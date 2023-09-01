Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RPSG VENTURES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹639.65 Closed
0.573.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹632.95₹647.80
₹639.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.10₹672.10
₹639.65
Open Price
₹635.95
Prev. Close
₹636.00
Volume
97,851

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1648.85
  • R2655.75
  • R3663.7
  • Pivot
    640.9
  • S1634
  • S2626.05
  • S3619.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5489.17634.35
  • 10487.17623.76
  • 20492.28596.91
  • 50520.11539.8
  • 100517.04499.59
  • 200569.75485.07

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

RPSG Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RPSG Ventures Ltd.

RPSG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219318 and registration number is 219318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Ramesh Chand Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shashwat Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Kalaikuruchi Jairaj
    Director
  • Mr. Arjun Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Kusum Dadoo
    Director

FAQs on RPSG Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹1,887.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is 24.89 and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RPSG Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹639.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPSG Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPSG Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹672.10 and 52-week low of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹360.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data