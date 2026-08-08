Here's the live share price of Tejas Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tejas Networks has declined 8.32% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Tejas Networks has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|511.15
|523.02
|10
|511.98
|521.87
|20
|529.49
|530.19
|50
|554.89
|531.77
|100
|496.4
|511.71
|200
|471.47
|523.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tejas Networks saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.33%, while DII stake decreased to 4.04%, FII holding rose to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,07,516
|0.39
|306.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Tejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Tejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Tejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Tejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Tejas Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Tejas Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2000PLC026980 and registration number is 026980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of communication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1100.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tejas Networks is ₹523.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejas Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tejas Networks is ₹9,319.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tejas Networks are ₹523.65 and ₹512.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tejas Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tejas Networks is ₹646.35 and 52-week low of Tejas Networks is ₹294.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tejas Networks has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, -1.83% over 3 months, -8.32% over 1 year, -14.32% across 3 years, and 8.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tejas Networks are -10.16 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global