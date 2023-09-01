Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RPSG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219318 and registration number is 219318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹1,887.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is 24.89 and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹639.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPSG Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹672.10 and 52-week low of RPSG Ventures Ltd. is ₹360.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.