Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.36
|-4.96
|0.47
|16.65
|39.09
|132.26
|41.04
|-1.18
|2.24
|24.06
|17.91
|92.96
|122.50
|143.89
|3.91
|-4.54
|9.04
|16.51
|12.52
|7.79
|10.35
|-9.27
|14.48
|12.91
|-12.10
|-42.66
|114.78
|41.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|16,50,76,750
|4.69
|7,687.62
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|11,39,60,175
|5.38
|5,305.99
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|6,06,98,959
|7.09
|2,826.75
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|4,90,00,000
|5.81
|2,281.93
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|4,38,62,897
|4.69
|2,042.7
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|4,15,96,926
|3.19
|1,937.17
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|3,68,54,556
|5.38
|1,715.95
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|3,67,55,090
|15.01
|1,711.32
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|3,16,91,145
|5.73
|1,475.86
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|2,28,14,004
|5.05
|1,062.45
ITC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1910 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16005WB1910PLC001985 and registration number is 001985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56341.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1232.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ITC Ltd. is ₹5,48,316.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ITC Ltd. is 28.57 and PB ratio of ITC Ltd. is 7.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC Ltd. is ₹441.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC Ltd. is ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ITC Ltd. is ₹316.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.