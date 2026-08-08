Here's the live share price of Sheela Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sheela Foam has declined 0.23% compared to peers like Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%), BirlaNu (-16.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheela Foam has underperformed peers relative to Responsive Industries (5.62%) and Wakefit Innovations (-7.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|781.03
|776.36
|10
|768.2
|773.98
|20
|768.69
|765.66
|50
|719.5
|723.17
|100
|625.89
|673.8
|200
|612.92
|653.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sheela Foam saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.39%, while DII stake decreased to 18.52%, FII holding rose to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,31,262
|0.97
|308.56
|34,91,872
|0.48
|260.81
|31,40,000
|0.58
|234.53
|16,65,653
|0.67
|124.41
|15,45,101
|0.59
|115.4
|14,40,401
|0.26
|107.58
|10,47,000
|0.34
|78.2
|3,18,337
|0.24
|24.92
|3,00,000
|0.77
|22.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Sheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Sheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Sheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Sheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Sheela Foam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Sheela Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC005679 and registration number is 005679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mattresses and pillows. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2962.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheela Foam is ₹672.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheela Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sheela Foam is ₹7,338.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheela Foam are ₹694.00 and ₹672.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheela Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheela Foam is ₹832.00 and 52-week low of Sheela Foam is ₹460.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheela Foam has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -10.27% for the past month, 17.14% over 3 months, -0.23% over 1 year, -16.54% across 3 years, and -10.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheela Foam are 34.21 and 2.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global