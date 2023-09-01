What is the Market Cap of FDC Ltd.? The market cap of FDC Ltd. is ₹6,313.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FDC Ltd.? P/E ratio of FDC Ltd. is 32.54 and PB ratio of FDC Ltd. is 3.19 as on .

What is the share price of FDC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC Ltd. is ₹380.40 as on .