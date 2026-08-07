Here's the live share price of Finolex Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Finolex Cables has gained 18.81% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Finolex Cables has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|983.3
|995.22
|10
|991.63
|997.45
|20
|1,014.88
|1,013.51
|50
|1,058.28
|1,028.35
|100
|998.37
|996.19
|200
|887.85
|952.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Finolex Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.71%, FII holding rose to 9.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,40,235
|0.45
|355.53
|29,99,604
|2.37
|350.77
|21,26,868
|1.39
|248.72
|19,62,941
|2.5
|229.55
|16,57,212
|1.35
|193.79
|15,46,602
|1.72
|180.86
|9,00,700
|0.84
|105.33
|5,22,884
|0.64
|61.15
|3,00,000
|0.62
|35.08
|1,82,036
|0.24
|21.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Finolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Finolex Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Finolex Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Finolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 12, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Finolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Finolex Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1967PLC016531 and registration number is 016531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6321.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables is ₹1,020.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finolex Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Finolex Cables is ₹15,599.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Cables are ₹1,045.30 and ₹1,015.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Cables is ₹1,204.15 and 52-week low of Finolex Cables is ₹701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Finolex Cables has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, 18.81% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and 15.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Cables are 21.86 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.
Source: Dion Global