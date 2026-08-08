Here's the live share price of Nilkamal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nilkamal has gained 7.80% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nilkamal has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,814.97
|1,765.62
|10
|1,733.39
|1,728.67
|20
|1,542.55
|1,628.9
|50
|1,381
|1,474.48
|100
|1,323.82
|1,407.81
|200
|1,380.69
|1,422.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nilkamal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.90%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,78,358
|0.76
|148.38
|6,78,525
|0.46
|85.44
|33,637
|0.06
|4.24
|15,000
|0.12
|1.89
|11,427
|0.01
|1.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Nilkamal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Nilkamal - Outcome Of Board Meeting.
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Nilkamal - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Nilkamal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Fir
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Nilkamal - Chairman Statement Made At The 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company, Held On Friday, July 17, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Nilkamal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DN1985PLC000162 and registration number is 000162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3686.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilkamal is ₹1,739.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nilkamal is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nilkamal is ₹2,595.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilkamal are ₹1,804.00 and ₹1,739.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilkamal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilkamal is ₹1,982.00 and 52-week low of Nilkamal is ₹1,035.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nilkamal has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 34.72% for the past month, 33.85% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, -11.3% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilkamal are 20.82 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global