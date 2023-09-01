Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAMA STEEL TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.80 Closed
2.370.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.90₹39.25
₹38.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.96₹46.10
₹38.80
Open Price
₹37.95
Prev. Close
₹37.90
Volume
30,06,557

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.33
  • R239.97
  • R340.68
  • Pivot
    38.62
  • S137.98
  • S237.27
  • S336.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.4937.93
  • 10121.9238.2
  • 20114.0338.62
  • 50113.9438.38
  • 10096.4137.22
  • 20084.1134.69

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund30,00,0001.6412.47

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Nov, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DL1974PLC007114 and registration number is 007114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 517.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Richi Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Pal Singh Rawat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,964.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is 90.3 and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is 9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹38.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹46.10 and 52-week low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹19.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

