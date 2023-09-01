Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|40,39,778
|0.06
|6.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MH1995PLC084687 and registration number is 084687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3400.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹7,96.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 10.04 and PB ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹9.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.