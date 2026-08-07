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Fineotex Chemical Share Price

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BSE

FINEOTEX CHEMICAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fineotex Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.50 Closed
-0.84₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fineotex Chemical Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.90₹43.30
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.98₹47.13
₹41.50
Open Price
₹41.70
Prev. Close
₹41.85
Volume
8,94,726

Source: Dion Global

Fineotex Chemical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fineotex Chemical has gained 74.52% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Fineotex Chemical has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Fineotex Chemical Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fineotex Chemical Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3138.88
1039.8339.08
2038.6939.11
5039.7337.62
10031.7734.19
20028.0330.79

Source: Dion Global

Fineotex Chemical Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fineotex Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.35%, FII holding rose to 3.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fineotex Chemical Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,48,29,2180.0757.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Fineotex Chemical Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTFineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTFineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 02:43 PM IST ISTFineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTFineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTFineotex Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Fineotex Chemical

Fineotex Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2004PLC144295 and registration number is 144295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 396.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendrakumar Tibrewala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Aarti Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunil Waghmare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Amit Prabhakar Pratap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fineotex Chemical Share Price

What is the share price of Fineotex Chemical?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fineotex Chemical is ₹41.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fineotex Chemical?

The Fineotex Chemical is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fineotex Chemical?

The market cap of Fineotex Chemical is ₹4,832.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fineotex Chemical?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fineotex Chemical are ₹43.30 and ₹40.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fineotex Chemical?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fineotex Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fineotex Chemical is ₹47.13 and 52-week low of Fineotex Chemical is ₹18.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fineotex Chemical performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fineotex Chemical has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, 49.55% over 3 months, 74.52% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fineotex Chemical are 39.50 and 5.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fineotex Chemical News

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