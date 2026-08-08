Here's the live share price of UPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UPL has declined 18.98% compared to peers like PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, UPL has underperformed peers relative to PI Industries (-2.53%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (4.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|607.99
|593.42
|10
|608.39
|598.85
|20
|603.68
|601.35
|50
|611.13
|609.42
|100
|621.51
|627.37
|200
|677.08
|647.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.64%, FII holding rose to 42.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|87,55,000
|1.06
|500.09
|69,21,412
|1.06
|395.35
|46,89,655
|0.32
|267.87
|34,65,469
|2.52
|197.95
|32,60,348
|0.98
|194.74
|32,38,323
|1.02
|184.97
|29,86,869
|4.38
|170.61
|27,53,375
|0.38
|157.27
|24,70,512
|0.27
|141.12
|15,00,000
|1.46
|85.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|UPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|UPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|UPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:27 PM IST IST
|UPL - Update On Leadership Transition And Expansion Of Senior Leadership Roles
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|UPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
UPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219GJ1985PLC025132 and registration number is 025132. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5748.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UPL is ₹571.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UPL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UPL is ₹48,278.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UPL are ₹575.20 and ₹570.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UPL is ₹812.00 and 52-week low of UPL is ₹563.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UPL has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -4.73% for the past month, -12.04% over 3 months, -18.98% over 1 year, -0.59% across 3 years, and -5.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UPL are 25.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global