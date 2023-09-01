Follow Us

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Share Price

SUZLON ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Largecap | NSE
₹25.00 Closed
1.830.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.95₹25.75
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.60₹27.05
₹25.00
Open Price
₹24.55
Prev. Close
₹24.55
Volume
20,88,99,570

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.82
  • R226.68
  • R327.62
  • Pivot
    24.88
  • S124.02
  • S223.08
  • S322.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.6724.14
  • 107.8322.98
  • 207.821.54
  • 507.9918.84
  • 1007.415.93
  • 2008.313.11

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
0.801.9627.9546.8571.15341.83340.12
29.3630.0466.0487.02126.35253.1866.54
2.08-6.612.9118.3337.62197.83219.01
11.808.0331.5739.7522.34344.21110.62
18.6826.3766.55104.2233.06260.53196.64
-0.4323.09129.30281.73391.581,718.75827.49
6.0015.0665.81128.54142.092,921.641,290.66
5.3714.6027.6341.9316.09613.11493.41
0.684.9760.20115.82187.251,136.83443.32
7.3115.2815.385.570.90-7.28347.66
2.82-1.2547.4993.6668.96373.68103.61
9.3411.8939.7367.4985.22158.1785.09
-1.03-4.8112.6457.2543.1221.2021.20
13.0440.52149.37219.50195.02463.01114.69
-0.15-14.70-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95-23.95
2.44-8.94-5.2711.00-22.0251.0151.01
14.2316.6967.15109.91197.82933.68409.59
-0.90-3.2040.3894.98135.84295.76358.75
1.082.90-3.03-18.665.96523.74389.49

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Suzlon Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund2,87,39,3290.954.46
UTI Value Opportunities Fund2,60,00,0000.6549.27
Bandhan Core Equity Fund1,30,00,0000.8824.64
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund99,50,0001.0118.86
UTI Long Term Equity Fund74,68,7160.4514.15
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund59,50,0000.8111.28
Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund57,00,0001.0510.8
Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund45,07,4040.368.54
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund44,90,0000.798.51
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund43,92,4141.418.32
Suzlon Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1995PLC025447 and registration number is 025447. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of power generators (except battery charging alternators for internal combustion engines), motor generator sets (except turbine generator set units). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4040.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1843.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod R Tanti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish R Tanti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiten Timbadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mathur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav T Tanti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Marc Desaedeleer
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Per Hornung Pedersen
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sameer Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Seemantinee Khot
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Suzlon Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹30,562.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 10.73 and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is 26.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suzlon Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹27.05 and 52-week low of Suzlon Energy Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

