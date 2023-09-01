Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|36,72,376
|1.4
|280.33
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|24,15,639
|1.58
|184.4
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|8,11,786
|0.52
|61.97
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|7,00,000
|4.78
|53.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,80,801
|0.52
|21.43
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|2,00,000
|1.01
|15.27
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|1,50,000
|1.18
|11.45
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,29,667
|0.61
|9.9
|Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund
|96,759
|0.69
|7.39
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV
|93,450
|3.82
|7.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dodla Dairy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1995PLC020324 and registration number is 020324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2096.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹4,397.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is 41.83 and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹739.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dodla Dairy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹898.90 and 52-week low of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹431.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.