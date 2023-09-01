What is the Market Cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹30,562.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 26.94 as on .

What is the share price of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on .