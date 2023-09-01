What is the Market Cap of Tejas Networks Ltd.? The market cap of Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹14,782.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is -405.99 and PB ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd. is 9.15 as on .

What is the share price of Tejas Networks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks Ltd. is ₹854.90 as on .