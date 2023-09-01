Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|34,78,221
|1.08
|122.43
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|29,69,699
|1.25
|104.53
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|29,69,699
|1.25
|104.53
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|25,30,000
|0.96
|89.06
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|24,22,358
|0.99
|85.27
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|22,10,712
|0.25
|77.82
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|17,00,000
|0.91
|59.84
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|15,89,977
|0.37
|55.97
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|14,25,000
|1
|50.16
|Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund
|11,00,000
|1.36
|38.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Laurus Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239AP2005PLC047518 and registration number is 047518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4707.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹21,524.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 27.24 and PB ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹396.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laurus Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹581.85 and 52-week low of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹278.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.