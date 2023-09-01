Follow Us

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GREENPANEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹381.50 Closed
0.913.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹380.00₹387.95
₹381.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹255.00₹459.00
₹381.50
Open Price
₹380.15
Prev. Close
₹378.05
Volume
5,90,857

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1386.08
  • R2390.92
  • R3393.88
  • Pivot
    383.12
  • S1378.28
  • S2375.32
  • S3370.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5368.29367.89
  • 10376.13359.87
  • 20396.2352.52
  • 50423.17344.25
  • 100440.92336.26
  • 200476.94341.16

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
-2.39-3.020.8018.55-14.7981.37-20.31
-4.55-13.511.5510.43-9.23732.45593.99
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan65,94,1200.49222.16
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan47,54,3632.66160.17
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%47,54,3632.66160.17
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund30,50,0001.57102.75
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund21,00,0001.4170.75
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund17,45,5330.8258.81
UTI Value Opportunities Fund13,92,2620.6246.91
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund13,24,1330.9644.61
Tata India Consumer Fund12,52,5002.6442.2
UTI Small Cap Fund11,84,3681.3439.9
View All Mutual Funds

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Credit Rating
    Greenpanel Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Credit Rating
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:24 AM

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100AS2017PLC018272 and registration number is 018272. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1624.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Prakash Mittal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shobhan Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Mahesh Kumar Jiwrajka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Salil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivpriya Nanda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹4,635.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is 18.07 and PB ratio of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Greenpanel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹381.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenpanel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹459.00 and 52-week low of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is ₹255.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

