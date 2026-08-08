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Spicejet Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPICEJET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Transport
Theme
Aviation
Index
BSE 1000BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Spicejet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.20 Closed
-2.01₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spicejet Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.04₹12.60
₹12.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.53₹40.59
₹12.20
Open Price
₹12.55
Prev. Close
₹12.45
Volume
29,78,113

Source: Dion Global

Spicejet Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spicejet		7.965.81-8.48-44.90-63.03-26.75-29.16
InterGlobe Aviation		3.37-0.9518.577.66-8.5928.3526.31
TAAL Tech		14.3213.7449.7648.1544.4728.6344.48
Global Vectra Helicorp		-2.780.06-13.65-16.15-30.8527.0722.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spicejet has declined 63.03% compared to peers like InterGlobe Aviation (-8.59%), TAAL Tech (44.47%), Global Vectra Helicorp (-30.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Spicejet has underperformed peers relative to InterGlobe Aviation (26.31%) and TAAL Tech (44.48%).

Spicejet Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spicejet Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3611.84
1011.511.66
2011.3111.62
5011.9912.05
10012.3913.97
20020.4719.45

Source: Dion Global

Spicejet Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spicejet saw a drop in promoter holding to 24.19%, while DII stake decreased to 2.25%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 71.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Spicejet Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,50,28,0630.0714.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Spicejet Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSpicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 06, 2026, 02:41 PM IST ISTSpicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Apr 29, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTSpicejet - Confirmation Regarding Company Not Falling Under Large Corporate Criteria As On March 31, 2026.
Mar 02, 2026, 02:49 PM IST ISTSpicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 20, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTSpicejet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Spicejet

Spicejet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC288239 and registration number is 288239. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5284.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1413.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shiwani Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonum Gayatri Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spicejet Share Price

What is the share price of Spicejet?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spicejet is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spicejet?

The Spicejet is operating in the Transport Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spicejet?

The market cap of Spicejet is ₹1,563.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spicejet?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spicejet are ₹12.60 and ₹12.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spicejet?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spicejet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spicejet is ₹40.59 and 52-week low of Spicejet is ₹9.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spicejet performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spicejet has shown returns of -2.01% over the past day, 5.81% for the past month, -8.48% over 3 months, -63.03% over 1 year, -26.75% across 3 years, and -29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spicejet?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spicejet are -2.02 and -0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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