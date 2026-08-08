What is the share price of Tata Investment Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Investment Corporation is ₹689.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Investment Corporation? The Tata Investment Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Investment Corporation? The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹34,882.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Investment Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Investment Corporation are ₹713.00 and ₹666.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Investment Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Investment Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹1,184.00 and 52-week low of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹538.70 as on .

How has the Tata Investment Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Investment Corporation has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, -5.9% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 39.65% across 3 years, and 40.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation are 80.96 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global