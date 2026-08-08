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Tata Elxsi Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA ELXSI

Tata Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)DigitalElectric VehiclesSemiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused ITBSE India 150BSE Information TechnologyBSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCapBSE Select Business GroupsBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Tata Elxsi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,780.00 Closed
1.37₹ 51.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Elxsi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,715.60₹3,831.00
₹3,780.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,357.00₹5,949.95
₹3,780.00
Open Price
₹3,715.60
Prev. Close
₹3,729.00
Volume
45,611

Source: Dion Global

Tata Elxsi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Elxsi has declined 35.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Elxsi has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Tata Elxsi Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Elxsi Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,668.533,711.87
103,569.033,666.53
203,597.793,666.34
503,902.293,828.3
1004,080.064,098.16
2004,658.994,543.74

Source: Dion Global

Tata Elxsi Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Elxsi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.03%, FII holding fell to 9.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Elxsi Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,18,5990.3345.42
91,3320.2834.98
41,3750.4715.85
23,5710.139.03
6,3000.432.41
1,0790.270.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Elxsi Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTTata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 20, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTTata Elxsi - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
Jul 17, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTTata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTTata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTTata Elxsi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1989PLC009968 and registration number is 009968. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3757.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N G Subramaniam
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Manoj Raghavan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ashu Suyash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Anurag Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Elxsi Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Elxsi?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Elxsi is ₹3,780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Elxsi?

The Tata Elxsi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Elxsi?

The market cap of Tata Elxsi is ₹23,549.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Elxsi?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Elxsi are ₹3,831.00 and ₹3,715.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Elxsi?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Elxsi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Elxsi is ₹5,949.95 and 52-week low of Tata Elxsi is ₹3,357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Elxsi performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Elxsi has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -35.64% over 1 year, -19.25% across 3 years, and -2.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi are 35.97 and 7.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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