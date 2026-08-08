Here's the live share price of Laurus Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laurus Labs has gained 121.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Laurus Labs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,789.63
|1,811.8
|10
|1,700.36
|1,759.65
|20
|1,615.52
|1,680.6
|50
|1,500.31
|1,536.71
|100
|1,307.32
|1,388.44
|200
|1,157.67
|1,212.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laurus Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.49%, while DII stake decreased to 13.73%, FII holding rose to 28.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|92,74,006
|3.19
|1,407.24
|67,94,302
|3.96
|1,030.97
|47,27,683
|3.67
|717.38
|16,17,487
|0.83
|245.44
|12,82,134
|1.09
|194.55
|12,00,000
|3.64
|182.09
|10,00,000
|2.19
|151.74
|9,89,827
|1.59
|150.2
|9,87,748
|4.61
|149.88
|9,21,111
|2.26
|139.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Laurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Laurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Laurus Labs - Update On Composite Scheme Of Arrangement
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|Laurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Laurus Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Laurus Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239AP2005PLC047518 and registration number is 047518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6089.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs is ₹1,855.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laurus Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laurus Labs is ₹100,227.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laurus Labs are ₹1,856.00 and ₹1,830.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laurus Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laurus Labs is ₹1,858.95 and 52-week low of Laurus Labs is ₹810.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laurus Labs has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 25.61% for the past month, 53.76% over 3 months, 121.31% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 21.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laurus Labs are 91.67 and 18.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global