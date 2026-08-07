Here's the live share price of Fineotex Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fineotex Chemical has gained 74.52% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Fineotex Chemical has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.31
|38.88
|10
|39.83
|39.08
|20
|38.69
|39.11
|50
|39.73
|37.62
|100
|31.77
|34.19
|200
|28.03
|30.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fineotex Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding rose to 3.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,48,29,218
|0.07
|57.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Fineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Fineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:43 PM IST IST
|Fineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Fineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Fineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2004PLC144295 and registration number is 144295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fineotex Chemical is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fineotex Chemical is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fineotex Chemical is ₹4,832.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fineotex Chemical are ₹43.30 and ₹40.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fineotex Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fineotex Chemical is ₹47.13 and 52-week low of Fineotex Chemical is ₹18.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fineotex Chemical has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 49.55% over 3 months, 74.52% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical are 39.50 and 5.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global