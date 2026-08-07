What is the share price of Harsha Engineers International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harsha Engineers International is ₹429.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Harsha Engineers International? The Harsha Engineers International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harsha Engineers International? The market cap of Harsha Engineers International is ₹3,906.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Harsha Engineers International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Harsha Engineers International are ₹434.00 and ₹419.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harsha Engineers International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harsha Engineers International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harsha Engineers International is ₹469.00 and 52-week low of Harsha Engineers International is ₹311.05 as on .

How has the Harsha Engineers International performed historically in terms of returns? The Harsha Engineers International has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.23% for the past month, -2.09% over 3 months, 3.09% over 1 year, 2.59% across 3 years, and -2.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harsha Engineers International are 25.17 and 2.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global