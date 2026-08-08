What is the share price of UPL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL is ₹571.90 as on .

What kind of stock is UPL? The UPL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UPL? The market cap of UPL is ₹48,278.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UPL? Today’s highest and lowest price of UPL are ₹575.20 and ₹570.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UPL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UPL is ₹812.00 and 52-week low of UPL is ₹563.25 as on .

How has the UPL performed historically in terms of returns? The UPL has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -12.04% over 3 months, -18.98% over 1 year, -0.59% across 3 years, and -5.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UPL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UPL are 25.05 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global