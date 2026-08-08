What is the share price of Tata Elxsi? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Elxsi is ₹3,780.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Elxsi? The Tata Elxsi is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Elxsi? The market cap of Tata Elxsi is ₹23,549.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Elxsi? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Elxsi are ₹3,831.00 and ₹3,715.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Elxsi? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Elxsi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Elxsi is ₹5,949.95 and 52-week low of Tata Elxsi is ₹3,357.00 as on .

How has the Tata Elxsi performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Elxsi has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -35.64% over 1 year, -19.25% across 3 years, and -2.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Elxsi are 35.97 and 7.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global