Here's the live share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kansai Nerolac Paints has declined 10.08% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Kansai Nerolac Paints has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.62
|203.48
|10
|199.06
|201.84
|20
|200.62
|202.24
|50
|208.36
|204.69
|100
|200.87
|206.89
|200
|215.41
|214.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kansai Nerolac Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.88%, FII holding rose to 4.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,71,50,155
|0.64
|349.97
|40,09,999
|0.87
|81.83
|20,00,000
|0.26
|40.81
|16,95,763
|1.1
|34.6
|14,89,205
|1.05
|30.39
|7,57,445
|0.15
|15.37
|7,50,000
|0.79
|15.3
|3,59,152
|2
|7.33
|2,59,483
|2.05
|5.3
|2,00,000
|2.1
|4.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Kansai Nerolac Paint - Revised Intimation For Capacity Addition In Accordance With The E-Mail Dated 4Th August, 2026 Received
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Kansai Nerolac Paint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Kansai Nerolac Paint - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Kansai Nerolac Paint - Capacity Addition
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Kansai Nerolac Paint - Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24202MH1920PLC000825 and registration number is 000825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7739.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kansai Nerolac Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹16,984.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kansai Nerolac Paints are ₹215.95 and ₹209.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kansai Nerolac Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹262.00 and 52-week low of Kansai Nerolac Paints is ₹158.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kansai Nerolac Paints has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 0.96% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -10.08% over 1 year, -13.83% across 3 years, and -13.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints are 28.30 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global