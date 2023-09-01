Follow Us

FDC LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹380.40 Closed
-0.04-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

FDC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.00₹383.70
₹380.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.25₹428.95
₹380.40
Open Price
₹378.00
Prev. Close
₹380.55
Volume
91,772

FDC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1384.57
  • R2388.48
  • R3393.27
  • Pivot
    379.78
  • S1375.87
  • S2371.08
  • S3367.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5296.11382.59
  • 10289.25383.94
  • 20280.75379.66
  • 50274.89357.56
  • 100261.51332.66
  • 200268.64310.12

FDC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.259.8028.7745.6443.3126.1152.51
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

FDC Ltd. Share Holdings

FDC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund44,44,7750.44152.57
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund37,68,0884.21129.34
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund17,23,5560.9159.16
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund9,91,3610.1634.03
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund8,61,7980.3529.58
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund7,60,9871.826.12
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund5,83,0451.5520.01
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund5,59,3541.0319.2
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund4,71,2832.5216.18
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund3,05,6940.5110.49
FDC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About FDC Ltd.

FDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1940PLC003176 and registration number is 003176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1518.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramdas A Chandavarkar
    Chairman Emeritus
  • CA. Uday Kumar Gurkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohan A Chandavarkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandan M Chandavarkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ameya A Chandavarkar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashok A Chandavarkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nomita R Chandavarkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • CA. Swati S Mayekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Melarkode Ganesan Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Athreya Chandrasekhar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mahesh Bijlani
    Independent Director

FAQs on FDC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FDC Ltd.?

The market cap of FDC Ltd. is ₹6,313.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FDC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FDC Ltd. is 32.54 and PB ratio of FDC Ltd. is 3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FDC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC Ltd. is ₹380.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FDC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FDC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FDC Ltd. is ₹428.95 and 52-week low of FDC Ltd. is ₹245.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

