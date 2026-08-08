What is the share price of ITC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC is ₹285.50 as on .

What kind of stock is ITC? The ITC is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITC? The market cap of ITC is ₹357,716.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ITC? Today’s highest and lowest price of ITC are ₹285.70 and ₹284.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC is ₹426.50 and 52-week low of ITC is ₹275.00 as on .

How has the ITC performed historically in terms of returns? The ITC has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -30.97% over 1 year, -14.38% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITC are 18.03 and 4.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global