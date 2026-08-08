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Suzlon Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUZLON ENERGY

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
EnergyManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MomentumBSE PowerBSE QualityBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Suzlon Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.10 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suzlon Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.99₹48.96
₹48.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.17₹65.28
₹48.10
Open Price
₹48.09
Prev. Close
₹48.22
Volume
52,81,729

Source: Dion Global

Suzlon Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suzlon Energy has declined 25.08% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Suzlon Energy has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Triveni Turbine (39.54%).

Suzlon Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suzlon Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.9448.39
1050.3749.27
2051.6950.86
5054.4852.48
10051.2552.24
20051.3152.63

Source: Dion Global

Suzlon Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suzlon Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.71%, while DII stake increased to 11.12%, FII holding rose to 24.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Suzlon Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,69,52,0082.47924.45
13,02,50,2504.17767.17
6,09,13,6242.7358.78
5,77,25,0002.42340
4,75,00,0002.31279.78
3,44,43,2300.8202.87
3,25,00,0001.53191.43
3,24,83,0923.94191.33
2,13,15,2100.43125.55
1,40,00,0001.3382.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Suzlon Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTSuzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTSuzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSuzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSuzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTSuzlon Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1995PLC025447 and registration number is 025447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15091.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2744.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod R Tanti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish R Tanti
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sameer Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Seemantinee Khot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Tanti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Per Hornung Pedersen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suzlon Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Suzlon Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy is ₹48.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suzlon Energy?

The Suzlon Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suzlon Energy?

The market cap of Suzlon Energy is ₹66,107.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suzlon Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suzlon Energy are ₹48.96 and ₹47.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suzlon Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suzlon Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suzlon Energy is ₹65.28 and 52-week low of Suzlon Energy is ₹38.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suzlon Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suzlon Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -13.57% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, 37.11% across 3 years, and 49.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy are 21.03 and 6.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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