What is the share price of Reliance Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power is ₹24.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Power? The Reliance Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Power? The market cap of Reliance Power is ₹10,070.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Power are ₹25.29 and ₹24.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Power is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of Reliance Power is ₹20.23 as on .

How has the Reliance Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Power has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -16.41% over 3 months, -46.2% over 1 year, 9.3% across 3 years, and 13.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Power are -31.79 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global