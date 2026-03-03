Facebook Pixel Code
Flair Writing Industries Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLAIR WRITING INDUSTRIES LTD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paper
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹314.75 Closed
2.11₹ 6.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹294.30₹316.10
₹314.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.00₹356.95
₹314.75
Open Price
₹302.00
Prev. Close
₹308.25
Volume
7,055

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has declined 7.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 47.98%.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd’s current P/E of 24.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		1.781.248.55-2.0552.79-11.41-7.01
DOMS Industries		-4.32-6.52-13.16-9.44-4.0319.4211.23
DB Corp		-0.73-10.64-15.01-18.727.3630.5416.59
Navneet Education		-4.43-12.23-0.63-8.284.2113.6610.37
TCPL Packaging		-1.03-1.92-13.94-21.53-33.6327.3746.01
Jagran Prakashan		-0.61-5.88-10.47-12.45-5.05-3.962.71
Kokuyo Camlin		-4.21-5.24-15.26-31.98-22.552.573.43
Sandesh		-3.40-3.76-11.31-21.50-7.562.956.85
Linc		-6.71-5.99-9.67-19.50-0.24-7.3119.53
Repro India		-4.72-6.71-20.42-16.62-21.510.060.90
Universus Photo Imagings		18.99135.8488.2673.65141.643.7420.36
HT Media		-2.58-2.94-9.20-18.4922.094.57-4.04
Hindustan Media Ventures		-6.30-7.562.01-23.21-16.198.80-1.14
DIC India		-3.84-6.811.96-12.54-17.229.854.64
Sambhaav Media		1.20-7.20-22.8413.4311.1137.0923.93
Alkosign		-5.56-5.560-8.197.378.8917.65
Sundaram Multi Pap		-10.90-15.76-24.04-30.15-30.85-16.760.29
Orient Press		5.324.46-21.98-26.57-20.784.44-6.85
Infomedia Press		-1.33-12.77-25.22-28.12-3.174.184.93
Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers		2.51-0.82-32.33-39.56-33.104.2211.17

Over the last one year, Flair Writing Industries Ltd has gained 52.79% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-4.03%), DB Corp (7.36%), Navneet Education (4.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Flair Writing Industries Ltd has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.23%) and DB Corp (16.59%).

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5313.12311.75
10316.26312.86
20311.95312.32
50309.41309.87
100307.48307.42
200303.27301.45

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Flair Writing Industries Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.12%, FII holding fell to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,50,0001.5946.57
10,87,7790.1732.68
10,12,2210.9930.41

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Flair Writing Industries Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 3:26 PM ISTFlair Writing Ind. - General Update
Feb 06, 2026, 11:41 PM ISTFlair Writing Ind. - Order Of Dropping Of Proceedings
Feb 06, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTFlair Writing Ind. - Modified Order By The GST Authority.
Feb 05, 2026, 5:52 AM ISTFlair Writing Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 4:39 PM ISTFlair Writing Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Flair Writing Industries Ltd

Flair Writing Industries Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH2016PLC284727 and registration number is 284727. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of stationary articles such as pens and pencils of all kinds whether or not mechanical, pencil leads, date, sealing or numbering stamps, hand-operated devices for printing or embossing labels, hand printing sets, prepared typewriter ribbons and inked pads, globes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 949.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Khubilal Jugraj Rathod
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Khubilal Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Khubilal Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Punit Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Vinod Lalwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Bhanot Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deven Bipin Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Flair Writing Industries Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹314.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The Flair Writing Industries Ltd is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The market cap of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹3,317.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are ₹316.10 and ₹294.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flair Writing Industries Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹356.95 and 52-week low of Flair Writing Industries Ltd is ₹195.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Flair Writing Industries Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flair Writing Industries Ltd has shown returns of 2.11% over the past day, 3.32% for the past month, 6.39% over 3 months, 47.98% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -7.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flair Writing Industries Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are 24.61 and 2.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd News

