Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.54
|0.34
|18.43
|24.85
|1.19
|3.78
|-1.01
|0.05
|-2.45
|0.63
|14.79
|-5.38
|64.76
|139.50
|2.23
|2.51
|10.69
|24.00
|6.73
|30.14
|119.26
|-1.26
|-3.29
|10.68
|27.26
|39.66
|30.00
|57.96
|4.39
|0.16
|7.38
|59.03
|-2.06
|-49.25
|-49.25
|3.55
|9.89
|37.38
|37.59
|54.54
|227.30
|458.60
|0.35
|0.03
|75.22
|169.84
|97.78
|97.78
|97.78
|1.72
|3.17
|3.70
|7.91
|-4.40
|132.97
|71.81
|1.85
|3.94
|62.72
|227.38
|227.38
|227.38
|227.38
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|47,95,257
|1.86
|160.83
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|37,24,824
|0.7
|124.93
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|36,00,000
|1.03
|120.74
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|27,75,000
|0.49
|93.07
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|27,72,438
|1.67
|92.99
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|23,29,343
|2.27
|78.13
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|23,29,343
|2.27
|78.13
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|18,00,000
|0.35
|60.37
|Nippon India Vision Fund
|17,64,516
|1.7
|59.18
|Franklin India Taxshield
|16,50,000
|1.05
|55.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24202MH1920PLC000825 and registration number is 000825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5948.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹26,890.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is 56.78 and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is 5.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹354.00 and 52-week low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹249.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.