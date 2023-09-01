Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|42,11,864
|0.55
|188.52
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|10,22,840
|0.98
|45.78
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,74,805
|0.14
|30.2
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|6,45,474
|0.25
|28.89
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|4,34,456
|1.29
|17.76
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|3,14,268
|0.15
|14.07
|L&T Focused Equity Fund
|3,05,848
|1.29
|12.21
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|2,08,018
|0.72
|9.31
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,66,964
|0.46
|7.47
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|1,32,766
|0.36
|5.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29307GJ2010PLC063233 and registration number is 063233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹4,68.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is 31.83 and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹446.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harsha Engineers International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹527.65 and 52-week low of Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is ₹309.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.