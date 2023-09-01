Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|782
|0.05
|0.05
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|101
|0.04
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|33
|0.05
|0
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1977PLC019594 and registration number is 019594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 697.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹27,682.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is 26.49 and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is 18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹548.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹686.70 and 52-week low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹498.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.