What is the share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹210.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kansai Nerolac Paints? The Kansai Nerolac Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints? The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹16,984.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kansai Nerolac Paints? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kansai Nerolac Paints are ₹215.95 and ₹209.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kansai Nerolac Paints? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kansai Nerolac Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹158.00 as on .

How has the Kansai Nerolac Paints performed historically in terms of returns? The Kansai Nerolac Paints has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 0.96% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -10.08% over 1 year, -13.83% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints are 28.30 and 2.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global