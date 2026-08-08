What is the share price of KPI Green Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPI Green Energy is ₹371.55 as on .

What kind of stock is KPI Green Energy? The KPI Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KPI Green Energy? The market cap of KPI Green Energy is ₹7,344.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KPI Green Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of KPI Green Energy are ₹375.70 and ₹370.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPI Green Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPI Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPI Green Energy is ₹541.90 and 52-week low of KPI Green Energy is ₹335.80 as on .

How has the KPI Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The KPI Green Energy has shown returns of -1.0% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -23.86% over 3 months, -27.57% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 87.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy are 15.43 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global