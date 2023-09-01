Follow Us

Laurus Labs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAURUS LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹396.45 Closed
-0.79-3.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Laurus Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹393.45₹403.75
₹396.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.85₹581.85
₹396.45
Open Price
₹402.00
Prev. Close
₹399.60
Volume
11,02,383

Laurus Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1402.38
  • R2408.22
  • R3412.68
  • Pivot
    397.92
  • S1392.08
  • S2387.62
  • S3381.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5506.3395.65
  • 10507.53392.97
  • 20510.26387.48
  • 50538.62372.61
  • 100522.61362.33
  • 200538.25376.53

Laurus Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Laurus Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Laurus Labs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund34,78,2211.08122.43
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund29,69,6991.25104.53
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan29,69,6991.25104.53
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund25,30,0000.9689.06
Franklin India Prima Fund24,22,3580.9985.27
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan22,10,7120.2577.82
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund17,00,0000.9159.84
Axis Small Cap Fund15,89,9770.3755.97
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund14,25,000150.16
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund11,00,0001.3638.72
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Laurus Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Laurus Labs Ltd.

Laurus Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239AP2005PLC047518 and registration number is 047518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4707.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. M Venu Gopala Rao
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Dr. C V Lakshmana Rao
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Satyanarayana Chava
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. V V Ravi Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Rajendra Bhinge
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Koshy Chandy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrakanth Chereddi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Laurus Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laurus Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹21,524.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 27.24 and PB ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Laurus Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹396.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laurus Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laurus Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹581.85 and 52-week low of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹278.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

