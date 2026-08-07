What is the share price of Fineotex Chemical? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fineotex Chemical is ₹41.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Fineotex Chemical? The Fineotex Chemical is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fineotex Chemical? The market cap of Fineotex Chemical is ₹4,832.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fineotex Chemical? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fineotex Chemical are ₹43.30 and ₹40.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fineotex Chemical? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fineotex Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fineotex Chemical is ₹47.13 and 52-week low of Fineotex Chemical is ₹18.98 as on .

How has the Fineotex Chemical performed historically in terms of returns? The Fineotex Chemical has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 49.55% over 3 months, 74.52% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical are 39.50 and 5.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global