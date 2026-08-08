Here's the live share price of KPI Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KPI Green Energy has declined 27.57% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, KPI Green Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|383.27
|380.86
|10
|389.19
|385.15
|20
|396.3
|391.06
|50
|403.15
|400.7
|100
|409.37
|409.01
|200
|425.24
|422.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KPI Green Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.41%, while DII stake increased to 0.67%, FII holding fell to 8.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,74,933
|1.71
|7.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|KPI Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|KPI Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|KPI Green Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For T
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|KPI Green Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|KPI Green Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
KPI Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102GJ2008PLC083302 and registration number is 083302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1989.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPI Green Energy is ₹371.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPI Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KPI Green Energy is ₹7,344.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KPI Green Energy are ₹375.70 and ₹370.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPI Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPI Green Energy is ₹541.90 and 52-week low of KPI Green Energy is ₹335.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KPI Green Energy has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -23.86% over 3 months, -27.57% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 87.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy are 15.43 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global