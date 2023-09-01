Follow Us

Cipla Ltd. Share Price

CIPLA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,245.40 Closed
-0.97-12.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Cipla Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,239.65₹1,268.90
₹1,245.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹852.00₹1,277.90
₹1,245.40
Open Price
₹1,264.90
Prev. Close
₹1,257.60
Volume
11,66,856

Cipla Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,261.63
  • R21,277.37
  • R31,285.83
  • Pivot
    1,253.17
  • S11,237.43
  • S21,228.97
  • S31,213.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,133.261,238.8
  • 101,120.561,232.99
  • 201,117.851,214.3
  • 501,072.171,143.54
  • 1001,017.641,080.65
  • 200990.561,042.04

Cipla Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Cipla Ltd. Share Holdings

Cipla Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,50,00,0004.611,762.5
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund1,10,00,0002.161,292.5
SBI Nifty 50 ETF98,15,5110.71,153.32
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan43,00,0004.47505.25
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund41,97,1881.01493.17
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan41,00,0001.2481.75
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund37,00,0004.63434.75
SBI Blue Chip Fund36,97,0001.11434.4
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund36,18,5841.07425.18
SBI Long Term Equity Fund34,03,5282.6399.91
Cipla Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cipla Ltd.

Cipla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1935PLC002380 and registration number is 002380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13091.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Y K Hamied
    Chairman
  • Mr. M K Hamied
    Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Samina Hamied
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Umang Vohra
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robert Stewart
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Peter Mugyenyi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Punita Lal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mandar Vaidya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cipla Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cipla Ltd.?

The market cap of Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,01,527.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cipla Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cipla Ltd. is 36.24 and PB ratio of Cipla Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cipla Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,245.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cipla Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cipla Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cipla Ltd. is ₹1,277.90 and 52-week low of Cipla Ltd. is ₹852.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

