 and 15.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global