Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Largecap | NSE
₹340.00 Closed
2.217.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹333.10₹341.10
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹249.22₹354.00
₹340.00
Open Price
₹334.50
Prev. Close
₹332.65
Volume
6,36,128

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1343.03
  • R2346.07
  • R3351.03
  • Pivot
    338.07
  • S1335.03
  • S2330.07
  • S3327.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5480.59330.35
  • 10477.99328.43
  • 20481.14326.61
  • 50491.1317.98
  • 100447.83305.84
  • 200465.92299.25

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Share Holdings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Prima Fund47,95,2571.86160.83
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities37,24,8240.7124.93
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund36,00,0001.03120.74
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund27,75,0000.4993.07
Kotak Multicap Fund27,72,4381.6792.99
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div23,29,3432.2778.13
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr23,29,3432.2778.13
Nippon India Growth Fund18,00,0000.3560.37
Nippon India Vision Fund17,64,5161.759.18
Franklin India Taxshield16,50,0001.0555.34
View All Mutual Funds

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1920 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24202MH1920PLC000825 and registration number is 000825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5948.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Panalal Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitoshi Nishibayashi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shigeki Takahara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Takashi Tomioka
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonia Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.?

The market cap of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹26,890.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is 56.78 and PB ratio of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is 5.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹354.00 and 52-week low of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. is ₹249.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

