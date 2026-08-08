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KPI Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

KPI GREEN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of KPI Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹371.55 Closed
-1.00₹ -3.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KPI Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹370.05₹375.70
₹371.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.80₹541.90
₹371.55
Open Price
₹375.70
Prev. Close
₹375.30
Volume
28,267

Source: Dion Global

KPI Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KPI Green Energy has declined 27.57% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, KPI Green Energy has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

KPI Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KPI Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5383.27380.86
10389.19385.15
20396.3391.06
50403.15400.7
100409.37409.01
200425.24422.86

Source: Dion Global

KPI Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KPI Green Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.41%, while DII stake increased to 0.67%, FII holding fell to 8.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KPI Green Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,74,9331.717.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KPI Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTKPI Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTKPI Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTKPI Green Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For T
Jul 28, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTKPI Green Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTKPI Green Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102GJ2008PLC083302 and registration number is 083302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1989.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Faruk G Patel
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Moh. Sohil Y Dabhoya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhadrabala D Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Moh. Hanif Dalchawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra B Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanker Baheria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Venu Birappa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tejpalsingh Bisht
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Gopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPI Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of KPI Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPI Green Energy is ₹371.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KPI Green Energy?

The KPI Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPI Green Energy?

The market cap of KPI Green Energy is ₹7,344.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KPI Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KPI Green Energy are ₹375.70 and ₹370.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPI Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPI Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPI Green Energy is ₹541.90 and 52-week low of KPI Green Energy is ₹335.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KPI Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The KPI Green Energy has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -23.86% over 3 months, -27.57% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 87.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy are 15.43 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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