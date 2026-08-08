Here's the live share price of Rossari Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rossari Biotech has declined 21.59% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Rossari Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|505.96
|514.35
|10
|504.1
|512.16
|20
|514.14
|513.86
|50
|521.52
|514.78
|100
|495.03
|516.43
|200
|536.88
|541.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rossari Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.64%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,00,000
|0.39
|89.31
|10,53,531
|0.4
|55.35
|5,97,345
|0.6
|31.38
|3,84,468
|0.32
|20.2
|3,61,969
|0.29
|19.02
|1,42,863
|0.16
|7.51
|41,588
|0.01
|2.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Rossari Biotech - Update On Investor Call.
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Rossari Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Rossari Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:34 AM IST IST
|Rossari Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Rossari Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Rossari Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC194818 and registration number is 194818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1752.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossari Biotech is ₹514.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rossari Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rossari Biotech is ₹2,852.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossari Biotech are ₹523.35 and ₹512.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossari Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossari Biotech is ₹690.90 and 52-week low of Rossari Biotech is ₹372.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rossari Biotech has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -4.58% over 3 months, -21.59% over 1 year, -15.09% across 3 years, and -17.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech are 18.93 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global