Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.85
|3.63
|18.34
|20.97
|-4.14
|206.81
|36.06
|-1.21
|-11.53
|0.55
|11.69
|-21.54
|36.28
|-30.24
|-1.52
|2.69
|3.11
|22.83
|-26.03
|619.07
|188.93
|5.71
|23.62
|37.67
|30.23
|16.09
|189.71
|27.98
|-1.98
|20.63
|39.92
|54.45
|15.28
|136.59
|51.31
|-4.93
|50.00
|36.36
|43.62
|13.45
|462.50
|164.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dollar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1993PLC058969 and registration number is 058969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1350.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹2,466.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd. is 55.48 and PB ratio of Dollar Industries Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹434.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹546.85 and 52-week low of Dollar Industries Ltd. is ₹310.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.