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Sheela Foam Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHEELA FOAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
FMCGPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sheela Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹672.00 Closed
-3.77₹ -26.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sheela Foam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹672.00₹694.00
₹672.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹460.75₹832.00
₹672.00
Open Price
₹690.00
Prev. Close
₹698.30
Volume
35,568

Source: Dion Global

Sheela Foam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sheela Foam has declined 0.23% compared to peers like Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%), BirlaNu (-16.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheela Foam has underperformed peers relative to Responsive Industries (5.62%) and Wakefit Innovations (-7.85%).

Sheela Foam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sheela Foam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5781.03776.36
10768.2773.98
20768.69765.66
50719.5723.17
100625.89673.8
200612.92653.13

Source: Dion Global

Sheela Foam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sheela Foam saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.39%, while DII stake decreased to 18.52%, FII holding rose to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sheela Foam Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,31,2620.97308.56
34,91,8720.48260.81
31,40,0000.58234.53
16,65,6530.67124.41
15,45,1010.59115.4
14,40,4010.26107.58
10,47,0000.3478.2
3,18,3370.2424.92
3,00,0000.7722.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sheela Foam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTSheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTSheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTSheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTSheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Sheela Foam

Sheela Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC005679 and registration number is 005679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mattresses and pillows. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2962.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Gautam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushaar Gautam
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Rakesh Chahar
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Ms. Namita Gautam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meena Jagtiani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Shenoy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sheela Foam Share Price

What is the share price of Sheela Foam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheela Foam is ₹672.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sheela Foam?

The Sheela Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheela Foam?

The market cap of Sheela Foam is ₹7,338.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheela Foam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheela Foam are ₹694.00 and ₹672.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheela Foam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheela Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheela Foam is ₹832.00 and 52-week low of Sheela Foam is ₹460.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sheela Foam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sheela Foam has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 17.14% over 3 months, -0.23% over 1 year, -16.54% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheela Foam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheela Foam are 34.21 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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