What is the share price of Dollar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dollar Industries is ₹280.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Dollar Industries? The Dollar Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dollar Industries? The market cap of Dollar Industries is ₹1,588.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dollar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dollar Industries are ₹288.45 and ₹278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dollar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dollar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dollar Industries is ₹395.15 and 52-week low of Dollar Industries is ₹220.60 as on .

How has the Dollar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Dollar Industries has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, 3.02% for the past month, -6.85% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -12.45% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dollar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dollar Industries are 14.79 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global