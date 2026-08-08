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RateGain Travel Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATEGAIN TRAVEL TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RateGain Travel Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹956.30 Closed
1.19₹ 11.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RateGain Travel Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹927.00₹973.35
₹956.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹417.10₹1,052.65
₹956.30
Open Price
₹958.20
Prev. Close
₹945.10
Volume
44,234

Source: Dion Global

RateGain Travel Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RateGain Travel Technologies		4.210.8850.9161.17117.7625.5322.94
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RateGain Travel Technologies has gained 117.76% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, RateGain Travel Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

RateGain Travel Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RateGain Travel Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5921.84954.02
10911.32939.83
20930.33926.41
50863.42864.12
100710.23780.82
200675.4705.67

Source: Dion Global

RateGain Travel Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RateGain Travel Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 20.86%, FII holding rose to 5.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RateGain Travel Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,14,6110.61477.86
27,62,8180.85248.42
19,50,4332.51175.37
17,02,9273.1153.12
15,34,5563.56137.98
15,19,1471.09136.59
9,92,5980.9789.25
8,69,5062.1878.18
7,06,6960.6163.54
5,85,2641.8152.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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RateGain Travel Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTRateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTRateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTRateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTRateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTRateGain Travel Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About RateGain Travel Technologies

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC244966 and registration number is 244966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhanu Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Megha Chopra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aakrit Ajay Kumar Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Kanuru Rao
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on RateGain Travel Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of RateGain Travel Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹956.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RateGain Travel Technologies?

The RateGain Travel Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RateGain Travel Technologies?

The market cap of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹11,328.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RateGain Travel Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RateGain Travel Technologies are ₹973.35 and ₹927.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RateGain Travel Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RateGain Travel Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹1,052.65 and 52-week low of RateGain Travel Technologies is ₹417.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RateGain Travel Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The RateGain Travel Technologies has shown returns of 1.19% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 50.91% over 3 months, 117.76% over 1 year, 25.53% across 3 years, and 22.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RateGain Travel Technologies are 46.74 and 5.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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