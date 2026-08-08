Here's the live share price of Suzlon Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suzlon Energy has declined 25.08% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Suzlon Energy has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Triveni Turbine (39.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.94
|48.39
|10
|50.37
|49.27
|20
|51.69
|50.86
|50
|54.48
|52.48
|100
|51.25
|52.24
|200
|51.31
|52.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suzlon Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.71%, while DII stake increased to 11.12%, FII holding rose to 24.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,69,52,008
|2.47
|924.45
|13,02,50,250
|4.17
|767.17
|6,09,13,624
|2.7
|358.78
|5,77,25,000
|2.42
|340
|4,75,00,000
|2.31
|279.78
|3,44,43,230
|0.8
|202.87
|3,25,00,000
|1.53
|191.43
|3,24,83,092
|3.94
|191.33
|2,13,15,210
|0.43
|125.55
|1,40,00,000
|1.33
|82.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Suzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Suzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Suzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Suzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Suzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Suzlon Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1995PLC025447 and registration number is 025447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15091.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2744.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy is ₹48.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suzlon Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suzlon Energy is ₹66,107.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suzlon Energy are ₹48.96 and ₹47.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suzlon Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suzlon Energy is ₹65.28 and 52-week low of Suzlon Energy is ₹38.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suzlon Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -13.57% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, 37.11% across 3 years, and 49.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy are 21.03 and 6.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global