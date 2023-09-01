Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.77
|-6.47
|10.76
|-1.37
|-24.60
|63.84
|36.24
|8.96
|6.17
|35.83
|30.83
|23.26
|372.43
|280.53
|1.73
|17.94
|18.46
|35.81
|26.04
|-1.15
|-1.15
|4.07
|-3.49
|-2.64
|-0.70
|-19.72
|72.50
|26.50
|7.09
|7.27
|-11.61
|34.25
|5.81
|141.09
|7.65
|-0.65
|-7.15
|26.06
|48.48
|19.07
|117.33
|35.89
|9.03
|2.10
|2.87
|0.44
|-27.41
|184.17
|74.87
|17.66
|27.54
|94.19
|90.83
|68.08
|729.41
|437.71
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|33,22,537
|1.28
|403.32
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|31,40,000
|1.9
|381.16
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|25,94,920
|2.67
|315
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|22,24,000
|1.85
|269.97
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,27,672
|2.02
|234
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|16,75,836
|0.79
|203.43
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|13,80,894
|1.44
|167.63
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|13,55,748
|0.92
|164.57
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|8,20,000
|0.72
|99.54
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|4,20,396
|0.43
|51.03
Sheela Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC005679 and registration number is 005679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mattresses and pillows. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2124.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹10,940.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd. is 54.39 and PB ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd. is 7.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹1,129.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheela Foam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹1,711.50 and 52-week low of Sheela Foam Ltd. is ₹906.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.