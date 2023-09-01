Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|94,08,475
|0.36
|587.75
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|55,51,711
|1.06
|346.82
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|34,50,495
|1.02
|215.55
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|32,11,000
|0.85
|200.59
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|24,99,902
|0.36
|156.17
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|19,63,000
|1.26
|122.63
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|16,84,972
|0.98
|105.26
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|13,37,700
|0.71
|83.57
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|12,96,368
|0.37
|80.98
|Bandhan Arbitrage Fund
|10,51,700
|1.88
|65.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
UPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1985PLC025132 and registration number is 025132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16449.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 153.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UPL Ltd. is ₹44,372.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UPL Ltd. is 12.43 and PB ratio of UPL Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL Ltd. is ₹603.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UPL Ltd. is ₹807.00 and 52-week low of UPL Ltd. is ₹576.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.