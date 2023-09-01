Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.75
|34.19
|62.49
|76.81
|105.95
|81.72
|81.72
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|56,46,469
|0.76
|260.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|17,70,296
|2.2
|81.72
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|17,05,019
|0.45
|78.7
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|13,34,000
|1.17
|61.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|12,00,000
|0.76
|55.39
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|11,32,258
|0.49
|52.27
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|11,32,203
|1.26
|52.26
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|9,08,663
|0.9
|41.94
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|5,99,021
|1.29
|27.65
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|5,52,360
|2.92
|25.5
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC244966 and registration number is 244966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,698.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is 774.31 and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is 10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹617.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹614.40 and 52-week low of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹252.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.