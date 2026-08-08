What is the share price of Spicejet? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spicejet is ₹12.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Spicejet? The Spicejet is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spicejet? The market cap of Spicejet is ₹1,563.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spicejet? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spicejet are ₹12.60 and ₹12.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spicejet? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spicejet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spicejet is ₹40.59 and 52-week low of Spicejet is ₹9.53 as on .

How has the Spicejet performed historically in terms of returns? The Spicejet has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -63.03% over 1 year, -26.75% across 3 years, and -29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spicejet? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spicejet are -2.02 and -0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global