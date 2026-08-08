What is the share price of Tejas Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks is ₹523.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Tejas Networks? The Tejas Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tejas Networks? The market cap of Tejas Networks is ₹9,319.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tejas Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejas Networks are ₹523.65 and ₹512.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tejas Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Networks is ₹646.35 and 52-week low of Tejas Networks is ₹294.10 as on .

How has the Tejas Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The Tejas Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, -1.83% over 3 months, -8.32% over 1 year, -14.32% across 3 years, and 8.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tejas Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejas Networks are -10.16 and 3.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global