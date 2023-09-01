What is the Market Cap of Finolex Cables Ltd.? The market cap of Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹16,818.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd.? P/E ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 33.35 and PB ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd. is 3.85 as on .

What is the share price of Finolex Cables Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables Ltd. is ₹1,93.40 as on .