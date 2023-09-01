Follow Us

SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,477.50 Closed
10.95145.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,333.05₹1,525.00
₹1,477.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹655.00₹1,414.00
₹1,477.50
Open Price
₹1,338.00
Prev. Close
₹1,331.70
Volume
1,70,375

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,572.32
  • R21,644.63
  • R31,764.27
  • Pivot
    1,452.68
  • S11,380.37
  • S21,260.73
  • S31,188.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5692.281,317.75
  • 107071,302.39
  • 20736.971,283.73
  • 50818.651,257.38
  • 100869.61,206.88
  • 200972.811,114.63

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
4.00-1.462.738.352.9177.42-17.60
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.19-14.69-15.01-8.015.01171.86198.19
9.9245.5146.8880.6649.74435.19116.87
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-4.60-3.3689.9992.75186.68438.33108.49
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. Share Holdings

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1954PLC000759 and registration number is 000759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of manganese ore. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2248.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Y Ghorpade
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. T R Raghunandan
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Bahirji A Ghorpade
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Laxmidas Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sattiraju Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G P Kundargi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Latha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagadish Rao Kote
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Md Abdul Saleem
    Director - Mining

FAQs on Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.?

The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹3,990.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is 14.41 and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹1,477.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹1,414.00 and 52-week low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is ₹655.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

