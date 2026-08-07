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Dollar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DOLLAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dollar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹280.10 Closed
-0.74₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dollar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹278.00₹288.45
₹280.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.60₹395.15
₹280.10
Open Price
₹288.45
Prev. Close
₹282.20
Volume
13,396

Source: Dion Global

Dollar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dollar Industries has declined 22.72% compared to peers like Rupa & Company (-19.58%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Dollar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Rupa & Company (-20.06%) and Nahar Spinning Mills (-6.25%).

Dollar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dollar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5262.1267.78
10259.54265.08
20262.65263.86
50261.65265.34
100265.92274.3
200302.03298.97

Source: Dion Global

Dollar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dollar Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.60%, while DII stake decreased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 2.55%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dollar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTDollar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTDollar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTDollar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTDollar Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTDollar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R

Source: Dion Global

About Dollar Industries

Dollar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1993PLC058969 and registration number is 058969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1844.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Sarankapani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vibha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divyaa Newatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikumar Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Kumar Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dollar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Dollar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollar Industries is ₹280.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dollar Industries?

The Dollar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dollar Industries?

The market cap of Dollar Industries is ₹1,588.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dollar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dollar Industries are ₹288.45 and ₹278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dollar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollar Industries is ₹395.15 and 52-week low of Dollar Industries is ₹220.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dollar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dollar Industries has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 3.02% for the past month, -6.85% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dollar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dollar Industries are 14.79 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dollar Industries News

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