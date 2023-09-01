Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|30 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
KPI Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102GJ2008PLC083302 and registration number is 083302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹3,155.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is 46.18 and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is 16.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹873.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPI Green Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹960.00 and 52-week low of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹345.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.