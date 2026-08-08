What is the share price of Sheela Foam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheela Foam is ₹672.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sheela Foam? The Sheela Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheela Foam? The market cap of Sheela Foam is ₹7,338.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheela Foam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheela Foam are ₹694.00 and ₹672.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheela Foam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheela Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheela Foam is ₹832.00 and 52-week low of Sheela Foam is ₹460.75 as on .

How has the Sheela Foam performed historically in terms of returns? The Sheela Foam has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 17.14% over 3 months, -0.23% over 1 year, -16.54% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheela Foam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheela Foam are 34.21 and 2.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global