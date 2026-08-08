What is the share price of Rossari Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossari Biotech is ₹514.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Rossari Biotech? The Rossari Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rossari Biotech? The market cap of Rossari Biotech is ₹2,852.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rossari Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rossari Biotech are ₹523.35 and ₹512.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rossari Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossari Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossari Biotech is ₹690.90 and 52-week low of Rossari Biotech is ₹372.90 as on .

How has the Rossari Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Rossari Biotech has shown returns of -2.2% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -4.58% over 3 months, -21.59% over 1 year, -15.09% across 3 years, and -17.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech are 18.93 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global