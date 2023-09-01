Follow Us

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA ELXSI LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹7,284.10 Closed
0.5137
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,201.05₹7,318.90
₹7,284.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,709.05₹9,270.00
₹7,284.10
Open Price
₹7,300.00
Prev. Close
₹7,247.10
Volume
98,072

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,335.58
  • R27,386.17
  • R37,453.43
  • Pivot
    7,268.32
  • S17,217.73
  • S27,150.47
  • S37,099.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57,292.847,303.01
  • 107,789.67,256.52
  • 208,134.347,232.38
  • 508,824.327,257.9
  • 1008,560.337,179.73
  • 2008,014.817,114.79

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund6,83,5245.14489.36
Axis Long Term Equity Fund4,74,0601.05339.4
Axis Small Cap Fund1,20,5090.5786.28
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund62,1561.3544.5
Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund49,4990.3735.44
Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan48,0001.934.37
Axis Special Situations Fund39,1512.0828.03
Invesco India Smallcap Fund29,5990.8721.19
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund24,7070.8117.69
Axis ESG Equity Fund21,4431.0415.35
View All Mutual Funds

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1989PLC009968 and registration number is 009968. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2470.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N G Subramaniam
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manoj Raghavan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Prof. Anurag Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Elxsi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹45,362.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is 59.74 and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is 21.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Elxsi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹7,284.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Elxsi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Elxsi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹9,270.00 and 52-week low of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹5,709.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

