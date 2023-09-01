Follow Us

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Share Price

HARSHA ENGINEERS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹446.85 Closed
-1.76-8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹444.00₹455.65
₹446.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹309.00₹527.65
₹446.85
Open Price
₹454.55
Prev. Close
₹454.85
Volume
92,442

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1453.38
  • R2459.32
  • R3462.98
  • Pivot
    449.72
  • S1443.78
  • S2440.12
  • S3434.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5433.37448.66
  • 10435.28441.61
  • 20447.12436.35
  • 50178.85435.49
  • 10089.42429.7
  • 20044.71413.69

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Share Holdings

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund42,11,8640.55188.52
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund10,22,8400.9845.78
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,74,8050.1430.2
DSP Small Cap Fund6,45,4740.2528.89
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund4,34,4561.2917.76
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund3,14,2680.1514.07
L&T Focused Equity Fund3,05,8481.2912.21
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund2,08,0180.729.31
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,66,9640.467.47
UTI Infrastructure Fund1,32,7660.365.94
View All Mutual Funds

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Harsha Engineers International Ltd.

Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29307GJ2010PLC063233 and registration number is 063233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harish Rangwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Rangwala
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pilak Shah
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Hetal Ukani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Neharika Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bhushan Punani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Kasinathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Harsha Engineers International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd.?

The market cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹4,68.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Harsha Engineers International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹446.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harsha Engineers International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹527.65 and 52-week low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹309.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

