Here's the live share price of FDC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|FDC
|-8.80
|-12.22
|-0.39
|-3.01
|-21.81
|-0.63
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, FDC has declined 21.81% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, FDC has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|408.26
|399.98
|10
|409.5
|405.19
|20
|417.01
|409.29
|50
|406.82
|404.2
|100
|381.27
|396.6
|200
|393.3
|401.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, FDC saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.65%, while DII stake increased to 6.31%, FII holding fell to 1.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,75,331
|0.23
|181.21
|17,30,115
|0.78
|73.33
|12,24,920
|0.78
|51.92
|8,05,038
|2.34
|34.12
|6,59,323
|2.08
|27.95
|4,86,581
|1.17
|20.62
|4,46,288
|0.07
|18.92
|2,53,660
|0.54
|10.75
|1,64,305
|0.22
|6.96
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|FDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|FDC - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|FDC - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|FDC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|FDC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 05, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
FDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1940PLC003176 and registration number is 003176. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2126.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC is ₹374.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FDC is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of FDC is ₹6,089.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of FDC are ₹375.00 and ₹367.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FDC is ₹528.30 and 52-week low of FDC is ₹314.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FDC has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, -12.22% for the past month, -0.39% over 3 months, -21.81% over 1 year, -0.63% across 3 years, and 0.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FDC are 20.81 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global