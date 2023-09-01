Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DL1974PLC007114 and registration number is 007114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 517.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.