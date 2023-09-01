What is the Market Cap of Laurus Labs Ltd.? The market cap of Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹21,524.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 27.24 and PB ratio of Laurus Labs Ltd. is 5.35 as on .

What is the share price of Laurus Labs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs Ltd. is ₹396.45 as on .