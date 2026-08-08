What is the share price of Laurus Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laurus Labs is ₹1,855.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Laurus Labs? The Laurus Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laurus Labs? The market cap of Laurus Labs is ₹100,227.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Laurus Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Laurus Labs are ₹1,856.00 and ₹1,830.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laurus Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laurus Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laurus Labs is ₹1,858.95 and 52-week low of Laurus Labs is ₹810.75 as on .

How has the Laurus Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Laurus Labs has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 25.61% for the past month, 53.76% over 3 months, 121.31% over 1 year, 66.72% across 3 years, and 21.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laurus Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laurus Labs are 91.67 and 18.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global