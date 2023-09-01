Follow Us

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Share Price

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹313.15 Closed
0.030.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹309.05₹315.75
₹313.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹203.00₹409.00
₹313.15
Open Price
₹312.10
Prev. Close
₹313.05
Volume
4,49,742

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1316.82
  • R2319.63
  • R3323.52
  • Pivot
    312.93
  • S1310.12
  • S2306.23
  • S3303.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5384.07302.96
  • 10376.46295.9
  • 20365.87292.23
  • 50334.73289.57
  • 100264.17283.25
  • 200217.6272.15

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Share Holdings

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund40,41,8280.35120.79

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2004PLC144295 and registration number is 144295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendrakumar Tibrewala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Aarti Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. CS Bindu Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunil Waghmare
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fineotex Chemical Ltd.?

The market cap of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is ₹3,468.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fineotex Chemical Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is 54.9 and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is 12.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fineotex Chemical Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is ₹313.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fineotex Chemical Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fineotex Chemical Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is ₹409.00 and 52-week low of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is ₹203.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

