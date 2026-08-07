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FDC Share Price

NSE
BSE

FDC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of FDC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹374.00 Closed
1.03₹ 3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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FDC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.30₹375.00
₹374.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹314.75₹528.30
₹374.00
Open Price
₹371.65
Prev. Close
₹370.20
Volume
21,155

Source: Dion Global

FDC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FDC		-8.80-12.22-0.39-3.01-21.81-0.630.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, FDC has declined 21.81% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, FDC has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

FDC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

FDC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5408.26399.98
10409.5405.19
20417.01409.29
50406.82404.2
100381.27396.6
200393.3401.34

Source: Dion Global

FDC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FDC saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.65%, while DII stake increased to 6.31%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

FDC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,75,3310.23181.21
17,30,1150.7873.33
12,24,9200.7851.92
8,05,0382.3434.12
6,59,3232.0827.95
4,86,5811.1720.62
4,46,2880.0718.92
2,53,6600.5410.75
1,64,3050.226.96

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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FDC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTFDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTFDC - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTFDC - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTFDC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTFDC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About FDC

FDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1940PLC003176 and registration number is 003176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2126.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • CA. Uday Kumar Gurkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohan A Chandavarkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandan M Chandavarkar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ameya A Chandavarkar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashok A Chandavarkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nomita R Chandavarkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Mahesh Bijlani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maniar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Nautamlal Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Charuta Nityanath Mandke
    Independent Director

FAQs on FDC Share Price

What is the share price of FDC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC is ₹374.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is FDC?

The FDC is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FDC?

The market cap of FDC is ₹6,089.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FDC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FDC are ₹375.00 and ₹367.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FDC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FDC is ₹528.30 and 52-week low of FDC is ₹314.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the FDC performed historically in terms of returns?

The FDC has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, -12.22% for the past month, -0.39% over 3 months, -21.81% over 1 year, -0.63% across 3 years, and 0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FDC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FDC are 20.81 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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