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Rossari Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROSSARI BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rossari Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹514.90 Closed
-2.20₹ -11.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rossari Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹512.15₹523.35
₹514.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹372.90₹690.90
₹514.90
Open Price
₹522.15
Prev. Close
₹526.50
Volume
2,899

Source: Dion Global

Rossari Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rossari Biotech has declined 21.59% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossari Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Rossari Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rossari Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5505.96514.35
10504.1512.16
20514.14513.86
50521.52514.78
100495.03516.43
200536.88541.67

Source: Dion Global

Rossari Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rossari Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.64%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rossari Biotech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,00,0000.3989.31
10,53,5310.455.35
5,97,3450.631.38
3,84,4680.3220.2
3,61,9690.2919.02
1,42,8630.167.51
41,5880.012.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rossari Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTRossari Biotech - Update On Investor Call.
Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTRossari Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 25, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTRossari Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2026, 03:34 AM IST ISTRossari Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTRossari Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Rossari Biotech

Rossari Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC194818 and registration number is 194818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1752.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Edward Menezes
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Chari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aseem Dhru
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Esha Achan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Aras
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udeypaul Singh Gill
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rossari Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Rossari Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossari Biotech is ₹514.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rossari Biotech?

The Rossari Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rossari Biotech?

The market cap of Rossari Biotech is ₹2,852.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rossari Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossari Biotech are ₹523.35 and ₹512.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossari Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossari Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossari Biotech is ₹690.90 and 52-week low of Rossari Biotech is ₹372.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rossari Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rossari Biotech has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -4.58% over 3 months, -21.59% over 1 year, -15.09% across 3 years, and -17.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech are 18.93 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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