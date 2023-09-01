Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sheela Foam Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHEELA FOAM LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,129.40 Closed
0.728.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sheela Foam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,119.00₹1,160.00
₹1,129.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹906.60₹1,711.50
₹1,129.40
Open Price
₹1,120.55
Prev. Close
₹1,121.35
Volume
89,481

Sheela Foam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,153.4
  • R21,177.2
  • R31,194.4
  • Pivot
    1,136.2
  • S11,112.4
  • S21,095.2
  • S31,071.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,703.51,112.1
  • 102,665.841,115.82
  • 202,743.681,128.46
  • 502,907.871,139
  • 1002,829.991,143.74
  • 2003,118.91,192.93

Sheela Foam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Sheela Foam Ltd. Share Holdings

Sheela Foam Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan33,22,5371.28403.32
SBI Small Cap Fund31,40,0001.9381.16
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund25,94,9202.67315
DSP Mid Cap Fund22,24,0001.85269.97
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,27,6722.02234
UTI Flexi Cap Fund16,75,8360.79203.43
DSP Small Cap Fund13,80,8941.44167.63
SBI Flexi Cap Fund13,55,7480.92164.57
SBI Large & Midcap Fund8,20,0000.7299.54
DSP Tax Saver Fund4,20,3960.4351.03
View All Mutual Funds

Sheela Foam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Sheela Foam Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    15-Aug, 2023 | 10:55 PM
  • Investor Presentation
    Sheela Foam Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    15-Aug, 2023 | 10:41 PM

About Sheela Foam Ltd.

Sheela Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC005679 and registration number is 005679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mattresses and pillows. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2124.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Gautam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Namita Gautam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chahar
    Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen.(Dr.) Vijay Kumar Ahluwalia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Jagtiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushaar Gautam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Som Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sheela Foam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sheela Foam Ltd.?

The market cap of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹10,940.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd. is 54.39 and PB ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd. is 7.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sheela Foam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹1,129.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheela Foam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheela Foam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹1,711.50 and 52-week low of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹906.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data