Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.49
|2.26
|-11.45
|-20.35
|-41.13
|-25.59
|-78.35
|-0.78
|-5.13
|4.06
|32.28
|19.65
|102.83
|157.01
|-7.72
|22.01
|27.57
|2.98
|-35.56
|139.34
|-76.99
|4.40
|7.31
|37.83
|49.86
|44.75
|43.21
|0.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spicejet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC288239 and registration number is 288239. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6557.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 601.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹1,907.85 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spicejet Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spicejet Ltd. is -0.44 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spicejet Ltd. is ₹31.70 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spicejet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹55.80 and 52-week low of Spicejet Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Apr 28, 2023.