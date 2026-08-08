What is the share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,087.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Lloyds Metals & Energy? The Lloyds Metals & Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy? The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹117,506.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Metals & Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Metals & Energy are ₹2,109.00 and ₹2,041.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Metals & Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,109.00 and 52-week low of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹1,044.00 as on .

How has the Lloyds Metals & Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Lloyds Metals & Energy has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 21.02% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 47.71% across 3 years, and 95.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy are 31.92 and 8.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global