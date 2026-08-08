Here's the live share price of Rama Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rama Steel Tubes has declined 55.37% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.19
|4.43
|10
|4.23
|4.36
|20
|4.35
|4.4
|50
|4.77
|4.71
|100
|5.07
|5.36
|200
|7.09
|6.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rama Steel Tubes saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Rama Steel Tubes - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Rama Steel Tubes - Rama Steel Tubes Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Sale Of Unit.
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Rama Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Rama Steel Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Rama Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Source: Dion Global
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DL1974PLC007114 and registration number is 007114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 954.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 163.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Steel Tubes is ₹4.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹788.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Steel Tubes are ₹4.88 and ₹4.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹11.58 and 52-week low of Rama Steel Tubes is ₹3.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Steel Tubes has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 4.53% for the past month, -16.81% over 3 months, -55.09% over 1 year, -29.4% across 3 years, and 9.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes are 59.88 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global