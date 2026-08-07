Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100WB2017PLC265977 and registration number is 265977. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural wooden goods [intended to be used primarily in the construction industry such as beams, rafters, roof struts, glue-laminated and metal connected, prefabricated wooden roof trusses, doors, windows, shutters and their frames, whether or not containing metal fittings, stairs, railings, wooden beadings and mouldings, shingles and shakes etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.