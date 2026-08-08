Here's the live share price of Lloyds Metals & Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lloyds Metals & Energy has gained 46.13% compared to peers like Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%), Godawari Power & Ispat (26.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Lloyds Metals & Energy has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Steel (21.30%) and Sarda Energy & Minerals (45.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,028.51
|2,052.26
|10
|1,983.65
|2,015.05
|20
|1,899.84
|1,953.82
|50
|1,823.19
|1,844.36
|100
|1,664.8
|1,713.09
|200
|1,460.52
|1,560.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lloyds Metals & Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.65%, while DII stake increased to 2.18%, FII holding fell to 1.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,71,000
|8.17
|664.6
|17,49,659
|9.18
|316.76
|7,82,740
|0.42
|141.71
|6,55,815
|0.9
|118.73
|5,26,769
|1.23
|95.37
|4,72,025
|2.67
|85.46
|3,78,675
|2.62
|68.56
|2,71,903
|1.91
|49.23
|2,54,761
|0.65
|46.12
|1,72,133
|1.84
|31.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Metals & Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Metals & Ener - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Lloyds Metals & Ener - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Lloyds Metals & Ener - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Discl
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Lloyds Metals & Ener - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300MH1977PLC019594 and registration number is 019594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13680.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,087.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Metals & Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹117,506.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lloyds Metals & Energy are ₹2,109.00 and ₹2,041.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lloyds Metals & Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹2,109.00 and 52-week low of Lloyds Metals & Energy is ₹1,044.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lloyds Metals & Energy has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 21.02% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 47.71% across 3 years, and 95.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy are 31.92 and 8.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global