What is the share price of Cipla? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cipla is ₹1,472.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cipla? The Cipla is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cipla? The market cap of Cipla is ₹118,915.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cipla? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cipla are ₹1,484.50 and ₹1,462.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cipla? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cipla stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cipla is ₹1,672.20 and 52-week low of Cipla is ₹1,165.55 as on .

How has the Cipla performed historically in terms of returns? The Cipla has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 8.01% over 3 months, -1.3% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cipla? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cipla are 35.28 and 3.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global