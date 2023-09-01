Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|12,89,228
|3.06
|356.66
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,28,690
|0.96
|201.59
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,89,567
|1.64
|190.77
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|1,49,493
|0.54
|41.36
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|72,957
|0.57
|20.18
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|23,000
|0.56
|6.36
|DSP Value Fund
|3,635
|0.15
|1.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nilkamal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DN1985PLC000162 and registration number is 000162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2475.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹3,612.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nilkamal Ltd. is 30.58 and PB ratio of Nilkamal Ltd. is 2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹2,421.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilkamal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹2,805.00 and 52-week low of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.