Here's the live share price of Reliance Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Power has declined 46.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.53
|23.92
|10
|23.75
|23.91
|20
|24.21
|24.22
|50
|25.61
|25.13
|100
|25.66
|26.59
|200
|30.41
|30.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.79%, FII holding fell to 13.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Reliance Power - Report Of The Monitoring Agency For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Reliance Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Reliance Power - Results - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Reliance Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:02 AM IST IST
|Reliance Power - Letter Sent To Members
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MH1995PLC084687 and registration number is 084687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4135.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power is ₹24.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Power is ₹10,070.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Power are ₹25.29 and ₹24.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Power is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of Reliance Power is ₹20.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Power has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -16.41% over 3 months, -46.2% over 1 year, 9.3% across 3 years, and 13.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Power are -31.79 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global