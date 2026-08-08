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Tejas Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEJAS NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Internet EconomyBSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Tejas Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹523.65 Closed
0.26₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tejas Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹512.10₹523.65
₹523.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹294.10₹646.35
₹523.65
Open Price
₹521.45
Prev. Close
₹522.30
Volume
43,766

Source: Dion Global

Tejas Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tejas Networks has declined 8.32% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejas Networks has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Tejas Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tejas Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5511.15523.02
10511.98521.87
20529.49530.19
50554.89531.77
100496.4511.71
200471.47523.4

Source: Dion Global

Tejas Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tejas Networks saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.33%, while DII stake decreased to 4.04%, FII holding rose to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tejas Networks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,07,5160.39306.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tejas Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTTejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTTejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTTejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTTejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTTejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2000PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam
    NonExeChairman&NonInd.Director
  • Mr. Arnob Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Randhir Thakur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Vijayasekharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alice G Vaidyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tejas Networks Share Price

What is the share price of Tejas Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks is ₹523.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tejas Networks?

The Tejas Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejas Networks?

The market cap of Tejas Networks is ₹9,319.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejas Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejas Networks are ₹523.65 and ₹512.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejas Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Networks is ₹646.35 and 52-week low of Tejas Networks is ₹294.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tejas Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tejas Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, -1.83% over 3 months, -8.32% over 1 year, -14.32% across 3 years, and 8.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejas Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejas Networks are -10.16 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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