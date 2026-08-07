What is the share price of Ganesha Ecosphere? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,061.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganesha Ecosphere? The Ganesha Ecosphere is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesha Ecosphere? The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹2,843.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesha Ecosphere? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesha Ecosphere are ₹1,079.95 and ₹1,059.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesha Ecosphere? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesha Ecosphere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹1,487.00 and 52-week low of Ganesha Ecosphere is ₹653.25 as on .

How has the Ganesha Ecosphere performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganesha Ecosphere has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -3.65% for the past month, 2.6% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -1.15% across 3 years, and 15.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere are 50.33 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global