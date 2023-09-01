Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.96
|-3.41
|9.66
|20.47
|49.81
|204.27
|203.88
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,975
|0.3
|1.76
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,526
|0.3
|1.14
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,868
|0.3
|0.73
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,628
|0.3
|0.41
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|750
|0.3
|0.19
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|498
|0.02
|0.13
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|464
|0.3
|0.12
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|103
|0.3
|0.03
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|107
|0.02
|0.03
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|5
|0.03
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1937PLC002622 and registration number is 002622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 253.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹12,332.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is 48.96 and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,450.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,883.40 and 52-week low of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,599.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.