What is the share price of Pricol? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pricol is ₹737.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Pricol? The Pricol is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pricol? The market cap of Pricol is ₹8,986.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pricol? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pricol are ₹757.00 and ₹734.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pricol? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pricol stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pricol is ₹782.20 and 52-week low of Pricol is ₹415.25 as on .

How has the Pricol performed historically in terms of returns? The Pricol has shown returns of -3.09% over the past day, 18.31% for the past month, 19.08% over 3 months, 72.21% over 1 year, 38.85% across 3 years, and 52.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pricol? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pricol are 33.54 and 7.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global