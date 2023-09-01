Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|20,16,798
|0.85
|169.67
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|19,31,252
|0.63
|162.48
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|16,48,008
|0.77
|138.65
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|9,67,293
|1.14
|81.38
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|6,54,096
|4.11
|55.03
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|4,07,215
|1.15
|34.26
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund
|3,26,031
|2.35
|27.43
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|3,25,669
|0.4
|27.4
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|1,43,597
|0.23
|12.08
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|1,43,597
|0.23
|12.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rossari Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC194818 and registration number is 194818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1072.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹4,779.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is 44.56 and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is 5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹855.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rossari Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹1,52.85 and 52-week low of Rossari Biotech Ltd. is ₹536.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.