Spicejet Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SPICEJET LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.70 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spicejet Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.05₹31.85
₹31.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.25₹55.80
₹31.70
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹31.70
Volume
0

Spicejet Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.02
  • R232.33
  • R332.82
  • Pivot
    31.53
  • S131.22
  • S230.73
  • S330.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.7431.41
  • 1039.4331.56
  • 2039.1831.93
  • 5042.7133.35
  • 10042.1135.36
  • 20049.9639.55

Spicejet Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.492.26-11.45-20.35-41.13-25.59-78.35
-0.78-5.134.0632.2819.65102.83157.01
-7.7222.0127.572.98-35.56139.34-76.99
4.407.3137.8349.8644.7543.210.94

Spicejet Ltd. Share Holdings

Spicejet Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spicejet Ltd.

Spicejet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC288239 and registration number is 288239. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6557.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 601.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shiwani Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spicejet Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spicejet Ltd.?

The market cap of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹1,907.85 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spicejet Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spicejet Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spicejet Ltd. is -0.44 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Spicejet Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spicejet Ltd. is ₹31.70 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spicejet Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spicejet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹55.80 and 52-week low of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Apr 28, 2023.

