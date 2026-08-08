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Varroc Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARROC ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Varroc Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹812.45 Closed
10.36₹ 76.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Varroc Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹714.00₹836.00
₹812.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹462.40₹836.00
₹812.45
Open Price
₹721.95
Prev. Close
₹736.20
Volume
8,84,305

Source: Dion Global

Varroc Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Varroc Engineering		19.3624.8943.5945.7046.4733.9719.26
FIEM Industries		11.1615.3714.1110.4639.5740.4245.57
Lumax Industries		9.107.596.5312.4770.5140.8931.39
Uravi Defence and Technology		-2.17-12.92-16.75-39.77-78.93-24.66-16.75
Jagan Lamps		2.03-9.52-16.36-30.59-44.27-14.49-5.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Varroc Engineering has gained 46.47% compared to peers like FIEM Industries (39.57%), Lumax Industries (70.51%), Uravi Defence and Technology (-78.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Varroc Engineering has outperformed peers relative to FIEM Industries (45.57%) and Lumax Industries (31.39%).

Varroc Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Varroc Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5670.51689.31
10660.97677.02
20657.76663.8
50623.92632.92
100571.32605.12
200586.75586.17

Source: Dion Global

Varroc Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Varroc Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake decreased to 11.18%, FII holding fell to 4.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Varroc Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,07,28,8690.64679.14
6,75,2330.6242.74
4,90,5450.8931.05
2,82,2710.1317.87
1,11,4270.087.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Varroc Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTVarroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTVarroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTVarroc Engineering - Nil Deviation Report
Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTVarroc Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTVarroc Engineering - Results UFR Q1 FY 2027

Source: Dion Global

About Varroc Engineering

Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1988PLC047335 and registration number is 047335. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8145.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarang Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Jain
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhruv Jain
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinish Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Liselott Kilaas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaykumar Chudasama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmanabh Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Chintawar
    Whole Time Director & COO

FAQs on Varroc Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Varroc Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varroc Engineering is ₹812.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Varroc Engineering?

The Varroc Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varroc Engineering?

The market cap of Varroc Engineering is ₹12,413.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Varroc Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Varroc Engineering are ₹836.00 and ₹714.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varroc Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varroc Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varroc Engineering is ₹836.00 and 52-week low of Varroc Engineering is ₹462.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Varroc Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Varroc Engineering has shown returns of 10.36% over the past day, 24.89% for the past month, 43.59% over 3 months, 46.47% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and 19.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varroc Engineering are 62.93 and 6.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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