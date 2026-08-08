Here's the live share price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has gained 26.85% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.75
|211.29
|10
|202.95
|208.13
|20
|201.63
|206.05
|50
|210.89
|207.85
|100
|207.6
|208.67
|200
|212.16
|203.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 1.73%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,61,660
|0.47
|2.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Sandur M & I Ore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Sandur M & I Ore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Sandur M & I Ore - Authorisation For Determining Materiality Of An Event Or Information
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Sandur M & I Ore - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Sandur M & I Ore - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On 6 August 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1954PLC000759 and registration number is 000759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2010.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 486.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹205.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹9,967.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are ₹216.45 and ₹204.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹272.85 and 52-week low of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is ₹141.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -5.49% over 3 months, 26.85% over 1 year, 45.97% across 3 years, and 43.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores are 13.90 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global