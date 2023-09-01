Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.58
|11.33
|17.23
|33.66
|-15.91
|716.31
|840.42
|4.33
|4.98
|22.90
|36.35
|3.38
|353.77
|211.22
|-2.39
|-3.02
|0.80
|18.55
|-14.79
|81.37
|-20.31
|-4.55
|-13.51
|1.55
|10.43
|-9.23
|732.45
|593.99
|-2.40
|-7.78
|-4.15
|14.24
|-33.47
|146.32
|15.52
|2.62
|4.54
|33.01
|57.93
|144.64
|174.00
|57.47
|-3.08
|3.28
|18.87
|8.89
|22.50
|141.64
|-11.80
|4.55
|-7.56
|3.06
|33.69
|-1.49
|231.73
|231.73
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|65,94,120
|0.49
|222.16
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|47,54,363
|2.66
|160.17
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|47,54,363
|2.66
|160.17
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|30,50,000
|1.57
|102.75
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|21,00,000
|1.41
|70.75
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|17,45,533
|0.82
|58.81
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|13,92,262
|0.62
|46.91
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|13,24,133
|0.96
|44.61
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|12,52,500
|2.64
|42.2
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|11,84,368
|1.34
|39.9
Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100AS2017PLC018272 and registration number is 018272. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1624.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹4,635.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is 18.07 and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹381.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenpanel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹459.00 and 52-week low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹255.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.