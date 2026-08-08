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RPSG Ventures Share Price

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BSE

RPSG VENTURES

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RPSG Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹925.70 Closed
0.64₹ 5.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RPSG Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹910.05₹927.00
₹925.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹526.30₹1,178.30
₹925.70
Open Price
₹918.45
Prev. Close
₹919.80
Volume
336

Source: Dion Global

RPSG Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RPSG Ventures has gained 4.26% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RPSG Ventures has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

RPSG Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RPSG Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5929.28946.52
10916.34932.95
20907.67917.53
50894.97900.24
100872.05876.15
200816.23855.24

Source: Dion Global

RPSG Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RPSG Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.98%, FII holding rose to 4.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RPSG Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTRPSG Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) O
Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTRPSG Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTRPSG Ventures - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 09, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTRPSG Ventures - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 09, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTRPSG Ventures - Ninth Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About RPSG Ventures

RPSG Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219318 and registration number is 219318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sudip Kumar Ghosh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shashwat Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalaikuruchi Jairaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kusum Dadoo
    Independent Director

FAQs on RPSG Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of RPSG Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPSG Ventures is ₹925.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RPSG Ventures?

The RPSG Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPSG Ventures?

The market cap of RPSG Ventures is ₹3,062.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RPSG Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RPSG Ventures are ₹927.00 and ₹910.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPSG Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPSG Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPSG Ventures is ₹1,178.30 and 52-week low of RPSG Ventures is ₹526.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RPSG Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The RPSG Ventures has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, -6.17% over 3 months, 4.26% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 6.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPSG Ventures are -22.20 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RPSG Ventures News

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