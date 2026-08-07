What is the share price of Borosil Renewables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Renewables is ₹548.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Borosil Renewables? The Borosil Renewables is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Renewables? The market cap of Borosil Renewables is ₹7,780.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Borosil Renewables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil Renewables are ₹558.75 and ₹546.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil Renewables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Renewables is ₹720.85 and 52-week low of Borosil Renewables is ₹374.70 as on .

How has the Borosil Renewables performed historically in terms of returns? The Borosil Renewables has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 2.95% across 3 years, and 10.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables are 20.34 and 5.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global