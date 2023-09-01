Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|57,63,697
|1.37
|472.16
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|2,08,540
|0.8
|17.08
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|36,796
|0.51
|3.01
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,911
|0.51
|1.96
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,118
|0.51
|1.24
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,592
|0.51
|0.7
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,946
|0.51
|0.32
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,630
|0.04
|0.22
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,451
|0.51
|0.2
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|546
|0.51
|0.04
Tejas Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2000PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 549.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹14,782.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is -405.99 and PB ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is 9.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹854.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹893.30 and 52-week low of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹510.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.