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Lloyds Metals & Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

LLOYDS METALS & ENERGY

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MetalBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,087.50 Closed
1.36₹ 28.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lloyds Metals & Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,041.50₹2,109.00
₹2,087.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,044.00₹2,109.00
₹2,087.50
Open Price
₹2,041.50
Prev. Close
₹2,059.45
Volume
57,509

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Metals & Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lloyds Metals & Energy has gained 46.13% compared to peers like Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%), Godawari Power & Ispat (26.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Metals & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Steel (21.30%) and Sarda Energy & Minerals (45.56%).

Lloyds Metals & Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Metals & Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,028.512,052.26
101,983.652,015.05
201,899.841,953.82
501,823.191,844.36
1001,664.81,713.09
2001,460.521,560.9

Source: Dion Global

Lloyds Metals & Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lloyds Metals & Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.65%, while DII stake increased to 2.18%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,71,0008.17664.6
17,49,6599.18316.76
7,82,7400.42141.71
6,55,8150.9118.73
5,26,7691.2395.37
4,72,0252.6785.46
3,78,6752.6268.56
2,71,9031.9149.23
2,54,7610.6546.12
1,72,1331.8431.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lloyds Metals & Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTLloyds Metals & Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTLloyds Metals & Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTLloyds Metals & Ener - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTLloyds Metals & Ener - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Discl
Jul 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTLloyds Metals & Ener - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1977PLC019594 and registration number is 019594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13680.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Babulal Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanian Prabhakaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhur Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateswaran Soundarajan
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Seema Saini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Luharuka
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satish Ramchandra Wate
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subbarao Venkata Munnang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shabbirhusein Shaikhadam Khandwawala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Rahul Shantaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Metals & Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,087.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lloyds Metals & Energy?

The Lloyds Metals & Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy?

The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹117,506.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lloyds Metals & Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Metals & Energy are ₹2,109.00 and ₹2,041.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Metals & Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,109.00 and 52-week low of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹1,044.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lloyds Metals & Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lloyds Metals & Energy has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 21.02% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 47.71% across 3 years, and 95.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy are 31.92 and 8.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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