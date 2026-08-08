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Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Share Price

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BSE

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
CommoditiesEnergy
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹205.05 Closed
-3.75₹ -8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.90₹216.45
₹205.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.23₹272.85
₹205.05
Open Price
₹214.60
Prev. Close
₹213.05
Volume
96,153

Source: Dion Global

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has gained 26.85% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.75211.29
10202.95208.13
20201.63206.05
50210.89207.85
100207.6208.67
200212.16203.5

Source: Dion Global

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 1.73%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,61,6600.472.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTSandur M & I Ore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSandur M & I Ore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTSandur M & I Ore - Authorisation For Determining Materiality Of An Event Or Information
Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTSandur M & I Ore - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTSandur M & I Ore - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On 6 August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1954PLC000759 and registration number is 000759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2010.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 486.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T R Raghunandan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Bahirji Ajai Ghorpade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Abdul Saleem
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand Sen
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. H L Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Latha Pillai
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. G P Kundargi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankajam Sridevi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Share Price

What is the share price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹205.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹9,967.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are ₹216.45 and ₹204.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹272.85 and 52-week low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹141.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, 26.85% over 1 year, 45.97% across 3 years, and 43.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are 13.90 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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