C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

C.E. INFO SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,730.70 Closed
-1.03-18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,713.95₹1,764.70
₹1,730.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹984.05₹1,798.00
₹1,730.70
Open Price
₹1,756.00
Prev. Close
₹1,748.70
Volume
95,513

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,756.15
  • R21,773.75
  • R31,782.8
  • Pivot
    1,747.1
  • S11,729.5
  • S21,720.45
  • S31,702.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,340.621,735.12
  • 101,344.781,712.46
  • 201,355.831,657.43
  • 501,346.721,508.62
  • 1001,357.241,373.09
  • 2001,425.081,299.53

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund8,50,0002.24127.5
PGIM India Small Cap Fund4,02,2282.6460.33
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund2,40,0003.7136
Franklin India Technology Fund1,75,2723.0126.29
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund1,74,0650.726.11
Sundaram Small Cap Fund1,50,0000.9122.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,37,1680.4920.57
Sundaram Services Fund1,20,0440.6518.01
Franklin India Opportunities Fund1,01,7391.5415.26
Union Small Cap Fund1,10,8911.6314.6
View All Mutual Funds

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, ESOP & A.G.M.
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About C.E. Info Systems Ltd.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065551 and registration number is 065551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Verma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Verma
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Rakhi Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonika Chandra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartheepan Madasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on C.E. Info Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹9,383.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is 87.49 and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is 17.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of C.E. Info Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹1,730.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C.E. Info Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹1,798.00 and 52-week low of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is ₹984.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

