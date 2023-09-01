Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.25
|9.80
|28.77
|45.64
|43.31
|26.11
|52.51
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|44,44,775
|0.44
|152.57
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|37,68,088
|4.21
|129.34
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|17,23,556
|0.91
|59.16
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|9,91,361
|0.16
|34.03
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|8,61,798
|0.35
|29.58
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|7,60,987
|1.8
|26.12
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|5,83,045
|1.55
|20.01
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|5,59,354
|1.03
|19.2
|Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund
|4,71,283
|2.52
|16.18
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|3,05,694
|0.51
|10.49
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
FDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1940PLC003176 and registration number is 003176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1518.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of FDC Ltd. is ₹6,313.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of FDC Ltd. is 32.54 and PB ratio of FDC Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC Ltd. is ₹380.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FDC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FDC Ltd. is ₹428.95 and 52-week low of FDC Ltd. is ₹245.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.