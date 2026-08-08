Here's the live share price of RPSG Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RPSG Ventures has gained 4.26% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RPSG Ventures has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|929.28
|946.52
|10
|916.34
|932.95
|20
|907.67
|917.53
|50
|894.97
|900.24
|100
|872.05
|876.15
|200
|816.23
|855.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RPSG Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.98%, FII holding rose to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|RPSG Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) O
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|RPSG Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|RPSG Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|RPSG Ventures - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|RPSG Ventures - Ninth Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
RPSG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219318 and registration number is 219318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPSG Ventures is ₹925.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPSG Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RPSG Ventures is ₹3,062.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RPSG Ventures are ₹927.00 and ₹910.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPSG Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPSG Ventures is ₹1,178.30 and 52-week low of RPSG Ventures is ₹526.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPSG Ventures has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, -6.17% over 3 months, 4.26% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 6.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures are -22.20 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global