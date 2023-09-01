Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.17
|-5.18
|-5.78
|8.27
|-11.42
|75.68
|114.31
|5.10
|10.41
|-8.28
|-4.10
|-8.92
|464.47
|330.47
|7.12
|2.96
|-4.58
|-8.75
|-41.20
|-6.20
|44.99
|1.16
|8.56
|0.05
|1.68
|-20.09
|-10.92
|-10.92
|-5.59
|-9.38
|9.48
|13.44
|7.54
|27.94
|27.94
|-0.96
|4.72
|-9.88
|48.60
|31.62
|90.80
|90.80
|22.24
|67.40
|86.08
|163.97
|134.05
|352.23
|83.24
|-0.77
|-1.72
|8.34
|11.46
|-18.42
|57.43
|108.82
|8.73
|8.60
|3.46
|24.40
|-16.05
|114.12
|206.11
|11.64
|9.29
|10.54
|33.31
|13.57
|159.77
|558.53
|-1.05
|3.95
|4.10
|-9.82
|-30.13
|-25.52
|-25.52
|11.30
|5.69
|5.58
|36.36
|0.72
|923.37
|525.05
|-1.01
|18.19
|27.62
|34.56
|102.73
|116.29
|116.29
|3.57
|11.12
|26.19
|24.14
|-1.23
|228.11
|48.35
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.34
|14.41
|26.22
|68.05
|16.56
|60.56
|60.56
|7.83
|6.45
|42.93
|42.90
|-8.40
|15.25
|15.25
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|66,09,015
|5.36
|1,728.22
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|43,20,157
|7.23
|1,129.7
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|19,30,647
|1.49
|504.85
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|10,51,208
|1.06
|274.89
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|5,91,722
|1.37
|154.73
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|4,82,500
|0.53
|126.17
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|3,94,565
|1.08
|103.18
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|3,87,855
|3.18
|101.42
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|3,57,733
|3.18
|93.55
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|3,19,500
|0.86
|83.55
Pidilite Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1969PLC014336 and registration number is 014336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gelatine and its derivatives, resinoids, glues, prepared adhesives, including rubber-based glues and adhesives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8340.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹1,27,876.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is 100.43 and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is 20.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,498.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pidilite Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,918.95 and 52-week low of Pidilite Industries Ltd. is ₹2,250.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.