KPI GREEN ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹873.40 Closed
-2.31-20.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KPI Green Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹850.00₹892.40
₹873.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹345.00₹960.00
₹873.40
Open Price
₹890.00
Prev. Close
₹894.05
Volume
2,50,843

KPI Green Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1894.93
  • R2914.87
  • R3937.33
  • Pivot
    872.47
  • S1852.53
  • S2830.07
  • S3810.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5871.56901.03
  • 10864.39890.19
  • 20867.6870.63
  • 50867.93812.56
  • 100766.11721.3
  • 200613.51607.96

KPI Green Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

KPI Green Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

KPI Green Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend

About KPI Green Energy Ltd.

KPI Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102GJ2008PLC083302 and registration number is 083302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Faruk G Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Moh. Sohil Y Dabhoya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhadrabala D Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Venu Birappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Moh. Hanif Dalchawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra B Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on KPI Green Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹3,155.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is 46.18 and PB ratio of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is 16.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KPI Green Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹873.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KPI Green Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KPI Green Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹960.00 and 52-week low of KPI Green Energy Ltd. is ₹345.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

