Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,450.55 Closed
0.5413.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,425.55₹2,474.00
₹2,450.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,599.95₹2,883.40
₹2,450.55
Open Price
₹2,439.00
Prev. Close
₹2,437.50
Volume
38,946

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,474.08
  • R22,498.27
  • R32,522.53
  • Pivot
    2,449.82
  • S12,425.63
  • S22,401.37
  • S32,377.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,356.252,431.62
  • 102,351.072,439.54
  • 202,353.662,445.38
  • 502,080.292,406.32
  • 1001,739.322,329.78
  • 2001,586.082,206.35

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.96-3.419.6620.4749.81204.27203.88
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,9750.31.76
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,5260.31.14
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,8680.30.73
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,6280.30.41
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF7500.30.19
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund4980.020.13
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4640.30.12
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1030.30.03
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1070.020.03
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF50.030
View All Mutual Funds

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1937PLC002622 and registration number is 002622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. F N Subedar
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. A N Dalal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. F Khambata
    Director
  • Mr. Suprakash Mukhopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. A Sen
    Director
  • Mr. R Dube
    Director
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Director

FAQs on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹12,332.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is 48.96 and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,450.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,883.40 and 52-week low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,599.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

