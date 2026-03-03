Here's the live share price of Jyoti CNC Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jyoti CNC Automation has gained 13.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.97%.
Jyoti CNC Automation’s current P/E of 51.85x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
|Windsor Machines
|0.25
|-12.35
|-9.47
|-26.47
|-2.28
|79.07
|61.75
Over the last one year, Jyoti CNC Automation has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), LMW (0.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti CNC Automation has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|844.39
|835.07
|10
|841.55
|838.19
|20
|834.36
|842.55
|50
|886.43
|870.98
|100
|915.38
|905.2
|200
|979.09
|948.95
In the latest quarter, Jyoti CNC Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.39%, FII holding fell to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,13,240
|1.32
|299.42
|22,20,017
|1.19
|179.01
|15,09,953
|0.39
|121.76
|14,03,614
|0.57
|113.18
|12,82,277
|0.31
|103.4
|12,22,324
|1.09
|98.56
|11,06,869
|0.35
|89.25
|10,71,014
|0.68
|86.36
|10,24,057
|0.91
|82.57
|8,66,147
|0.58
|69.84
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
|Jyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:37 AM IST
|Jyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|Jyoti CNC Automation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:08 PM IST
|Jyoti CNC Automation - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:02 PM IST
|Jyoti CNC Automation - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On D
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29221GJ1991PLC014914 and registration number is 014914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1615.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹807.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jyoti CNC Automation is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹18,374.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti CNC Automation are ₹815.00 and ₹785.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti CNC Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹1,331.00 and 52-week low of Jyoti CNC Automation is ₹752.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jyoti CNC Automation has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -3.91% for the past month, -20.18% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, 23.1% across 3 years, and 13.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti CNC Automation are 51.85 and 9.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.