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Cipla Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIPLA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Cipla along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,472.00 Closed
-0.20₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cipla Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,462.25₹1,484.50
₹1,472.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,165.55₹1,672.20
₹1,472.00
Open Price
₹1,484.50
Prev. Close
₹1,475.00
Volume
23,778

Source: Dion Global

Cipla Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cipla has declined 1.30% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Cipla has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Cipla Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cipla Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,465.211,454.83
101,438.821,449.74
201,437.261,441.84
501,4191,418.48
1001,354.881,398.9
2001,407.541,407.77

Source: Dion Global

Cipla Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cipla remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 34.63%, FII holding fell to 20.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cipla Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,03,33,2142.82,979.63
1,43,51,6291.472,103.09
69,52,4353.731,018.81
55,49,3731.35813.21
47,56,6372.19697.04
40,86,2111.12598.79
38,36,9851.19562.27
37,95,0546.15556.13
35,00,0000.92512.89
34,03,5164.21498.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cipla Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:29 PM IST ISTCipla - Update On USFDA Inspection At Invagen Manufacturing Facility In Hauppauge, Long Island, New York, USA
Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTCipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 28, 2026, 04:25 AM IST ISTCipla - Cipla Receives U.S. FDA Approval For Generic Advair Diskus®
Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTCipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTCipla - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Cipla

Cipla Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1935 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1935PLC002380 and registration number is 002380. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18979.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Y K Hamied
    Chairman
  • Mr. P R Ramesh
    Vice Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Achin Gupta
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Abhijit Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamil Hamied
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Maya Hari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Balram Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mandar Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Paranjpe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cipla Share Price

What is the share price of Cipla?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cipla is ₹1,472.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cipla?

The Cipla is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cipla?

The market cap of Cipla is ₹118,915.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cipla?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cipla are ₹1,484.50 and ₹1,462.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cipla?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cipla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cipla is ₹1,672.20 and 52-week low of Cipla is ₹1,165.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cipla performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cipla has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 8.01% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cipla?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cipla are 35.28 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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