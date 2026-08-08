What is the share price of RPSG Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPSG Ventures is ₹925.70 as on .

What kind of stock is RPSG Ventures? The RPSG Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPSG Ventures? The market cap of RPSG Ventures is ₹3,062.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RPSG Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of RPSG Ventures are ₹927.00 and ₹910.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPSG Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPSG Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPSG Ventures is ₹1,178.30 and 52-week low of RPSG Ventures is ₹526.30 as on .

How has the RPSG Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The RPSG Ventures has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, -6.17% over 3 months, 4.26% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 6.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures are -22.20 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global