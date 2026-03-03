Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nuvama Wealth Management Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NUVAMA WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital Market
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nuvama Wealth Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,206.00 Closed
-3.15₹ -39.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nuvama Wealth Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,122.80₹1,237.05
₹1,206.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹913.56₹1,702.00
₹1,206.00
Open Price
₹1,122.80
Prev. Close
₹1,245.25
Volume
1,25,286

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nuvama Wealth Management has gained 18.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.19%.

Nuvama Wealth Management’s current P/E of 21.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nuvama Wealth Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.72-8.86-6.07-16.6343.0839.8032.70

Over the last one year, Nuvama Wealth Management has gained 18.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuvama Wealth Management has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Nuvama Wealth Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nuvama Wealth Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,277.241,268.91
101,287.371,283.12
201,315.271,307.03
501,382.881,353.73
1001,413.671,377.12
2001,408.081,363.1

Nuvama Wealth Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nuvama Wealth Management saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.20%, while DII stake increased to 8.37%, FII holding rose to 16.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nuvama Wealth Management Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,08,7251.37808.41
14,60,0854.04196.44
5,64,4550.3975.94
4,54,6121.5561.16
3,96,6871.1653.37
3,94,9300.6353.13
3,38,5200.945.54
2,82,3402.3337.99
2,60,5900.5635.06
1,89,7750.9725.53

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nuvama Wealth Management Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Nuvama Wealth Management Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Nuvama Wealth Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 4:59 AM ISTNuvama Wealth Mgt. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Feb 25, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTNuvama Wealth Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 5:46 AM ISTNuvama Wealth Mgt. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Feb 17, 2026, 2:13 AM ISTNuvama Wealth Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 10, 2026, 3:11 PM ISTNuvama Wealth Mgt. - Nuvama India Conference 2026 - Keynote Presentation

About Nuvama Wealth Management

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67110MH1993PLC344634 and registration number is 052266. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Birendra Kumar
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kehair
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shiv Sehgal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aswin Vikram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kaji
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nuvama Wealth Management Share Price

What is the share price of Nuvama Wealth Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹1,206.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nuvama Wealth Management?

The Nuvama Wealth Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nuvama Wealth Management?

The market cap of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹21,953.68 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nuvama Wealth Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuvama Wealth Management are ₹1,237.05 and ₹1,122.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuvama Wealth Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvama Wealth Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹1,702.00 and 52-week low of Nuvama Wealth Management is ₹913.56 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nuvama Wealth Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nuvama Wealth Management has shown returns of -2.91% over the past day, -8.77% for the past month, -18.95% over 3 months, 12.19% over 1 year, 33.09% across 3 years, and 18.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nuvama Wealth Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuvama Wealth Management are 21.37 and 5.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.

Nuvama Wealth Management News

More Nuvama Wealth Management News
icon
Market Pulse