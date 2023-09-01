Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2004PLC144295 and registration number is 144295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.