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Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.00 Closed
-0.54₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kansai Nerolac Paints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.00₹215.95
₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.00₹262.00
₹210.00
Open Price
₹210.85
Prev. Close
₹211.15
Volume
49,781

Source: Dion Global

Kansai Nerolac Paints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kansai Nerolac Paints has declined 10.08% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kansai Nerolac Paints has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Kansai Nerolac Paints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kansai Nerolac Paints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.62203.48
10199.06201.84
20200.62202.24
50208.36204.69
100200.87206.89
200215.41214.62

Source: Dion Global

Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kansai Nerolac Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.88%, FII holding rose to 4.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,71,50,1550.64349.97
40,09,9990.8781.83
20,00,0000.2640.81
16,95,7631.134.6
14,89,2051.0530.39
7,57,4450.1515.37
7,50,0000.7915.3
3,59,15227.33
2,59,4832.055.3
2,00,0002.14.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kansai Nerolac Paints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTKansai Nerolac Paint - Revised Intimation For Capacity Addition In Accordance With The E-Mail Dated 4Th August, 2026 Received
Aug 04, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTKansai Nerolac Paint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTKansai Nerolac Paint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTKansai Nerolac Paint - Capacity Addition
Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTKansai Nerolac Paint - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24202MH1920PLC000825 and registration number is 000825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7739.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Pravin Chaudhari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Takashi Tomioka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gen Yokota
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday S Bhansali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kansai Nerolac Paints Share Price

What is the share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kansai Nerolac Paints?

The Kansai Nerolac Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints?

The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹16,984.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kansai Nerolac Paints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kansai Nerolac Paints are ₹215.95 and ₹209.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kansai Nerolac Paints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kansai Nerolac Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹158.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kansai Nerolac Paints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kansai Nerolac Paints has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 0.96% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -10.08% over 1 year, -13.83% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints are 28.30 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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