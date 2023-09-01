Follow Us

FINOLEX CABLES LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,093.40 Closed
-0.57-6.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Finolex Cables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,080.00₹1,128.70
₹1,093.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹437.00₹1,140.00
₹1,093.40
Open Price
₹1,103.25
Prev. Close
₹1,099.70
Volume
3,97,221

Finolex Cables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,116.23
  • R21,141.47
  • R31,154.23
  • Pivot
    1,103.47
  • S11,078.23
  • S21,065.47
  • S31,040.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5477.121,082.44
  • 10468.71,073.55
  • 20464.461,054.05
  • 50463.49989.43
  • 100429.57911.82
  • 200428.81799.82

Finolex Cables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Finolex Cables Ltd. Share Holdings

Finolex Cables Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund30,14,2220.93319.1
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan20,08,1432.9212.59
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,90,5841.96210.73
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund19,33,8982.25204.73
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund16,77,1430.94177.55
HSBC Value Fund15,11,5351.76160.02
Tata Small Cap Fund9,00,7001.6895.35
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund7,56,3061.7280.07
DSP Tax Saver Fund6,74,7120.6171.43
HSBC Infrastructure Fund6,11,6003.564.75
View All Mutual Funds

Finolex Cables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Finolex Cables Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Communication to Shareholders on Tax Deduction at Source/Withholding tax on Dividend.'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:08 PM

About Finolex Cables Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1967PLC016531 and registration number is 016531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3768.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D K Chhabria
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ratnakar Prakash Barve
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Nikhil Manohar Naik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Zubin Framroze Billimoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriraman Raghuraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanessa Singh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Finolex Cables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Cables Ltd.?

The market cap of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹16,818.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 33.35 and PB ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Finolex Cables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹1,93.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Cables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 and 52-week low of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹437.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

