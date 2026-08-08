Here's the live share price of Tata Elxsi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Elxsi has declined 35.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Elxsi has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,668.53
|3,711.87
|10
|3,569.03
|3,666.53
|20
|3,597.79
|3,666.34
|50
|3,902.29
|3,828.3
|100
|4,080.06
|4,098.16
|200
|4,658.99
|4,543.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Elxsi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.03%, FII holding fell to 9.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,18,599
|0.33
|45.42
|91,332
|0.28
|34.98
|41,375
|0.47
|15.85
|23,571
|0.13
|9.03
|6,300
|0.43
|2.41
|1,079
|0.27
|0.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Tata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Tata Elxsi - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Tata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Tata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Tata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1989PLC009968 and registration number is 009968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3757.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Elxsi is ₹3,780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Elxsi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Elxsi is ₹23,549.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Elxsi are ₹3,831.00 and ₹3,715.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Elxsi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Elxsi is ₹5,949.95 and 52-week low of Tata Elxsi is ₹3,357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Elxsi has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -35.64% over 1 year, -19.25% across 3 years, and -2.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi are 35.97 and 7.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global