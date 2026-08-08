Here's the live share price of ITC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ITC
|1.62
|-1.18
|-7.20
|-11.49
|-30.97
|-14.38
|5.96
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6.90
|6.95
|-2.52
|4.50
|-31.57
|49.43
|45.82
|VST Industries
|-0.52
|-17.63
|-14.97
|-8.68
|-22.19
|-11.64
|-6.37
|Elitecon International
|15.58
|-24.96
|-50.36
|-74.71
|-92.68
|154.19
|75.02
|NTC Industries
|4.11
|0.03
|-10.54
|-19.57
|-12.85
|23.36
|13.72
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|-1.66
|-7.31
|-1.29
|-17.89
|-32.19
|46.46
|26.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ITC has declined 30.97% compared to peers like Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), VST Industries (-22.19%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, ITC has underperformed peers relative to Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%) and VST Industries (-6.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|284.63
|284.96
|10
|283.58
|284.35
|20
|282.17
|284.19
|50
|285.89
|287.84
|100
|294.85
|299.11
|200
|332.77
|325.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ITC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 49.13%, FII holding fell to 34.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,33,40,607
|6.07
|8,704.36
|9,83,71,855
|4.69
|2,822.78
|5,46,64,918
|1.85
|1,568.61
|4,50,29,812
|2.43
|1,292.13
|4,14,76,926
|1.12
|1,190.18
|3,17,71,305
|2.38
|911.68
|3,10,14,741
|1.88
|889.97
|2,80,13,819
|1.47
|803.86
|2,49,52,881
|0.9
|716.02
|2,31,75,351
|2.37
|665.02
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|ITC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|ITC - Acquisition Of Pulp And Paper Undertaking Of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited - Update
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|ITC - Media Statement And Investor Presentation - Q1 Of FY 2026-27
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|ITC - Quarter Results For Q1 FY 2026-27
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|ITC - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarter Results For Q1 FY 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
ITC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1910 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16005WB1910PLC001985 and registration number is 001985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71983.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1252.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC is ₹285.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITC is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ITC is ₹357,716.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ITC are ₹285.70 and ₹284.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC is ₹426.50 and 52-week low of ITC is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITC has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -30.97% over 1 year, -14.38% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITC are 18.03 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global