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Rama Steel Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMA STEEL TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rama Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.82 Closed
1.05₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rama Steel Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.75₹4.88
₹4.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.44₹11.58
₹4.82
Open Price
₹4.78
Prev. Close
₹4.77
Volume
3,55,155

Source: Dion Global

Rama Steel Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rama Steel Tubes has declined 55.37% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Rama Steel Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rama Steel Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.194.43
104.234.36
204.354.4
504.774.71
1005.075.36
2007.096.65

Source: Dion Global

Rama Steel Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rama Steel Tubes saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rama Steel Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTRama Steel Tubes - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2
Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTRama Steel Tubes - Rama Steel Tubes Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Sale Of Unit.
Jul 13, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTRama Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 08, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTRama Steel Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTRama Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring

Source: Dion Global

About Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DL1974PLC007114 and registration number is 007114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 954.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 163.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Richi Bansal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hari Shankar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anju Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shashwat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rama Steel Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Rama Steel Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Steel Tubes is ₹4.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rama Steel Tubes?

The Rama Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Steel Tubes?

The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹788.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Steel Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Steel Tubes are ₹4.88 and ₹4.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Steel Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹11.58 and 52-week low of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹3.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rama Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rama Steel Tubes has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 4.53% for the past month, -16.81% over 3 months, -55.09% over 1 year, -29.4% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes are 59.88 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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