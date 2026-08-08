Here's the live share price of RateGain Travel Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|4.21
|0.88
|50.91
|61.17
|117.76
|25.53
|22.94
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RateGain Travel Technologies has gained 117.76% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, RateGain Travel Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|921.84
|954.02
|10
|911.32
|939.83
|20
|930.33
|926.41
|50
|863.42
|864.12
|100
|710.23
|780.82
|200
|675.4
|705.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RateGain Travel Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 20.86%, FII holding rose to 5.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,14,611
|0.61
|477.86
|27,62,818
|0.85
|248.42
|19,50,433
|2.51
|175.37
|17,02,927
|3.1
|153.12
|15,34,556
|3.56
|137.98
|15,19,147
|1.09
|136.59
|9,92,598
|0.97
|89.25
|8,69,506
|2.18
|78.18
|7,06,696
|0.61
|63.54
|5,85,264
|1.81
|52.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|RateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|RateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|RateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|RateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|RateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC244966 and registration number is 244966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹956.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RateGain Travel Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹11,328.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RateGain Travel Technologies are ₹973.35 and ₹927.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RateGain Travel Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹1,052.65 and 52-week low of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹417.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RateGain Travel Technologies has shown returns of 1.19% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 50.91% over 3 months, 117.76% over 1 year, 25.53% across 3 years, and 22.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies are 46.74 and 5.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global