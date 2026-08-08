Here's the live share price of Varroc Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Varroc Engineering
|19.36
|24.89
|43.59
|45.70
|46.47
|33.97
|19.26
|FIEM Industries
|11.16
|15.37
|14.11
|10.46
|39.57
|40.42
|45.57
|Lumax Industries
|9.10
|7.59
|6.53
|12.47
|70.51
|40.89
|31.39
|Uravi Defence and Technology
|-2.17
|-12.92
|-16.75
|-39.77
|-78.93
|-24.66
|-16.75
|Jagan Lamps
|2.03
|-9.52
|-16.36
|-30.59
|-44.27
|-14.49
|-5.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Varroc Engineering has gained 46.47% compared to peers like FIEM Industries (39.57%), Lumax Industries (70.51%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Varroc Engineering has outperformed peers relative to FIEM Industries (45.57%) and Lumax Industries (31.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|670.51
|689.31
|10
|660.97
|677.02
|20
|657.76
|663.8
|50
|623.92
|632.92
|100
|571.32
|605.12
|200
|586.75
|586.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Varroc Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake decreased to 11.18%, FII holding fell to 4.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,07,28,869
|0.64
|679.14
|6,75,233
|0.62
|42.74
|4,90,545
|0.89
|31.05
|2,82,271
|0.13
|17.87
|1,11,427
|0.08
|7.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Varroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Varroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Varroc Engineering - Nil Deviation Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Varroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Varroc Engineering - Results UFR Q1 FY 2027
Source: Dion Global
Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1988PLC047335 and registration number is 047335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8145.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering is ₹812.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varroc Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Varroc Engineering is ₹12,413.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Varroc Engineering are ₹836.00 and ₹714.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varroc Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varroc Engineering is ₹836.00 and 52-week low of Varroc Engineering is ₹462.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varroc Engineering has shown returns of 10.36% over the past day, 24.89% for the past month, 43.59% over 3 months, 46.47% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering are 62.93 and 6.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global