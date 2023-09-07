What is the Market Cap of Epigral Ltd.? The market cap of Epigral Ltd. is ₹4,321.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Epigral Ltd.? P/E ratio of Epigral Ltd. is 12.23 and PB ratio of Epigral Ltd. is 4.04 as on .

What is the share price of Epigral Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epigral Ltd. is ₹1,83.80 as on .