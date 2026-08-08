Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nilkamal Share Price

NSE
BSE

NILKAMAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nilkamal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,739.50 Closed
-2.10₹ -37.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nilkamal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,739.50₹1,804.00
₹1,739.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,035.50₹1,982.00
₹1,739.50
Open Price
₹1,804.00
Prev. Close
₹1,776.75
Volume
1,920

Source: Dion Global

Nilkamal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nilkamal has gained 7.80% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nilkamal has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Nilkamal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nilkamal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,814.971,765.62
101,733.391,728.67
201,542.551,628.9
501,3811,474.48
1001,323.821,407.81
2001,380.691,422.19

Source: Dion Global

Nilkamal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nilkamal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.90%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nilkamal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,78,3580.76148.38
6,78,5250.4685.44
33,6370.064.24
15,0000.121.89
11,4270.011.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nilkamal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTNilkamal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTNilkamal - Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Aug 01, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTNilkamal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTNilkamal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Fir
Jul 17, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTNilkamal - Chairman Statement Made At The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company, Held On Friday, July 17, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Nilkamal

Nilkamal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DN1985PLC000162 and registration number is 000162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3686.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharad V Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hiten V Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish V Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayan S Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Kavita R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Jadeja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Chakravarti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nilkamal Share Price

What is the share price of Nilkamal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilkamal is ₹1,739.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nilkamal?

The Nilkamal is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nilkamal?

The market cap of Nilkamal is ₹2,595.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nilkamal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilkamal are ₹1,804.00 and ₹1,739.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilkamal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilkamal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilkamal is ₹1,982.00 and 52-week low of Nilkamal is ₹1,035.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nilkamal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nilkamal has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 34.72% for the past month, 33.85% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nilkamal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilkamal are 20.82 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nilkamal News

More Nilkamal News
Market Pulse