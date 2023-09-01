Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1954PLC000759 and registration number is 000759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of manganese ore. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2248.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹3,990.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹1,477.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹1,414.00 and 52-week low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹655.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.