Here's the live share price of Greenpanel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Greenpanel Industries has declined 28.28% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenpanel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|192.95
|197.23
|10
|193.77
|195.8
|20
|194.45
|194.93
|50
|193.01
|195.64
|100
|197.63
|201.51
|200
|220.45
|218.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Greenpanel Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.27%, while DII stake increased to 28.49%, FII holding fell to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,70,931
|0.37
|83.49
|42,70,945
|0.08
|81.58
|35,07,931
|0.47
|67.01
|31,00,000
|0.59
|59.21
|23,19,149
|1.14
|44.3
|23,00,000
|0.64
|43.93
|18,00,000
|1.41
|34.38
|15,79,729
|0.41
|30.17
|13,86,225
|0.09
|26.48
|12,16,836
|0.64
|23.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Greenpanel Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Greenpanel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Greenpanel Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Greenpanel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Greenpanel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated August 8, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2017PLC265977 and registration number is 265977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural wooden goods [intended to be used primarily in the construction industry such as beams, rafters, roof struts, glue-laminated and metal connected, prefabricated wooden roof trusses, doors, windows, shutters and their frames, whether or not containing metal fittings, stairs, railings, wooden beadings and mouldings, shingles and shakes etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenpanel Industries is ₹192.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenpanel Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greenpanel Industries is ₹2,365.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenpanel Industries are ₹201.95 and ₹190.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenpanel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenpanel Industries is ₹333.35 and 52-week low of Greenpanel Industries is ₹163.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenpanel Industries has shown returns of -5.94% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -17.13% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and -4.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries are 16.58 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global