What is the share price of FDC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FDC is ₹374.00 as on .

What kind of stock is FDC? The FDC is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FDC? The market cap of FDC is ₹6,089.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of FDC? Today’s highest and lowest price of FDC are ₹375.00 and ₹367.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FDC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FDC is ₹528.30 and 52-week low of FDC is ₹314.75 as on .

How has the FDC performed historically in terms of returns? The FDC has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, -12.22% for the past month, -0.39% over 3 months, -21.81% over 1 year, -0.63% across 3 years, and 0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FDC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FDC are 20.81 and 2.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global