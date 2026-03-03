Here's the live share price of Nuvama Wealth Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nuvama Wealth Management has gained 18.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.19%.
Nuvama Wealth Management’s current P/E of 21.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.72
|-8.86
|-6.07
|-16.63
|43.08
|39.80
|32.70
Over the last one year, Nuvama Wealth Management has gained 18.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuvama Wealth Management has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,277.24
|1,268.91
|10
|1,287.37
|1,283.12
|20
|1,315.27
|1,307.03
|50
|1,382.88
|1,353.73
|100
|1,413.67
|1,377.12
|200
|1,408.08
|1,363.1
In the latest quarter, Nuvama Wealth Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.20%, while DII stake increased to 8.37%, FII holding rose to 16.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,08,725
|1.37
|808.41
|14,60,085
|4.04
|196.44
|5,64,455
|0.39
|75.94
|4,54,612
|1.55
|61.16
|3,96,687
|1.16
|53.37
|3,94,930
|0.63
|53.13
|3,38,520
|0.9
|45.54
|2,82,340
|2.33
|37.99
|2,60,590
|0.56
|35.06
|1,89,775
|0.97
|25.53
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 4:59 AM IST
|Nuvama Wealth Mgt. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|Nuvama Wealth Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 5:46 AM IST
|Nuvama Wealth Mgt. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Feb 17, 2026, 2:13 AM IST
|Nuvama Wealth Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 10, 2026, 3:11 PM IST
|Nuvama Wealth Mgt. - Nuvama India Conference 2026 - Keynote Presentation
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67110MH1993PLC344634 and registration number is 052266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹1,206.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nuvama Wealth Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹21,953.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuvama Wealth Management are ₹1,237.05 and ₹1,122.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvama Wealth Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹1,702.00 and 52-week low of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹913.56 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nuvama Wealth Management has shown returns of -2.91% over the past day, -8.77% for the past month, -18.95% over 3 months, 12.19% over 1 year, 33.09% across 3 years, and 18.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuvama Wealth Management are 21.37 and 5.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.