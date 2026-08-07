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Ashiana Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIANA HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ashiana Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹375.00 Closed
-1.56₹ -5.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashiana Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.00₹381.65
₹375.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.60₹448.00
₹375.00
Open Price
₹381.00
Prev. Close
₹380.95
Volume
2,736

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashiana Housing		-3.94-1.450.5522.6521.0821.9617.79
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashiana Housing has gained 21.08% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Housing has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Ashiana Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5386.28386.26
10386.39385.51
20381.32383.68
50377.03375.46
100352.58359.67
200324.92341.12

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashiana Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.08%, FII holding fell to 8.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ashiana Housing Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
71,89,1470.6284.65
8,29,6650.1631.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ashiana Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTAshiana Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTAshiana Housing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTAshiana Housing - Operational Performance Of The Company For The Month Ended July 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTAshiana Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Jul 20, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTAshiana Housing - Corporate Announcement About Commencement Of Conversion Process Of Units Of 'Ashiana Oma' Project At Jaipur

Source: Dion Global

About Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1986PLC040864 and registration number is 040864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1062.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayan Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyul Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suraj Krishna Moraje
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Taneja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashiana Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Ashiana Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing is ₹375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashiana Housing?

The Ashiana Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Housing?

The market cap of Ashiana Housing is ₹3,769.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Housing are ₹381.65 and ₹375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Housing is ₹448.00 and 52-week low of Ashiana Housing is ₹250.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashiana Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashiana Housing has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, 21.08% over 1 year, 21.96% across 3 years, and 17.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing are 31.98 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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