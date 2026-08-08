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Pricol Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRICOL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pricol along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹737.30 Closed
-3.09₹ -23.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pricol Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹734.00₹757.00
₹737.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹415.25₹782.20
₹737.30
Open Price
₹756.95
Prev. Close
₹760.80
Volume
2,06,463

Source: Dion Global

Pricol Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pricol has gained 72.21% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pricol has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Pricol Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pricol Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5688.07733.9
10657.78701.91
20638.39668
50599.69627.03
100582.78604.61
200590.38580.71

Source: Dion Global

Pricol Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pricol remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.79%, FII holding fell to 13.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pricol Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,82,9412.2101.36
15,63,6671.0294.18
13,42,5230.8680.86
9,88,0381.759.51
9,68,1430.8858.31
4,62,0001.0327.83
4,02,0001.1124.21
2,37,1031.9214.28
1,98,8610.0811.98
1,75,8781.4710.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pricol Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTPricol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTPricol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTPricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTPricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTPricol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Pricol

Pricol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34200TZ2011PLC022194 and registration number is 022194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3096.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Mohan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhura Mohan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Manoharan
    Group Exe.Director
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ilango
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijayraghunath
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. T M Malavika
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pricol Share Price

What is the share price of Pricol?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pricol is ₹737.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pricol?

The Pricol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pricol?

The market cap of Pricol is ₹8,986.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pricol?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pricol are ₹757.00 and ₹734.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pricol?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pricol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pricol is ₹782.20 and 52-week low of Pricol is ₹415.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pricol performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pricol has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 18.31% for the past month, 19.08% over 3 months, 72.21% over 1 year, 38.85% across 3 years, and 52.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pricol?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pricol are 33.54 and 7.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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