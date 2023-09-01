What is the Market Cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd.? The market cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹6,459.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd.? P/E ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is -7.88 and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is 6.62 as on .

What is the share price of Varroc Engineering Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹423.10 as on .