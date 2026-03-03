Here's the live share price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has declined 7.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 47.98%.
Flair Writing Industries Ltd’s current P/E of 24.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|1.78
|1.24
|8.55
|-2.05
|52.79
|-11.41
|-7.01
|DOMS Industries
|-4.32
|-6.52
|-13.16
|-9.44
|-4.03
|19.42
|11.23
|DB Corp
|-0.73
|-10.64
|-15.01
|-18.72
|7.36
|30.54
|16.59
|Navneet Education
|-4.43
|-12.23
|-0.63
|-8.28
|4.21
|13.66
|10.37
|TCPL Packaging
|-1.03
|-1.92
|-13.94
|-21.53
|-33.63
|27.37
|46.01
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.61
|-5.88
|-10.47
|-12.45
|-5.05
|-3.96
|2.71
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-4.21
|-5.24
|-15.26
|-31.98
|-22.55
|2.57
|3.43
|Sandesh
|-3.40
|-3.76
|-11.31
|-21.50
|-7.56
|2.95
|6.85
|Linc
|-6.71
|-5.99
|-9.67
|-19.50
|-0.24
|-7.31
|19.53
|Repro India
|-4.72
|-6.71
|-20.42
|-16.62
|-21.51
|0.06
|0.90
|Universus Photo Imagings
|18.99
|135.84
|88.26
|73.65
|141.64
|3.74
|20.36
|HT Media
|-2.58
|-2.94
|-9.20
|-18.49
|22.09
|4.57
|-4.04
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|-6.30
|-7.56
|2.01
|-23.21
|-16.19
|8.80
|-1.14
|DIC India
|-3.84
|-6.81
|1.96
|-12.54
|-17.22
|9.85
|4.64
|Sambhaav Media
|1.20
|-7.20
|-22.84
|13.43
|11.11
|37.09
|23.93
|Alkosign
|-5.56
|-5.56
|0
|-8.19
|7.37
|8.89
|17.65
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|-10.90
|-15.76
|-24.04
|-30.15
|-30.85
|-16.76
|0.29
|Orient Press
|5.32
|4.46
|-21.98
|-26.57
|-20.78
|4.44
|-6.85
|Infomedia Press
|-1.33
|-12.77
|-25.22
|-28.12
|-3.17
|4.18
|4.93
|Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers
|2.51
|-0.82
|-32.33
|-39.56
|-33.10
|4.22
|11.17
Over the last one year, Flair Writing Industries Ltd has gained 52.79% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-4.03%), DB Corp (7.36%), Navneet Education (4.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Flair Writing Industries Ltd has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.23%) and DB Corp (16.59%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|313.12
|311.75
|10
|316.26
|312.86
|20
|311.95
|312.32
|50
|309.41
|309.87
|100
|307.48
|307.42
|200
|303.27
|301.45
In the latest quarter, Flair Writing Industries Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.12%, FII holding fell to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,50,000
|1.59
|46.57
|10,87,779
|0.17
|32.68
|10,12,221
|0.99
|30.41
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 3:26 PM IST
|Flair Writing Ind. - General Update
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
|Flair Writing Ind. - Order Of Dropping Of Proceedings
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Flair Writing Ind. - Modified Order By The GST Authority.
|Feb 05, 2026, 5:52 AM IST
|Flair Writing Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 4:39 PM IST
|Flair Writing Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Flair Writing Industries Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH2016PLC284727 and registration number is 284727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹314.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Flair Writing Industries Ltd is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹3,317.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are ₹316.10 and ₹294.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flair Writing Industries Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹356.95 and 52-week low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹195.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Flair Writing Industries Ltd has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, 3.32% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, 47.98% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -7.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are 24.61 and 2.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.