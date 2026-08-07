What is the share price of Ashiana Housing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing is ₹375.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashiana Housing? The Ashiana Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Housing? The market cap of Ashiana Housing is ₹3,769.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Housing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Housing are ₹381.65 and ₹375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Housing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Housing is ₹448.00 and 52-week low of Ashiana Housing is ₹250.60 as on .

How has the Ashiana Housing performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashiana Housing has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -1.45% for the past month, 0.55% over 3 months, 21.08% over 1 year, 21.96% across 3 years, and 17.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing are 31.98 and 4.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global