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Tata Investment Corporation Share Price

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BSE

TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Tata Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tata Investment Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹689.45 Closed
3.36₹ 22.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Investment Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹666.90₹713.00
₹689.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹538.70₹1,184.00
₹689.45
Open Price
₹666.90
Prev. Close
₹667.05
Volume
1,75,223

Source: Dion Global

Tata Investment Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Investment Corporation has declined 0.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Investment Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Tata Investment Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Investment Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5672.57672.6
10657.52668.62
20665.04666.71
50668.89668.24
100663.8670.97
200692.12677.01

Source: Dion Global

Tata Investment Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Investment Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding rose to 2.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Investment Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,4100.10.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Investment Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTTata Inv. Corpn. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTTata Inv. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Meeting Held Today
Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTTata Inv. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
Jul 15, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTTata Inv. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTTata Inv. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1937PLC002622 and registration number is 002622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bahram Vakil
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. A N Dalal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. Suprakash Mukhopadhyay
    Director
  • Mrs. Alice Vaidyan
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dube
    Director
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Director

FAQs on Tata Investment Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Investment Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Investment Corporation is ₹689.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Investment Corporation?

The Tata Investment Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Investment Corporation?

The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹34,882.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Investment Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Investment Corporation are ₹713.00 and ₹666.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Investment Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Investment Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹1,184.00 and 52-week low of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹538.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Investment Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Investment Corporation has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, -5.9% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 39.65% across 3 years, and 40.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation are 80.96 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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