What is the share price of Nilkamal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilkamal is ₹1,739.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nilkamal? The Nilkamal is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nilkamal? The market cap of Nilkamal is ₹2,595.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nilkamal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilkamal are ₹1,804.00 and ₹1,739.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilkamal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilkamal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilkamal is ₹1,982.00 and 52-week low of Nilkamal is ₹1,035.50 as on .

How has the Nilkamal performed historically in terms of returns? The Nilkamal has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 34.72% for the past month, 33.85% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nilkamal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilkamal are 20.82 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global