Epigral Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EPIGRAL LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,083.80 Closed
4.2243.85
As on Sep 7, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Epigral Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,033.00₹1,108.00
₹1,083.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹815.00₹1,736.00
₹1,083.80
Open Price
₹1,044.00
Prev. Close
₹1,039.95
Volume
3,38,514

Epigral Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,116.33
  • R21,149.67
  • R31,191.33
  • Pivot
    1,074.67
  • S11,041.33
  • S2999.67
  • S3966.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,507.141,019.03
  • 101,540.43991.26
  • 201,525.05966.6
  • 501,506.46967.93
  • 1001,453.7990.68
  • 2001,227.861,037.24

Epigral Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2418.781.045.39-26.49165.41165.41
0.68-3.32-0.7217.0412.1394.37370.84
3.650.98-11.70-14.50-17.3223.9328.73
10.1315.4020.7227.760.57-8.5920.72
2.218.478.38-1.12-9.5166.51124.34
0.349.8124.3415.953.41-22.3217.51
1.256.27-19.38-5.77-12.6969.6815.41
0.851.95-4.449.64-23.132.6220.93
3.957.864.7424.8113.0910.8349.95
5.0038.4026.6431.845.91-14.88-14.88
-1.3310.15-2.963.27-25.8321.28104.23
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
5.845.840.17-5.23-32.18-1.51-1.51
-3.45-1.04-16.29-7.316.0198.53147.18
6.017.297.2118.30-33.00-52.71-52.71
3.7610.4410.4913.69-21.8955.8427.65
-1.7917.5635.5727.93-11.6590.6372.66
5.125.40-22.686.03-2.3074.9874.98
0.487.2311.613.48-30.8314.78-45.10
-3.63-16.63-2.086.65-24.08-23.75-23.75

Epigral Ltd. Share Holdings

Epigral Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,3890.10.6
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,1460.10.39
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,6250.10.25
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,4910.10.14
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF6730.10.06
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4250.10.04
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund4560.010.04
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund950.10.01

Epigral Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Epigral Ltd.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051717 and registration number is 051717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1550.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maulik Jayantibhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Ashish Soparkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Darshan Anandbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Natwarlal Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karana Rameshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nirali Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manubhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanubhai Shakarabhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raju Swamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Epigral Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Epigral Ltd.?

The market cap of Epigral Ltd. is ₹4,321.01 Cr as on Sep 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Epigral Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Epigral Ltd. is 12.23 and PB ratio of Epigral Ltd. is 4.04 as on Sep 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Epigral Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epigral Ltd. is ₹1,83.80 as on Sep 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Epigral Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epigral Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epigral Ltd. is ₹1,736.00 and 52-week low of Epigral Ltd. is ₹815.00 as on Sep 07, 2023.

