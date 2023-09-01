Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.02
|19.27
|44.22
|73.03
|93.18
|770.21
|471.29
|2.97
|-3.05
|13.58
|33.49
|7.37
|56.31
|7.54
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.57
|13.68
|22.04
|67.76
|52.83
|361.56
|126.99
|5.96
|-1.73
|32.70
|53.86
|48.22
|324.29
|99.24
|25.26
|18.12
|29.77
|70.33
|31.78
|430.20
|161.12
|-0.70
|-3.63
|21.74
|44.91
|43.20
|289.08
|81.49
|11.00
|4.22
|68.04
|174.14
|105.61
|660.00
|286.49
|-3.64
|3.29
|39.14
|75.98
|76.30
|68.41
|4.89
|10.78
|4.60
|30.71
|66.73
|42.16
|37.14
|37.14
|0.42
|-8.36
|69.46
|99.20
|61.73
|169.36
|32.03
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.24
|-0.32
|26.95
|36.69
|-3.30
|1,839.47
|619.34
|-3.77
|2.71
|17.42
|44.81
|12.68
|6.06
|-10.93
|14.72
|41.92
|33.12
|77.29
|110.42
|413.66
|413.66
|8.10
|23.40
|33.74
|32.66
|-24.13
|103.65
|-43.84
|-0.57
|8.96
|37.22
|17.24
|-1.41
|4.26
|-55.35
|-4.07
|20.45
|25.44
|32.50
|10.99
|16.80
|16.80
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|28,24,191
|1.71
|78.15
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|5,26,521
|0.35
|14.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pricol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34200TZ2011PLC022194 and registration number is 022194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1476.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pricol Ltd. is ₹4,54.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pricol Ltd. is 33.03 and PB ratio of Pricol Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pricol Ltd. is ₹332.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pricol Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pricol Ltd. is ₹346.15 and 52-week low of Pricol Ltd. is ₹155.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.