Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100AS2017PLC018272 and registration number is 018272. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1624.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.