Here's the live share price of C.E. Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|C.E. Info Systems
|-13.52
|6.80
|5.71
|-20.58
|-41.67
|-13.68
|-6.03
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, C.E. Info Systems has declined 41.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, C.E. Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,173.08
|1,122.46
|10
|1,131.43
|1,128.08
|20
|1,116.81
|1,100.23
|50
|963.16
|1,031.33
|100
|947.76
|1,047.65
|200
|1,248.11
|1,190.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, C.E. Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.74%, FII holding fell to 1.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,00,000
|1.81
|226.73
|17,43,187
|1.12
|141.15
|6,36,067
|0.56
|51.51
|1,41,630
|0.58
|11.47
|1,09,126
|0.44
|8.84
|95,623
|0.62
|7.74
|29,500
|0.85
|2.39
|22,000
|0.57
|1.78
|20,054
|0.01
|1.62
|13,000
|0.92
|1.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|C.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|C.E. Info Systems - Confirmation Of Appointment On The Board Of Mappls DT Private Limited, Material Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|C.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|C.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|C.E. Info Systems - UFR 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065551 and registration number is 065551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 400.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C.E. Info Systems is ₹1,022.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The C.E. Info Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of C.E. Info Systems is ₹5,592.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of C.E. Info Systems are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,010.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C.E. Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C.E. Info Systems is ₹2,000.00 and 52-week low of C.E. Info Systems is ₹795.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The C.E. Info Systems has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 5.71% over 3 months, -41.67% over 1 year, -13.68% across 3 years, and -6.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems are 40.58 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global