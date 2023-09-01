Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.73
|19.67
|37.23
|69.46
|19.25
|46.34
|-63.35
|7.11
|3.59
|11.65
|16.97
|32.78
|245.94
|168.41
|3.40
|9.48
|20.96
|36.80
|42.99
|57.07
|14.48
|8.13
|9.44
|77.28
|107.20
|127.17
|461.10
|450.10
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|51,71,499
|0.47
|180.98
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|44,69,825
|2.27
|156.42
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|25,38,654
|0.47
|88.84
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|14,71,900
|1.04
|51.51
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|7,73,800
|0.82
|27.08
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,96,080
|0.23
|17.36
|HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund
|29,794
|0.21
|1.04
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|20,252
|0.12
|0.71
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|13,142
|0.12
|0.46
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,322
|0.12
|0.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1988PLC047335 and registration number is 047335. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3291.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹6,459.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is -7.88 and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is 6.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹423.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varroc Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹437.50 and 52-week low of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹239.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.