What is the share price of C.E. Info Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C.E. Info Systems is ₹1,022.00 as on .

What kind of stock is C.E. Info Systems? The C.E. Info Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of C.E. Info Systems? The market cap of C.E. Info Systems is ₹5,592.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of C.E. Info Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of C.E. Info Systems are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of C.E. Info Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C.E. Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C.E. Info Systems is ₹2,000.00 and 52-week low of C.E. Info Systems is ₹795.25 as on .

How has the C.E. Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The C.E. Info Systems has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 5.71% over 3 months, -41.67% over 1 year, -13.68% across 3 years, and -6.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems are 40.58 and 6.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global