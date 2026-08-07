Here's the live share price of Ashiana Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashiana Housing
|-3.94
|-1.45
|0.55
|22.65
|21.08
|21.96
|17.79
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashiana Housing has gained 21.08% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Housing has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|386.28
|386.26
|10
|386.39
|385.51
|20
|381.32
|383.68
|50
|377.03
|375.46
|100
|352.58
|359.67
|200
|324.92
|341.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashiana Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.08%, FII holding fell to 8.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|71,89,147
|0.6
|284.65
|8,29,665
|0.16
|31.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Housing - Operational Performance Of The Company For The Month Ended July 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Housing - Corporate Announcement About Commencement Of Conversion Process Of Units Of 'Ashiana Oma' Project At Jaipur
Source: Dion Global
Ashiana Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1986PLC040864 and registration number is 040864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1062.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing is ₹375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashiana Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashiana Housing is ₹3,769.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Housing are ₹381.65 and ₹375.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Housing is ₹448.00 and 52-week low of Ashiana Housing is ₹250.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashiana Housing has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, 21.08% over 1 year, 21.96% across 3 years, and 17.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing are 31.98 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global