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Greenpanel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENPANEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Wood
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Greenpanel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹192.90 Closed
-4.55₹ -9.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Greenpanel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.10₹201.95
₹192.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.95₹333.35
₹192.90
Open Price
₹201.95
Prev. Close
₹202.10
Volume
8,913

Source: Dion Global

Greenpanel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Greenpanel Industries has declined 28.28% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenpanel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Greenpanel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Greenpanel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5192.95197.23
10193.77195.8
20194.45194.93
50193.01195.64
100197.63201.51
200220.45218.28

Source: Dion Global

Greenpanel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenpanel Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.27%, while DII stake increased to 28.49%, FII holding fell to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greenpanel Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,70,9310.3783.49
42,70,9450.0881.58
35,07,9310.4767.01
31,00,0000.5959.21
23,19,1491.1444.3
23,00,0000.6443.93
18,00,0001.4134.38
15,79,7290.4130.17
13,86,2250.0926.48
12,16,8360.6423.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Greenpanel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTGreenpanel Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTGreenpanel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 07, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTGreenpanel Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTGreenpanel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTGreenpanel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated August 8, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Greenpanel Industries

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2017PLC265977 and registration number is 265977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural wooden goods [intended to be used primarily in the construction industry such as beams, rafters, roof struts, glue-laminated and metal connected, prefabricated wooden roof trusses, doors, windows, shutters and their frames, whether or not containing metal fittings, stairs, railings, wooden beadings and mouldings, shingles and shakes etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Prakash Mittal
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Mr. Shobhan Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Mahesh Kumar Jiwrajka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Salil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivpriya Nanda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenpanel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Greenpanel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenpanel Industries is ₹192.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenpanel Industries?

The Greenpanel Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenpanel Industries?

The market cap of Greenpanel Industries is ₹2,365.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenpanel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenpanel Industries are ₹201.95 and ₹190.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenpanel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenpanel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenpanel Industries is ₹333.35 and 52-week low of Greenpanel Industries is ₹163.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Greenpanel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenpanel Industries has shown returns of -5.94% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -17.13% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and -4.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries are 16.58 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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