Dollar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DOLLAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | NSE
₹434.90 Closed
0.642.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dollar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹429.15₹442.40
₹434.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.60₹546.85
₹434.90
Open Price
₹434.30
Prev. Close
₹432.15
Volume
1,26,775

Dollar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1442.45
  • R2449.05
  • R3455.7
  • Pivot
    435.8
  • S1429.2
  • S2422.55
  • S3415.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5501.56426.97
  • 10497.08424.49
  • 20497.31419.86
  • 50478.71404.2
  • 100470.15393.13
  • 200511.43398.08

Dollar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.853.6318.3420.97-4.14206.8136.06
-1.21-11.530.5511.69-21.5436.28-30.24
-1.522.693.1122.83-26.03619.07188.93
5.7123.6237.6730.2316.09189.7127.98
-1.9820.6339.9254.4515.28136.5951.31
-4.9350.0036.3643.6213.45462.50164.71

Dollar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Dollar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dollar Industries Ltd.

Dollar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1993PLC058969 and registration number is 058969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1350.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Sarankapani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Bubna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divyaa Newatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Kumar Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dollar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dollar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹2,466.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd. is 55.48 and PB ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dollar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹434.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dollar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹546.85 and 52-week low of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹310.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

