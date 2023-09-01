Follow Us

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Share Price

ROSSARI BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹855.95 Closed
-1.09-9.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Rossari Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹845.55₹894.00
₹855.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹536.35₹1,052.85
₹855.95
Open Price
₹880.00
Prev. Close
₹865.40
Volume
2,09,601

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1880.67
  • R2908.33
  • R3922.67
  • Pivot
    866.33
  • S1838.67
  • S2824.33
  • S3796.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5900.71832.63
  • 10907.65826.4
  • 20927.5829.92
  • 50951.51828.22
  • 100910.91803.77
  • 200967.44801.13

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund20,16,7980.85169.67
UTI Flexi Cap Fund19,31,2520.63162.48
SBI Flexi Cap Fund16,48,0080.77138.65
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund9,67,2931.1481.38
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund6,54,0964.1155.03
UTI Small Cap Fund4,07,2151.1534.26
Bandhan Large Cap Fund3,26,0312.3527.43
Quant Small Cap Fund3,25,6690.427.4
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan1,43,5970.2312.08
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan1,43,5970.2312.08
View All Mutual Funds

Rossari Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rossari Biotech Ltd.

Rossari Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC194818 and registration number is 194818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1072.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Edward Menezes
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Chari
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Meher Castelino
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Goutam Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aseem Dhru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robin Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Sharabh Pachory
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rossari Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹4,779.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is 44.56 and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is 5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rossari Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹855.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossari Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossari Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹1,52.85 and 52-week low of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹536.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

