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Reliance Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE POWER

Anil Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE PowerBSE Power & Energy

Here's the live share price of Reliance Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.35 Closed
0.41₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.24₹25.29
₹24.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.23₹50.90
₹24.35
Open Price
₹24.31
Prev. Close
₹24.25
Volume
48,69,994

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Power has declined 46.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Power has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Reliance Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.5323.92
1023.7523.91
2024.2124.22
5025.6125.13
10025.6626.59
20030.4130.21

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.79%, FII holding fell to 13.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliance Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTReliance Power - Report Of The Monitoring Agency For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTReliance Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTReliance Power - Results - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTReliance Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 05:02 AM IST ISTReliance Power - Letter Sent To Members

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101MH1995PLC084687 and registration number is 084687. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4135.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Parakh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Dr. Zohra Chatterji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Avinash Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ramaswamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Mohapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arup Ashok Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Reliance Power Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Power is ₹24.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Power?

The Reliance Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Power?

The market cap of Reliance Power is ₹10,070.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Power are ₹25.29 and ₹24.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Power is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of Reliance Power is ₹20.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Power has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -16.41% over 3 months, -46.2% over 1 year, 9.3% across 3 years, and 13.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Power are -31.79 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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