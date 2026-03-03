Facebook Pixel Code
Jyoti CNC Automation Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jyoti CNC Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹807.95 Closed
-1.47₹ -12.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jyoti CNC Automation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹785.55₹815.00
₹807.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹752.45₹1,331.00
₹807.95
Open Price
₹794.40
Prev. Close
₹820.00
Volume
11,292

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jyoti CNC Automation has gained 13.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.97%.

Jyoti CNC Automation’s current P/E of 51.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jyoti CNC Automation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62
Windsor Machines		0.25-12.35-9.47-26.47-2.2879.0761.75

Over the last one year, Jyoti CNC Automation has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), LMW (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti CNC Automation has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Jyoti CNC Automation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jyoti CNC Automation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5844.39835.07
10841.55838.19
20834.36842.55
50886.43870.98
100915.38905.2
200979.09948.95

Jyoti CNC Automation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyoti CNC Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.39%, FII holding fell to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jyoti CNC Automation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,13,2401.32299.42
22,20,0171.19179.01
15,09,9530.39121.76
14,03,6140.57113.18
12,82,2770.31103.4
12,22,3241.0998.56
11,06,8690.3589.25
10,71,0140.6886.36
10,24,0570.9182.57
8,66,1470.5869.84

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jyoti CNC Automation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 8:11 PM ISTJyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 1:37 AM ISTJyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 10, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTJyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 10, 2026, 7:08 PM ISTJyoti CNC Automation - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month
Feb 10, 2026, 7:02 PM ISTJyoti CNC Automation - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On D

About Jyoti CNC Automation

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29221GJ1991PLC014914 and registration number is 014914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1615.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parakramsinh Ghanshyamsinh Jadeja
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sahdevsinh Lalubha Jadeja
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikramsinh Raghuvirsinh Rana
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Parameswaranpillai Naga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jyoti CNC Automation Share Price

What is the share price of Jyoti CNC Automation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹807.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyoti CNC Automation?

The Jyoti CNC Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti CNC Automation?

The market cap of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹18,374.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti CNC Automation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti CNC Automation are ₹815.00 and ₹785.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti CNC Automation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti CNC Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹1,331.00 and 52-week low of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹752.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jyoti CNC Automation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyoti CNC Automation has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -20.18% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, 23.1% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti CNC Automation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti CNC Automation are 51.85 and 9.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Jyoti CNC Automation News

