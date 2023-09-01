Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|30,00,000
|1.64
|12.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201DL1974PLC007114 and registration number is 007114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 517.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,964.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is 90.3 and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is 9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹38.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹46.10 and 52-week low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. is ₹19.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.