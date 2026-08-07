Here's the live share price of Epigral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Epigral has declined 40.40% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Epigral has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,122.4
|1,114.35
|10
|1,138.6
|1,115.31
|20
|1,087.09
|1,108.12
|50
|1,113.28
|1,110.14
|100
|1,096.09
|1,129.67
|200
|1,201.91
|1,226.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Epigral remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.56%, FII holding fell to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,88,245
|0.45
|128.82
|4,94,874
|0.36
|53.65
|2,50,650
|1.58
|27.17
|1,09,247
|0.29
|11.84
|76,350
|0.7
|8.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Epigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Epigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Epigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Epigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Epigral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Epigral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051717 and registration number is 051717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2527.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epigral is ₹1,105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Epigral is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Epigral is ₹4,767.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Epigral are ₹1,110.50 and ₹1,094.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epigral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epigral is ₹1,944.75 and 52-week low of Epigral is ₹806.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Epigral has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 6.78% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Epigral are 17.59 and 2.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global