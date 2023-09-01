Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|9,30,776
|0.69
|95.66
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|9,28,300
|1.19
|95.4
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|8,37,162
|0.97
|86.04
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|4,98,753
|0.9
|51.26
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|2,57,229
|1.75
|26.44
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|2,06,158
|0.87
|21.19
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|1,04,044
|0.77
|10.69
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|66,659
|0.69
|6.85
|Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund
|65,000
|0.38
|6.68
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|44,000
|1.02
|4.52
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1987PLC009090 and registration number is 009090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1022.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹2,296.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is 34.44 and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is 3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹1,52.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹1,147.95 and 52-week low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹597.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.