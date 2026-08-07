Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Epigral Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPIGRAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Epigral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,105.00 Closed
0.72₹ 7.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Epigral Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,094.75₹1,110.50
₹1,105.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹806.20₹1,944.75
₹1,105.00
Open Price
₹1,097.15
Prev. Close
₹1,097.15
Volume
1,595

Source: Dion Global

Epigral Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Epigral has declined 40.40% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Epigral has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Epigral Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Epigral Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,122.41,114.35
101,138.61,115.31
201,087.091,108.12
501,113.281,110.14
1001,096.091,129.67
2001,201.911,226.88

Source: Dion Global

Epigral Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Epigral remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.56%, FII holding fell to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Epigral Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,88,2450.45128.82
4,94,8740.3653.65
2,50,6501.5827.17
1,09,2470.2911.84
76,3500.78.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Epigral Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTEpigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTEpigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTEpigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTEpigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTEpigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Epigral

Epigral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051717 and registration number is 051717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2527.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maulik Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Soparkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Karana Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Darshan Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Chopra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Epigral Share Price

What is the share price of Epigral?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epigral is ₹1,105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Epigral?

The Epigral is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Epigral?

The market cap of Epigral is ₹4,767.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Epigral?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Epigral are ₹1,110.50 and ₹1,094.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Epigral?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epigral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epigral is ₹1,944.75 and 52-week low of Epigral is ₹806.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Epigral performed historically in terms of returns?

The Epigral has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 6.78% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Epigral?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Epigral are 17.59 and 2.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Epigral News

More Epigral News
Market Pulse