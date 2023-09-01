What is the Market Cap of Reliance Power Ltd.? The market cap of Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹7,96.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 10.04 and PB ratio of Reliance Power Ltd. is 0.81 as on .

What is the share price of Reliance Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power Ltd. is ₹19.00 as on .