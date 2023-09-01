Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.44
|8.50
|38.50
|49.16
|138.37
|290.50
|98.12
|10.10
|12.94
|12.87
|5.35
|-2.52
|8.51
|-53.39
|2.97
|12.09
|15.70
|47.46
|75.37
|164.61
|45.11
|10.41
|43.94
|58.18
|72.77
|171.27
|658.86
|328.21
|7.59
|73.70
|83.32
|151.83
|176.33
|506.04
|91.99
|4.78
|22.34
|42.60
|30.98
|8.07
|67.36
|-61.32
|-3.69
|19.29
|26.34
|25.00
|-0.42
|209.21
|135.00
|25.85
|54.17
|46.83
|38.06
|12.12
|496.77
|780.95
|0
|-13.77
|-44.39
|-59.11
|-79.86
|-85.75
|-96.56
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|30,14,222
|0.93
|319.1
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|20,08,143
|2.9
|212.59
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,90,584
|1.96
|210.73
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|19,33,898
|2.25
|204.73
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|16,77,143
|0.94
|177.55
|HSBC Value Fund
|15,11,535
|1.76
|160.02
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|9,00,700
|1.68
|95.35
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|7,56,306
|1.72
|80.07
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|6,74,712
|0.61
|71.43
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|6,11,600
|3.5
|64.75
Finolex Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1967PLC016531 and registration number is 016531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3768.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹16,818.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 33.35 and PB ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹1,93.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Cables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 and 52-week low of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹437.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.