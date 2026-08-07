What is the share price of Epigral? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epigral is ₹1,105.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Epigral? The Epigral is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Epigral? The market cap of Epigral is ₹4,767.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Epigral? Today’s highest and lowest price of Epigral are ₹1,110.50 and ₹1,094.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Epigral? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epigral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epigral is ₹1,944.75 and 52-week low of Epigral is ₹806.20 as on .

How has the Epigral performed historically in terms of returns? The Epigral has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 6.78% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Epigral? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Epigral are 17.59 and 2.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global