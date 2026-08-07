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Ganesha Ecosphere Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESHA ECOSPHERE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ganesha Ecosphere along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,061.10 Closed
-1.27₹ -13.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganesha Ecosphere Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,059.85₹1,079.95
₹1,061.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹653.25₹1,487.00
₹1,061.10
Open Price
₹1,079.60
Prev. Close
₹1,074.70
Volume
2,802

Source: Dion Global

Ganesha Ecosphere Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganesha Ecosphere has declined 23.85% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%), Raj Rayon Industries (-18.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesha Ecosphere has underperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%) and AYM Syntex (22.61%).

Ganesha Ecosphere Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganesha Ecosphere Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,185.81,139.08
101,198.191,157.56
201,171.191,143.39
501,026.941,076.47
100995.591,024.59
200946.751,044.58

Source: Dion Global

Ganesha Ecosphere Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.07%, FII holding rose to 10.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ganesha Ecosphere Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,57,4620.1977.51
5,78,7040.4252.31
5,50,0001.7149.72
3,93,4222.6135.56
2,17,6500.5119.67
1,59,8580.1919
2,00,0001.0518.08
1,94,0000.6817.54
1,31,0000.711.84
1,05,7770.089.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ganesha Ecosphere Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTGanesha Ecosphere - Corrigendum To Investor Presentation On The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTGanesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTGanesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTGanesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTGanesha Ecosphere - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Ganesha Ecosphere

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1987PLC009090 and registration number is 009090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1014.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Sharmma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sharad Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shobha Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagat Jit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesha Ecosphere Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesha Ecosphere?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,061.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesha Ecosphere?

The Ganesha Ecosphere is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesha Ecosphere?

The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹2,843.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesha Ecosphere?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesha Ecosphere are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,059.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesha Ecosphere?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesha Ecosphere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,487.00 and 52-week low of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹653.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganesha Ecosphere performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesha Ecosphere has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.6% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -1.15% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere are 50.33 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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