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ITC Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITC

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Tobacco
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGManufacturingRural
Index
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Here's the live share price of ITC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹285.50 Closed
0.18₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ITC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.50₹285.70
₹285.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹426.50
₹285.50
Open Price
₹285.00
Prev. Close
₹285.00
Volume
4,37,695

Source: Dion Global

ITC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ITC		1.62-1.18-7.20-11.49-30.97-14.385.96
Godfrey Phillips India		6.906.95-2.524.50-31.5749.4345.82
VST Industries		-0.52-17.63-14.97-8.68-22.19-11.64-6.37
Elitecon International		15.58-24.96-50.36-74.71-92.68154.1975.02
NTC Industries		4.110.03-10.54-19.57-12.8523.3613.72
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		-1.66-7.31-1.29-17.89-32.1946.4626.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ITC has declined 30.97% compared to peers like Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), VST Industries (-22.19%), Elitecon International (-92.68%). From a 5 year perspective, ITC has underperformed peers relative to Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%) and VST Industries (-6.37%).

ITC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ITC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5284.63284.96
10283.58284.35
20282.17284.19
50285.89287.84
100294.85299.11
200332.77325.1

Source: Dion Global

ITC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ITC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 49.13%, FII holding fell to 34.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ITC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,33,40,6076.078,704.36
9,83,71,8554.692,822.78
5,46,64,9181.851,568.61
4,50,29,8122.431,292.13
4,14,76,9261.121,190.18
3,17,71,3052.38911.68
3,10,14,7411.88889.97
2,80,13,8191.47803.86
2,49,52,8810.9716.02
2,31,75,3512.37665.02

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ITC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTITC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTITC - Acquisition Of Pulp And Paper Undertaking Of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited - Update
Jul 31, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTITC - Media Statement And Investor Presentation - Q1 Of FY 2026-27
Jul 31, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTITC - Quarter Results For Q1 FY 2026-27
Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTITC - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarter Results For Q1 FY 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About ITC

ITC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1910 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16005WB1910PLC001985 and registration number is 001985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cigarettes, cigarette tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71983.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1252.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Puri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Malik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bhargavan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Supratim Dutta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Panray
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kant
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alka Marezban Bharucha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pushpa Subrahmanyam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kishore Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on ITC Share Price

What is the share price of ITC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC is ₹285.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ITC?

The ITC is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITC?

The market cap of ITC is ₹357,716.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ITC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ITC are ₹285.70 and ₹284.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC is ₹426.50 and 52-week low of ITC is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ITC performed historically in terms of returns?

The ITC has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, -30.97% over 1 year, -14.38% across 3 years, and 5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITC are 18.03 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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