Here's the live share price of Pricol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pricol has gained 72.21% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pricol has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|688.07
|733.9
|10
|657.78
|701.91
|20
|638.39
|668
|50
|599.69
|627.03
|100
|582.78
|604.61
|200
|590.38
|580.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pricol remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.79%, FII holding fell to 13.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,82,941
|2.2
|101.36
|15,63,667
|1.02
|94.18
|13,42,523
|0.86
|80.86
|9,88,038
|1.7
|59.51
|9,68,143
|0.88
|58.31
|4,62,000
|1.03
|27.83
|4,02,000
|1.11
|24.21
|2,37,103
|1.92
|14.28
|1,98,861
|0.08
|11.98
|1,75,878
|1.47
|10.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Pricol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Pricol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Pricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Pricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Pricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Pricol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34200TZ2011PLC022194 and registration number is 022194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3096.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pricol is ₹737.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pricol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pricol is ₹8,986.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pricol are ₹757.00 and ₹734.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pricol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pricol is ₹782.20 and 52-week low of Pricol is ₹415.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pricol has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 18.31% for the past month, 19.08% over 3 months, 72.21% over 1 year, 38.85% across 3 years, and 52.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pricol are 33.54 and 7.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global