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UPL Share Price

NSE
BSE

UPL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingRuralSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150

Here's the live share price of UPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹571.90 Closed
-0.48₹ -2.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UPL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.30₹575.20
₹571.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹563.25₹812.00
₹571.90
Open Price
₹571.60
Prev. Close
₹574.65
Volume
59,147

Source: Dion Global

UPL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UPL has declined 18.98% compared to peers like PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, UPL has underperformed peers relative to PI Industries (-2.53%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (4.83%).

UPL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UPL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5607.99593.42
10608.39598.85
20603.68601.35
50611.13609.42
100621.51627.37
200677.08647.23

Source: Dion Global

UPL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.64%, FII holding rose to 42.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

UPL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
87,55,0001.06500.09
69,21,4121.06395.35
46,89,6550.32267.87
34,65,4692.52197.95
32,60,3480.98194.74
32,38,3231.02184.97
29,86,8694.38170.61
27,53,3750.38157.27
24,70,5120.27141.12
15,00,0001.4685.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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UPL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTUPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTUPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTUPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 02:27 PM IST ISTUPL - Update On Leadership Transition And Expansion Of Senior Leadership Roles
Aug 04, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTUPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About UPL

UPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1985PLC025132 and registration number is 025132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5748.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant D Shroff
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Jaidev R Shroff
    Chairman & Group CEO
  • Mr. Vikram R Shroff
    Vice Chairman & Co-CEO
  • Mr. Raj Tiwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Monari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. M V Bhanumathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on UPL Share Price

What is the share price of UPL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL is ₹571.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UPL?

The UPL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UPL?

The market cap of UPL is ₹48,278.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UPL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UPL are ₹575.20 and ₹570.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UPL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UPL is ₹812.00 and 52-week low of UPL is ₹563.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UPL performed historically in terms of returns?

The UPL has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -12.04% over 3 months, -18.98% over 1 year, -0.59% across 3 years, and -5.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UPL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UPL are 25.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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