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Finolex Cables Share Price

NSE
BSE

FINOLEX CABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Finolex Cables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,020.00 Closed
-1.40₹ -14.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Finolex Cables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,015.00₹1,045.30
₹1,020.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹701.00₹1,204.15
₹1,020.00
Open Price
₹1,045.30
Prev. Close
₹1,034.45
Volume
12,996

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Cables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Finolex Cables has gained 18.81% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Finolex Cables has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Finolex Cables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Cables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5983.3995.22
10991.63997.45
201,014.881,013.51
501,058.281,028.35
100998.37996.19
200887.85952.07

Source: Dion Global

Finolex Cables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Finolex Cables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.71%, FII holding rose to 9.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Finolex Cables Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,40,2350.45355.53
29,99,6042.37350.77
21,26,8681.39248.72
19,62,9412.5229.55
16,57,2121.35193.79
15,46,6021.72180.86
9,00,7000.84105.33
5,22,8840.6461.15
3,00,0000.6235.08
1,82,0360.2421.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Finolex Cables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTFinolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTFinolex Cables - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTFinolex Cables - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTFinolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 12, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTFinolex Cables - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Finolex Cables

Finolex Cables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1967PLC016531 and registration number is 016531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6321.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ratnakar Barve
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Naik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Zubin Billimoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriraman Raghuraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanessa Singh
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pravin Ahire
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Finolex Cables Share Price

What is the share price of Finolex Cables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Finolex Cables is ₹1,020.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Finolex Cables?

The Finolex Cables is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Cables?

The market cap of Finolex Cables is ₹15,599.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Finolex Cables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Finolex Cables are ₹1,045.30 and ₹1,015.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Finolex Cables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Finolex Cables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Finolex Cables is ₹1,204.15 and 52-week low of Finolex Cables is ₹701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Finolex Cables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Finolex Cables has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, 18.81% over 1 year, -1.82% across 3 years, and 15.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Finolex Cables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Finolex Cables are 21.86 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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