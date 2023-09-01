Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

UPL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UPL LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Largecap | NSE
₹603.00 Closed
211.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UPL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹591.00₹604.55
₹603.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹576.95₹807.00
₹603.00
Open Price
₹593.00
Prev. Close
₹591.15
Volume
24,64,253

UPL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1607.8
  • R2612.95
  • R3621.35
  • Pivot
    599.4
  • S1594.25
  • S2585.85
  • S3580.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5696.13592.28
  • 10683.87591.79
  • 20680.16597.99
  • 50721.51622.99
  • 100711.62651.85
  • 200743.64681.01

UPL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

UPL Ltd. Share Holdings

UPL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF94,08,4750.36587.75
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund55,51,7111.06346.82
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan34,50,4951.02215.55
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan32,11,0000.85200.59
UTI Nifty 50 ETF24,99,9020.36156.17
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund19,63,0001.26122.63
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund16,84,9720.98105.26
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund13,37,7000.7183.57
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund12,96,3680.3780.98
Bandhan Arbitrage Fund10,51,7001.8865.7
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

UPL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UPL Ltd.

UPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1985PLC025132 and registration number is 025132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16449.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant Shroff
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Ashar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Jaidev Shroff
    Non Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vikram Shroff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Reena Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vasant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Tiwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Carlos Alberto De Paiva Pellicer
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on UPL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UPL Ltd.?

The market cap of UPL Ltd. is ₹44,372.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UPL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UPL Ltd. is 12.43 and PB ratio of UPL Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UPL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL Ltd. is ₹603.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UPL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UPL Ltd. is ₹807.00 and 52-week low of UPL Ltd. is ₹576.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data