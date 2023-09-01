What is the Market Cap of UPL Ltd.? The market cap of UPL Ltd. is ₹44,372.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UPL Ltd.? P/E ratio of UPL Ltd. is 12.43 and PB ratio of UPL Ltd. is 1.65 as on .

What is the share price of UPL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL Ltd. is ₹603.00 as on .