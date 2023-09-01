Follow Us

ITC Ltd. Share Price

ITC LTD.

Sector : Cigarettes & Tobacco Products | Largecap | NSE
₹441.05 Closed
0.311.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
ITC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.30₹445.00
₹441.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹316.00₹499.70
₹441.05
Open Price
₹440.00
Prev. Close
₹439.70
Volume
1,14,27,294

ITC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1444.5
  • R2448.1
  • R3451.2
  • Pivot
    441.4
  • S1437.8
  • S2434.7
  • S3431.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5345.93442.21
  • 10337.9444.66
  • 20334.63448.97
  • 50328.3451.07
  • 100307.05437.97
  • 200274.67406.31

ITC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.36-4.960.4716.6539.09132.2641.04
-1.182.2424.0617.9192.96122.50143.89
3.91-4.549.0416.5112.527.7910.35
-9.2714.4812.91-12.10-42.66114.7841.34

ITC Ltd. Share Holdings

ITC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF16,50,76,7504.697,687.62
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF11,39,60,1755.385,305.99
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund6,06,98,9597.092,826.75
SBI Blue Chip Fund4,90,00,0005.812,281.93
UTI Nifty 50 ETF4,38,62,8974.692,042.7
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan4,15,96,9263.191,937.17
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF3,68,54,5565.381,715.95
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF3,67,55,09015.011,711.32
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan3,16,91,1455.731,475.86
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan2,28,14,0045.051,062.45
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

ITC Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • ESOP/ESOS/ESPS
    ITC Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Allotment of 4601200 Shares.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:24 AM

About ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1910 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16005WB1910PLC001985 and registration number is 001985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56341.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1232.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Puri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nakul Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bhargavan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Robert Simpson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shilabhadra Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meera Shankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nirupama Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Panray
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navneet Doda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Supratim Dutta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on ITC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ITC Ltd.?

The market cap of ITC Ltd. is ₹5,48,316.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ITC Ltd. is 28.57 and PB ratio of ITC Ltd. is 7.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ITC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC Ltd. is ₹441.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC Ltd. is ₹499.70 and 52-week low of ITC Ltd. is ₹316.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

