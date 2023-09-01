What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd.? The market cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹2,165.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 78.74 and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 2.83 as on .

What is the share price of Ashiana Housing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹211.55 as on .