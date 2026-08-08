What is the share price of Varroc Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering is ₹812.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Varroc Engineering? The Varroc Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varroc Engineering? The market cap of Varroc Engineering is ₹12,413.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Varroc Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Varroc Engineering are ₹836.00 and ₹714.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varroc Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varroc Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varroc Engineering is ₹836.00 and 52-week low of Varroc Engineering is ₹462.40 as on .

How has the Varroc Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Varroc Engineering has shown returns of 10.36% over the past day, 24.89% for the past month, 43.59% over 3 months, 46.47% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering are 62.93 and 6.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global