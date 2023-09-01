Follow Us

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARROC ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp | Smallcap | NSE
₹423.10 Closed
0.070.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹414.45₹427.15
₹423.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹239.45₹437.50
₹423.10
Open Price
₹424.35
Prev. Close
₹422.80
Volume
2,76,977

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1428.08
  • R2433.97
  • R3440.78
  • Pivot
    421.27
  • S1415.38
  • S2408.57
  • S3402.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5308.98421.87
  • 10310.09411.17
  • 20322.21393.07
  • 50345.84363.76
  • 100335.09339.02
  • 200355.4323.33

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7319.6737.2369.4619.2546.34-63.35
7.113.5911.6516.9732.78245.94168.41
3.409.4820.9636.8042.9957.0714.48
8.139.4477.28107.20127.17461.10450.10

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan51,71,4990.47180.98
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund44,69,8252.27156.42
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund25,38,6540.4788.84
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund14,71,9001.0451.51
HSBC ELSS Fund7,73,8000.8227.08
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,96,0800.2317.36
HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund29,7940.211.04
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund20,2520.120.71
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,1420.120.46
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,3220.120.29
View All Mutual Funds

Varroc Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1988PLC047335 and registration number is 047335. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3291.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarang Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Prakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arjun Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gautam P Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marc Szulewicz
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinish Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Jain
    Director

FAQs on Varroc Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹6,459.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is -7.88 and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is 6.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Varroc Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹423.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varroc Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varroc Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹437.50 and 52-week low of Varroc Engineering Ltd. is ₹239.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

