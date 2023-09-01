Follow Us

Pricol Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRICOL LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹332.65 Closed
-1.79-6.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pricol Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹331.15₹342.00
₹332.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.65₹346.15
₹332.65
Open Price
₹340.10
Prev. Close
₹338.70
Volume
3,77,747

Pricol Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1339.87
  • R2346.33
  • R3350.67
  • Pivot
    335.53
  • S1329.07
  • S2324.73
  • S3318.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5188.31329.36
  • 10190.81320.16
  • 20186.15306.05
  • 50174.83279.31
  • 100155.04256.09
  • 200139.31228.57

Pricol Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.0219.2744.2273.0393.18770.21471.29
2.97-3.0513.5833.497.3756.317.54
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.5713.6822.0467.7652.83361.56126.99
5.96-1.7332.7053.8648.22324.2999.24
25.2618.1229.7770.3331.78430.20161.12
-0.70-3.6321.7444.9143.20289.0881.49
11.004.2268.04174.14105.61660.00286.49
-3.643.2939.1475.9876.3068.414.89
10.784.6030.7166.7342.1637.1437.14
0.42-8.3669.4699.2061.73169.3632.03
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.24-0.3226.9536.69-3.301,839.47619.34
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7241.9233.1277.29110.42413.66413.66
8.1023.4033.7432.66-24.13103.65-43.84
-0.578.9637.2217.24-1.414.26-55.35
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Pricol Ltd. Share Holdings

Pricol Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund28,24,1911.7178.15
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund5,26,5210.3514.57

Pricol Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pricol Ltd.

Pricol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34200TZ2011PLC022194 and registration number is 022194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1476.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vanitha Mohan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram Mohan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P M Ganesh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Vidhya Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sriya Chari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Shanmugasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ilango
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Paul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pricol Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pricol Ltd.?

The market cap of Pricol Ltd. is ₹4,54.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pricol Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pricol Ltd. is 33.03 and PB ratio of Pricol Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pricol Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pricol Ltd. is ₹332.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pricol Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pricol Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pricol Ltd. is ₹346.15 and 52-week low of Pricol Ltd. is ₹155.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

