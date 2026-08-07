Here's the live share price of Dodla Dairy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dodla Dairy has declined 21.08% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Vadilal Industries (42.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Dodla Dairy has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,047.83
|1,041.45
|10
|1,049.09
|1,048.02
|20
|1,074.83
|1,061.93
|50
|1,090.94
|1,078.86
|100
|1,073.42
|1,096.59
|200
|1,146.95
|1,132.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dodla Dairy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.85%, FII holding fell to 6.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,87,575
|1.3
|526.27
|37,50,000
|2.14
|421.01
|36,72,376
|1.03
|412.3
|9,00,000
|1.46
|101.04
|4,41,256
|0.75
|49.54
|2,00,000
|0.77
|22.45
|86,828
|0.43
|9.75
|10,319
|0.87
|1.16
|3,896
|0.93
|0.44
|2,750
|0.62
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Dodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Dodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Dodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Dodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Dodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Dodla Dairy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1995PLC020324 and registration number is 020324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3421.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dodla Dairy is ₹1,040.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dodla Dairy is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dodla Dairy is ₹6,277.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dodla Dairy are ₹1,046.95 and ₹1,036.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dodla Dairy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dodla Dairy is ₹1,498.85 and 52-week low of Dodla Dairy is ₹955.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dodla Dairy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 11.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy are 25.65 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global