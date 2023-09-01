Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Contra Fund
|43,27,684
|0.66
|89.3
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|20,22,829
|0.17
|41.74
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|6,86,421
|1
|13.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashiana Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1986PLC040864 and registration number is 040864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹2,165.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 78.74 and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹211.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹128.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.