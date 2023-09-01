Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|2,87,39,329
|0.9
|54.46
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|2,60,00,000
|0.65
|49.27
|Bandhan Core Equity Fund
|1,30,00,000
|0.88
|24.64
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|99,50,000
|1.01
|18.86
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|74,68,716
|0.45
|14.15
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|59,50,000
|0.81
|11.28
|Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund
|57,00,000
|1.05
|10.8
|Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund
|45,07,404
|0.36
|8.54
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|44,90,000
|0.79
|8.51
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|43,92,414
|1.41
|8.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Suzlon Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1995PLC025447 and registration number is 025447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4040.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1843.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹30,562.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 26.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suzlon Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹27.05 and 52-week low of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.