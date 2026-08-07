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C.E. Info Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

C.E. INFO SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of C.E. Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,022.00 Closed
-4.51₹ -48.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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C.E. Info Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,010.00₹1,079.95
₹1,022.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹795.25₹2,000.00
₹1,022.00
Open Price
₹1,079.95
Prev. Close
₹1,070.25
Volume
15,345

Source: Dion Global

C.E. Info Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
C.E. Info Systems		-13.526.805.71-20.58-41.67-13.68-6.03
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, C.E. Info Systems has declined 41.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, C.E. Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

C.E. Info Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

C.E. Info Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,173.081,122.46
101,131.431,128.08
201,116.811,100.23
50963.161,031.33
100947.761,047.65
2001,248.111,190.5

Source: Dion Global

C.E. Info Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, C.E. Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.74%, FII holding fell to 1.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

C.E. Info Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,00,0001.81226.73
17,43,1871.12141.15
6,36,0670.5651.51
1,41,6300.5811.47
1,09,1260.448.84
95,6230.627.74
29,5000.852.39
22,0000.571.78
20,0540.011.62
13,0000.921.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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C.E. Info Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTC.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTC.E. Info Systems - Confirmation Of Appointment On The Board Of Mappls DT Private Limited, Material Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTC.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTC.E. Info Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTC.E. Info Systems - UFR 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About C.E. Info Systems

C.E. Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC065551 and registration number is 065551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 400.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Verma
    Group Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Singh
    Group Vice Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Verma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Verma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rakhi Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopalan Sundar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on C.E. Info Systems Share Price

What is the share price of C.E. Info Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for C.E. Info Systems is ₹1,022.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is C.E. Info Systems?

The C.E. Info Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of C.E. Info Systems?

The market cap of C.E. Info Systems is ₹5,592.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of C.E. Info Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of C.E. Info Systems are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,010.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of C.E. Info Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which C.E. Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of C.E. Info Systems is ₹2,000.00 and 52-week low of C.E. Info Systems is ₹795.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the C.E. Info Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The C.E. Info Systems has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 5.71% over 3 months, -41.67% over 1 year, -13.68% across 3 years, and -6.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of C.E. Info Systems are 40.58 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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