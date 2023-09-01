Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nilkamal Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NILKAMAL LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,421.15 Closed
-1.94-47.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nilkamal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,418.90₹2,499.00
₹2,421.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,700.00₹2,805.00
₹2,421.15
Open Price
₹2,469.10
Prev. Close
₹2,469.10
Volume
3,817

Nilkamal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,475.63
  • R22,527.32
  • R32,555.63
  • Pivot
    2,447.32
  • S12,395.63
  • S22,367.32
  • S32,315.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,053.852,423.14
  • 102,052.892,417.73
  • 202,054.152,444.47
  • 502,099.612,432.7
  • 1002,021.622,328.63
  • 2002,096.92,208.41

Nilkamal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Nilkamal Ltd. Share Holdings

Nilkamal Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund12,89,2283.06356.66
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,28,6900.96201.59
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,89,5671.64190.77
HDFC Multi Cap Fund1,49,4930.5441.36
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan72,9570.5720.18
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan23,0000.566.36
DSP Value Fund3,6350.151.01

Nilkamal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nilkamal Ltd.

Nilkamal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DN1985PLC000162 and registration number is 000162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2475.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vamanrai V Parekh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sharad V Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hiten V Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish V Parekh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayan S Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihir H Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Director
  • Mr. K R Ramamoorthy
    Director
  • Mr. K Venkataramanan
    Director
  • Mr. Mahendra V Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Mufazzal S Federal
    Director
  • Mr. S K Palekar
    Director

FAQs on Nilkamal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nilkamal Ltd.?

The market cap of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹3,612.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nilkamal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nilkamal Ltd. is 30.58 and PB ratio of Nilkamal Ltd. is 2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nilkamal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹2,421.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilkamal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilkamal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹2,805.00 and 52-week low of Nilkamal Ltd. is ₹1,700.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data