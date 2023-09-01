Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,50,00,000
|4.61
|1,762.5
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|1,10,00,000
|2.16
|1,292.5
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|98,15,511
|0.7
|1,153.32
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|43,00,000
|4.47
|505.25
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|41,97,188
|1.01
|493.17
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|41,00,000
|1.2
|481.75
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|37,00,000
|4.63
|434.75
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|36,97,000
|1.11
|434.4
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|36,18,584
|1.07
|425.18
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|34,03,528
|2.6
|399.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cipla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1935PLC002380 and registration number is 002380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13091.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,01,527.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cipla Ltd. is 36.24 and PB ratio of Cipla Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,245.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cipla Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,277.90 and 52-week low of Cipla Ltd. is ₹852.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.