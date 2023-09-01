Follow Us

GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,052.15 Closed
0.757.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,044.35₹1,059.90
₹1,052.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹597.05₹1,147.95
₹1,052.15
Open Price
₹1,050.00
Prev. Close
₹1,044.35
Volume
68,068

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,059.52
  • R21,067.48
  • R31,075.07
  • Pivot
    1,051.93
  • S11,043.97
  • S21,036.38
  • S31,028.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5780.751,041.32
  • 10770.371,041.05
  • 20707.181,041.86
  • 50665.41,038.78
  • 100637.111,012.88
  • 200654.87946.8

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund9,30,7760.6995.66
DSP Equity & Bond Fund9,28,3001.1995.4
DSP Flexi Cap Fund8,37,1620.9786.04
Tata Small Cap Fund4,98,7530.951.26
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund2,57,2291.7526.44
SBI Equity Savings Fund2,06,1580.8721.19
ITI Small Cap Fund1,04,0440.7710.69
Franklin India Opportunities Fund66,6590.696.85
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund65,0000.386.68
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund44,0001.024.52
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Change in Director(s)
    Ganesha Ecosphere Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:53 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Ganesha Ecosphere Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2023.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:52 PM

About Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109UP1987PLC009090 and registration number is 009090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1022.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Sharmma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sharad Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Lal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shobha Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwa Nath Chandak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹2,296.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is 34.44 and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is 3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹1,52.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹1,147.95 and 52-week low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. is ₹597.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

