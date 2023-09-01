Follow Us

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RATEGAIN TRAVEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹617.90 Closed
2.7116.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹603.80₹623.70
₹617.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹252.60₹614.40
₹617.90
Open Price
₹605.00
Prev. Close
₹601.60
Volume
4,12,907

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1628.33
  • R2635.97
  • R3648.23
  • Pivot
    616.07
  • S1608.43
  • S2596.17
  • S3588.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5285.96592.83
  • 10284.1580.72
  • 20280.8554.5
  • 50286.86499.07
  • 100286.32450.45
  • 200319.49404.87

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.7534.1962.4976.81105.9581.7281.72
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund56,46,4690.76260.64
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund17,70,2962.281.72
Nippon India Growth Fund17,05,0190.4578.7
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund13,34,0001.1761.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund12,00,0000.7655.39
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund11,32,2580.4952.27
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund11,32,2031.2652.26
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund9,08,6630.941.94
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund5,99,0211.2927.65
Franklin India Technology Fund5,52,3602.9225.5
View All Mutual Funds

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Rategain Travel Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:49 PM
  • Press Release
    Rategain Travel Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 07, 2023, titled "Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023".
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM

About RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC244966 and registration number is 244966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Megha Chopra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Kanuru Rao
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. EC Rajakumar Konduru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹6,698.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is 774.31 and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is 10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹617.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹614.40 and 52-week low of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is ₹252.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

