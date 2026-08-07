Here's the live share price of Ganesha Ecosphere along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganesha Ecosphere has declined 23.85% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%), Raj Rayon Industries (-18.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesha Ecosphere has underperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%) and AYM Syntex (22.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,185.8
|1,139.08
|10
|1,198.19
|1,157.56
|20
|1,171.19
|1,143.39
|50
|1,026.94
|1,076.47
|100
|995.59
|1,024.59
|200
|946.75
|1,044.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.07%, FII holding rose to 10.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,57,462
|0.19
|77.51
|5,78,704
|0.42
|52.31
|5,50,000
|1.71
|49.72
|3,93,422
|2.61
|35.56
|2,17,650
|0.51
|19.67
|1,59,858
|0.19
|19
|2,00,000
|1.05
|18.08
|1,94,000
|0.68
|17.54
|1,31,000
|0.7
|11.84
|1,05,777
|0.08
|9.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Ganesha Ecosphere - Corrigendum To Investor Presentation On The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Ganesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Ganesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Ganesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Ganesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1987PLC009090 and registration number is 009090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1014.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,061.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesha Ecosphere is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹2,843.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesha Ecosphere are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,059.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesha Ecosphere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,487.00 and 52-week low of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹653.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesha Ecosphere has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.6% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -1.15% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere are 50.33 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global