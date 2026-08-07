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Borosil Renewables Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOROSIL RENEWABLES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Glass
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Borosil Renewables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹548.50 Closed
-1.33₹ -7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Borosil Renewables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.00₹558.75
₹548.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹374.70₹720.85
₹548.50
Open Price
₹555.15
Prev. Close
₹555.90
Volume
23,107

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Renewables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Borosil Renewables has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Asahi India Glass (7.66%), La Opala RG (-28.01%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil Renewables has underperformed peers relative to Asahi India Glass (20.13%) and La Opala RG (-7.14%).

Borosil Renewables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Renewables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5563.7561.19
10575.13569.38
20598.01580.1
50574.63572.41
100522.87552.1
200540.19541.84

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Renewables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Borosil Renewables saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.78%, while DII stake increased to 2.62%, FII holding rose to 6.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Borosil Renewables Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,22,4840.86.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Borosil Renewables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTBorosil Renewables - Newspaper Advertisements - Electronic Dispatch Of Annual Report For FY 2025-26 Including The Notice Of 6
Jul 31, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTBorosil Renewables - Intimation Under Regulation 30 - Web Link Of The Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTBorosil Renewables - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTBorosil Renewables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 30, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTBorosil Renewables - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Borosil Renewables

Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100MH1962PLC012538 and registration number is 012538. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1534.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Kheruka
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shreevar Kheruka
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Sunil Roongta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaykumar Chudasama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanaja N Sarna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Borosil Renewables Share Price

What is the share price of Borosil Renewables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Renewables is ₹548.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Borosil Renewables?

The Borosil Renewables is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Renewables?

The market cap of Borosil Renewables is ₹7,780.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Borosil Renewables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil Renewables are ₹558.75 and ₹546.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil Renewables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Renewables is ₹720.85 and 52-week low of Borosil Renewables is ₹374.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Borosil Renewables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Borosil Renewables has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, 2.95% across 3 years, and 10.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables are 20.34 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Renewables News

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