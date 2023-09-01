Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|6,83,524
|5.14
|489.36
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|4,74,060
|1.05
|339.4
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|1,20,509
|0.57
|86.28
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|62,156
|1.35
|44.5
|Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund
|49,499
|0.37
|35.44
|Tata Ethical Fund - Regular Plan
|48,000
|1.9
|34.37
|Axis Special Situations Fund
|39,151
|2.08
|28.03
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|29,599
|0.87
|21.19
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|24,707
|0.81
|17.69
|Axis ESG Equity Fund
|21,443
|1.04
|15.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1989PLC009968 and registration number is 009968. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2470.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹45,362.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is 59.74 and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is 21.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹7,284.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Elxsi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹9,270.00 and 52-week low of Tata Elxsi Ltd. is ₹5,709.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.