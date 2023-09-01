Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|8,50,000
|2.24
|127.5
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|4,02,228
|2.64
|60.33
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|2,40,000
|3.71
|36
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|1,75,272
|3.01
|26.29
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|1,74,065
|0.7
|26.11
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|1,50,000
|0.91
|22.5
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,37,168
|0.49
|20.57
|Sundaram Services Fund
|1,20,044
|0.65
|18.01
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|1,01,739
|1.54
|15.26
|Union Small Cap Fund
|1,10,891
|1.63
|14.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, ESOP & A.G.M.
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065551 and registration number is 065551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹9,383.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is 87.49 and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is 17.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹1,730.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C.E. Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹1,798.00 and 52-week low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹984.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.