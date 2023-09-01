Follow Us

BOROSIL RENEWABLES LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹444.25 Closed
1.365.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹437.05₹448.90
₹444.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹380.00₹624.85
₹444.25
Open Price
₹439.00
Prev. Close
₹438.30
Volume
3,61,393

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1449.72
  • R2455.23
  • R3461.57
  • Pivot
    443.38
  • S1437.87
  • S2431.53
  • S3426.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5558.75437.71
  • 10560.75443.02
  • 20573.41454.87
  • 50574.17474.89
  • 100603.63485.94
  • 200616.03499.68

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Share Holdings

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,9130.211.25
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,1660.210.81
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,2390.210.51
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,8170.210.29
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,6740.210.13
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,7810.020.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,6590.210.08
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3690.210.02
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF4040.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF170.020
View All Mutual Funds

Borosil Renewables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Borosil Renewables Ltd.

Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012538 and registration number is 012538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 644.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Kheruka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shreevar Kheruka
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vasudev Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed Asif Ibrahim
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramaswami Velayudhan Pillai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Borosil Renewables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd.?

The market cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹5,721.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is 82.16 and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is 6.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Borosil Renewables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹444.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil Renewables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Renewables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹624.85 and 52-week low of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹380.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

