Here's the live share price of Harsha Engineers International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Harsha Engineers International has gained 3.09% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Harsha Engineers International has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|404.29
|410.76
|10
|406.14
|409.85
|20
|414.82
|411.92
|50
|413.41
|410.41
|100
|392.88
|402.43
|200
|388.19
|397.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Harsha Engineers International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.02%, FII holding fell to 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|69,91,662
|1.49
|293.44
|41,36,864
|0.22
|173.62
|1,53,845
|0.46
|6.46
|1,30,000
|0.39
|5.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Harsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Harsha Engg. Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Harsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Harsha Engg. Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Harsha Engg. Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Harsha Engineers International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307GJ2010PLC063233 and registration number is 063233. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1228.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harsha Engineers International is ₹429.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harsha Engineers International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Harsha Engineers International is ₹3,906.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Harsha Engineers International are ₹434.00 and ₹419.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harsha Engineers International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harsha Engineers International is ₹469.00 and 52-week low of Harsha Engineers International is ₹311.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harsha Engineers International has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -2.09% over 3 months, 3.09% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International are 25.17 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global