Ashiana Housing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIANA HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹211.55 Closed
2.124.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹204.75₹216.80
₹211.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.15₹228.00
₹211.55
Open Price
₹207.00
Prev. Close
₹207.15
Volume
4,61,513

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1217.68
  • R2223.27
  • R3229.73
  • Pivot
    211.22
  • S1205.63
  • S2199.17
  • S3193.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5160.6207.7
  • 10161.06206.64
  • 20159.71205.34
  • 50158.05200.4
  • 100145.03190.55
  • 200148.69177.5

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.500.7715.1345.5437.91170.8539.19
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Contra Fund43,27,6840.6689.3
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund20,22,8290.1741.74
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund6,86,421113.85

Ashiana Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashiana Housing Ltd.

Ashiana Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1986PLC040864 and registration number is 040864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayan Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Mattoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyul Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashiana Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹2,165.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 78.74 and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashiana Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹211.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Ashiana Housing Ltd. is ₹128.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

