Here's the live share price of Cipla along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cipla has declined 1.30% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Cipla has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,465.21
|1,454.83
|10
|1,438.82
|1,449.74
|20
|1,437.26
|1,441.84
|50
|1,419
|1,418.48
|100
|1,354.88
|1,398.9
|200
|1,407.54
|1,407.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cipla remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 34.63%, FII holding fell to 20.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,03,33,214
|2.8
|2,979.63
|1,43,51,629
|1.47
|2,103.09
|69,52,435
|3.73
|1,018.81
|55,49,373
|1.35
|813.21
|47,56,637
|2.19
|697.04
|40,86,211
|1.12
|598.79
|38,36,985
|1.19
|562.27
|37,95,054
|6.15
|556.13
|35,00,000
|0.92
|512.89
|34,03,516
|4.21
|498.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:29 PM IST IST
|Cipla - Update On USFDA Inspection At Invagen Manufacturing Facility In Hauppauge, Long Island, New York, USA
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Cipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:25 AM IST IST
|Cipla - Cipla Receives U.S. FDA Approval For Generic Advair Diskus®
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Cipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Cipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Cipla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1935PLC002380 and registration number is 002380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18979.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cipla is ₹1,472.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cipla is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cipla is ₹118,915.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cipla are ₹1,484.50 and ₹1,462.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cipla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cipla is ₹1,672.20 and 52-week low of Cipla is ₹1,165.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cipla has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 8.01% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 9.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cipla are 35.28 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.
Source: Dion Global