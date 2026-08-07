What is the share price of Finolex Cables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables is ₹1,020.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Finolex Cables? The Finolex Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Cables? The market cap of Finolex Cables is ₹15,599.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Finolex Cables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Cables are ₹1,045.30 and ₹1,015.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Cables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Cables is ₹1,204.15 and 52-week low of Finolex Cables is ₹701.00 as on .

How has the Finolex Cables performed historically in terms of returns? The Finolex Cables has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, 18.81% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and 15.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finolex Cables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Cables are 21.86 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global