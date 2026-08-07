Here's the live share price of Dollar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dollar Industries has declined 22.72% compared to peers like Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Dollar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Rupa & Company (-20.06%) and Nahar Spinning Mills (-6.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.1
|267.78
|10
|259.54
|265.08
|20
|262.65
|263.86
|50
|261.65
|265.34
|100
|265.92
|274.3
|200
|302.03
|298.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dollar Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.60%, while DII stake decreased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Dollar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Dollar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Dollar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Dollar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Dollar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Source: Dion Global
Dollar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1993PLC058969 and registration number is 058969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1844.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollar Industries is ₹280.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dollar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dollar Industries is ₹1,588.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dollar Industries are ₹288.45 and ₹278.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollar Industries is ₹395.15 and 52-week low of Dollar Industries is ₹220.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dollar Industries has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 3.02% for the past month, -6.85% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dollar Industries are 14.79 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global