What is the share price of RateGain Travel Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹956.30 as on .

What kind of stock is RateGain Travel Technologies? The RateGain Travel Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RateGain Travel Technologies? The market cap of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹11,328.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RateGain Travel Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of RateGain Travel Technologies are ₹973.35 and ₹927.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RateGain Travel Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RateGain Travel Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹1,052.65 and 52-week low of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹417.10 as on .

How has the RateGain Travel Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The RateGain Travel Technologies has shown returns of 1.19% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 50.91% over 3 months, 117.76% over 1 year, 25.53% across 3 years, and 22.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies are 46.74 and 5.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global