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Harsha Engineers International Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Harsha Engineers International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹429.10 Closed
0.99₹ 4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Harsha Engineers International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹419.95₹434.00
₹429.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.05₹469.00
₹429.10
Open Price
₹421.80
Prev. Close
₹424.90
Volume
12,275

Source: Dion Global

Harsha Engineers International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Harsha Engineers International has gained 3.09% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Harsha Engineers International has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Harsha Engineers International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Harsha Engineers International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5404.29410.76
10406.14409.85
20414.82411.92
50413.41410.41
100392.88402.43
200388.19397.96

Source: Dion Global

Harsha Engineers International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Harsha Engineers International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.02%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Harsha Engineers International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
69,91,6621.49293.44
41,36,8640.22173.62
1,53,8450.466.46
1,30,0000.395.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Harsha Engineers International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTHarsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTHarsha Engg. Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTHarsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTHarsha Engg. Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTHarsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Harsha Engineers International

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307GJ2010PLC063233 and registration number is 063233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1228.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harish Rangwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Rangwala
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pilak Shah
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Hetal Manish Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bhushan Punani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Kasinathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Agarwal Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Harsha Engineers International Share Price

What is the share price of Harsha Engineers International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harsha Engineers International is ₹429.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Harsha Engineers International?

The Harsha Engineers International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harsha Engineers International?

The market cap of Harsha Engineers International is ₹3,906.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Harsha Engineers International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Harsha Engineers International are ₹434.00 and ₹419.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harsha Engineers International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harsha Engineers International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harsha Engineers International is ₹469.00 and 52-week low of Harsha Engineers International is ₹311.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Harsha Engineers International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Harsha Engineers International has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -2.09% over 3 months, 3.09% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International are 25.17 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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