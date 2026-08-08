What is the share price of Suzlon Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suzlon Energy is ₹48.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Suzlon Energy? The Suzlon Energy is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suzlon Energy? The market cap of Suzlon Energy is ₹66,107.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suzlon Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suzlon Energy are ₹48.96 and ₹47.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suzlon Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suzlon Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suzlon Energy is ₹65.28 and 52-week low of Suzlon Energy is ₹38.17 as on .

How has the Suzlon Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Suzlon Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -11.56% for the past month, -13.57% over 3 months, -25.08% over 1 year, 37.11% across 3 years, and 49.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy are 21.03 and 6.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global