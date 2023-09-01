Follow Us

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Share Price

LLOYDS METALS & ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Largecap | NSE
₹548.35 Closed
2.1311.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹536.00₹556.00
₹548.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹498.05₹686.70
₹548.35
Open Price
₹536.90
Prev. Close
₹536.90
Volume
1,74,723

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1558.33
  • R2567.17
  • R3578.33
  • Pivot
    547.17
  • S1538.33
  • S2527.17
  • S3518.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5449.46542.38
  • 10229.06552.55
  • 20119.04565.23
  • 5051.440
  • 10029.460
  • 20018.790

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF7820.050.05
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund1010.040.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF330.050

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Lloyds Metals And Energy Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:04 AM

About Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1977PLC019594 and registration number is 019594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 697.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Babulal Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhur Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanian Prabhakaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagannath Dange
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyam Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devidas Kambale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Luharuka
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Seema Saini
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satish Wate
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subbarao Munnang
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹27,682.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is 26.49 and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is 18.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹548.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹686.70 and 52-week low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is ₹498.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

