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Laurus Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAURUS LABS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Laurus Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,855.00 Closed
1.03₹ 19.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Laurus Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,830.95₹1,856.00
₹1,855.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹810.75₹1,858.95
₹1,855.00
Open Price
₹1,836.00
Prev. Close
₹1,836.00
Volume
65,206

Source: Dion Global

Laurus Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laurus Labs has gained 121.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Laurus Labs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Laurus Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laurus Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,789.631,811.8
101,700.361,759.65
201,615.521,680.6
501,500.311,536.71
1001,307.321,388.44
2001,157.671,212.35

Source: Dion Global

Laurus Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laurus Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.49%, while DII stake decreased to 13.73%, FII holding rose to 28.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Laurus Labs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
92,74,0063.191,407.24
67,94,3023.961,030.97
47,27,6833.67717.38
16,17,4870.83245.44
12,82,1341.09194.55
12,00,0003.64182.09
10,00,0002.19151.74
9,89,8271.59150.2
9,87,7484.61149.88
9,21,1112.26139.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Laurus Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTLaurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTLaurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTLaurus Labs - Update On Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
Jul 25, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTLaurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTLaurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239AP2005PLC047518 and registration number is 047518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6089.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. V V Ravi Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. Satyanarayana Chava
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Soumya Chava
    Executive Director
  • Dr. C V Lakshmana Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Chaitanya Chava
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Rajendra Bhinge
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karnam Sekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Koshy Chandy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Subrahmanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laurus Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Laurus Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs is ₹1,855.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laurus Labs?

The Laurus Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laurus Labs?

The market cap of Laurus Labs is ₹100,227.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laurus Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laurus Labs are ₹1,856.00 and ₹1,830.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laurus Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laurus Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laurus Labs is ₹1,858.95 and 52-week low of Laurus Labs is ₹810.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Laurus Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laurus Labs has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 25.61% for the past month, 53.76% over 3 months, 121.31% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 21.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laurus Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laurus Labs are 91.67 and 18.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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