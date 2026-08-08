What is the share price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹205.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹9,967.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are ₹216.45 and ₹204.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹272.85 and 52-week low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹141.23 as on .

How has the Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores performed historically in terms of returns? The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, 26.85% over 1 year, 45.97% across 3 years, and 43.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are 13.90 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global