Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012538 and registration number is 012538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 644.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.