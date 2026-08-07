Here's the live share price of Borosil Renewables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Borosil Renewables has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), La Opala RG (-28.01%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil Renewables has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and La Opala RG (-7.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|563.7
|561.19
|10
|575.13
|569.38
|20
|598.01
|580.1
|50
|574.63
|572.41
|100
|522.87
|552.1
|200
|540.19
|541.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Borosil Renewables saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.78%, while DII stake increased to 2.62%, FII holding rose to 6.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,22,484
|0.8
|6.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Borosil Renewables - Newspaper Advertisements - Electronic Dispatch Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26 Including The Notice Of 6
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Borosil Renewables - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Web Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Borosil Renewables - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Borosil Renewables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Borosil Renewables - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012538 and registration number is 012538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1534.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Renewables is ₹548.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Borosil Renewables is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Borosil Renewables is ₹7,780.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil Renewables are ₹558.75 and ₹546.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Renewables is ₹720.85 and 52-week low of Borosil Renewables is ₹374.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Borosil Renewables has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 2.95% across 3 years, and 10.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables are 20.34 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global