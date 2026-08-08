Here's the live share price of Tata Investment Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Investment Corporation has declined 0.16% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Investment Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|672.57
|672.6
|10
|657.52
|668.62
|20
|665.04
|666.71
|50
|668.89
|668.24
|100
|663.8
|670.97
|200
|692.12
|677.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Investment Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.56%, FII holding rose to 2.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,410
|0.1
|0.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Tata Inv. Corpn. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Tata Inv. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Meeting Held Today
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Tata Inv. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Tata Inv. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Tata Inv. Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH1937PLC002622 and registration number is 002622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 420.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Investment Corporation is ₹689.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Investment Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹34,882.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Investment Corporation are ₹713.00 and ₹666.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Investment Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹1,184.00 and 52-week low of Tata Investment Corporation is ₹538.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Investment Corporation has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 3.3% for the past month, -5.9% over 3 months, -0.16% over 1 year, 39.65% across 3 years, and 40.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Investment Corporation are 80.96 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global