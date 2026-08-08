Here's the live share price of Spicejet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spicejet
|7.96
|5.81
|-8.48
|-44.90
|-63.03
|-26.75
|-29.16
|InterGlobe Aviation
|3.37
|-0.95
|18.57
|7.66
|-8.59
|28.35
|26.31
|TAAL Tech
|14.32
|13.74
|49.76
|48.15
|44.47
|28.63
|44.48
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|-2.78
|0.06
|-13.65
|-16.15
|-30.85
|27.07
|22.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spicejet has declined 63.03% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-8.59%), TAAL Tech (44.47%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-30.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Spicejet has underperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (26.31%) and TAAL Tech (44.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.36
|11.84
|10
|11.5
|11.66
|20
|11.31
|11.62
|50
|11.99
|12.05
|100
|12.39
|13.97
|200
|20.47
|19.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spicejet saw a drop in promoter holding to 24.19%, while DII stake decreased to 2.25%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,50,28,063
|0.07
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Spicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 06, 2026, 02:41 PM IST IST
|Spicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Apr 29, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Spicejet - Confirmation Regarding Company Not Falling Under Large Corporate Criteria As On March 31, 2026.
|Mar 02, 2026, 02:49 PM IST IST
|Spicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 20, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Spicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Spicejet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC288239 and registration number is 288239. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5284.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1413.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spicejet is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spicejet is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spicejet is ₹1,563.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spicejet are ₹12.60 and ₹12.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spicejet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spicejet is ₹40.59 and 52-week low of Spicejet is ₹9.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spicejet has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -63.03% over 1 year, -26.75% across 3 years, and -29.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spicejet are -2.02 and -0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global