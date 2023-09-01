Follow Us

Tejas Networks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
TEJAS NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹854.90 Closed
-1.86-16.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹852.00₹887.85
₹854.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹510.00₹893.30
₹854.90
Open Price
₹877.70
Prev. Close
₹871.10
Volume
7,82,609

Pivot Level

  • R1877.23
  • R2900.47
  • R3913.08
  • Pivot
    864.62
  • S1841.38
  • S2828.77
  • S3805.53

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5689.46848.4
  • 10700.55843.29
  • 20688.98834.03
  • 50623.37798.44
  • 100542.23747.69
  • 200489.32683.28

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.835.6322.2049.7929.891,325.46200.65
-0.90-2.924.5515.3917.7761.45150.26
1.804.9538.6853.3847.17112.66247.93
15.5221.8240.5645.6510.4413.56-67.41
8.2914.9043.3755.31-28.342,511.431,709.90
44.5936.05103.30119.93134.1698.2798.27
3.6411.7917.8811.52-8.27148.6342.19
12.6452.9158.2469.25-5.18232.54160.31
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.71-18.5545.2851.2233.3233.3233.32
9.299.2934.2140.37-11.05350.0010.07
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Tejas Networks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Tejas Networks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund57,63,6971.37472.16
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund2,08,5400.817.08
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund36,7960.513.01
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,9110.511.96
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,1180.511.24
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,5920.510.7
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,9460.510.32
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,6300.040.22
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4510.510.2
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5460.510.04
  • Updates
    Tejas Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Receipt of Purchase Order from Tata Consultancy Services Limited for an amount of Rs. 7,492 crore'.
    16-Aug, 2023 | 07:25 AM

About Tejas Networks Ltd.

Tejas Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2000PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 549.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Mr. N Ganapathy Subramaniam
    NonExeChairman&NonInd.Director
  • Mr. Anand S Athreya
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arnob Roy
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. A S Lakshminarayanan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Leela K Ponappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bhaskar Bhave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alice G Vaidyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

What is the Market Cap of Tejas Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹14,782.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is -405.99 and PB ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is 9.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tejas Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹854.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejas Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹893.30 and 52-week low of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹510.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

