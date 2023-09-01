Follow Us

Reliance Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.00 Closed
-0.78-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.90₹19.90
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹25.00
₹19.00
Open Price
₹19.30
Prev. Close
₹19.15
Volume
13,44,97,489

Reliance Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.63
  • R220.27
  • R320.63
  • Pivot
    19.27
  • S118.63
  • S218.27
  • S317.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.3918.7
  • 1016.4118.13
  • 2016.517.61
  • 5017.1416.48
  • 10014.715.29
  • 20014.4314.48

Reliance Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Reliance Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Power Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan40,39,7780.066.65

Reliance Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Power Ltd.

Reliance Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MH1995PLC084687 and registration number is 084687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3400.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sateesh Seth
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Raja Gopal Krotthapalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Chhaya Virani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manjari Ashok Kacker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Narendra Garg
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹7,96.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 10.04 and PB ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹9.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

