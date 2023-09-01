Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.72
|-11.78
|-17.60
|-6.30
|-20.22
|483.09
|38.64
|5.07
|5.41
|28.81
|20.36
|-8.20
|184.12
|70.57
|1.71
|-6.48
|3.34
|32.43
|23.75
|178.89
|109.56
|3.16
|-6.56
|9.49
|23.91
|23.62
|114.43
|78.17
|-3.97
|-4.16
|-9.28
|-16.69
|4.39
|7,354.24
|8,357.69
|0
|44.74
|50.00
|55.66
|52.07
|-40.43
|-86.19
|8.11
|9.59
|5.82
|-0.12
|-9.19
|-9.19
|-9.19
|0
|-7.14
|-13.33
|0
|-38.10
|116.67
|30.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,913
|0.21
|1.25
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,166
|0.21
|0.81
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,239
|0.21
|0.51
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,817
|0.21
|0.29
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|2,674
|0.21
|0.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,781
|0.02
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,659
|0.21
|0.08
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|369
|0.21
|0.02
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|404
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|17
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012538 and registration number is 012538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 644.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹5,721.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is 82.16 and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is 6.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹444.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Renewables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹624.85 and 52-week low of Borosil Renewables Ltd. is ₹380.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.