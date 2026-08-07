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Dodla Dairy Share Price

NSE
BSE

DODLA DAIRY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dodla Dairy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,040.55 Closed
-0.65₹ -6.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dodla Dairy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,036.70₹1,046.95
₹1,040.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹955.15₹1,498.85
₹1,040.55
Open Price
₹1,040.00
Prev. Close
₹1,047.40
Volume
50,589

Source: Dion Global

Dodla Dairy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dodla Dairy has declined 21.08% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Vadilal Industries (42.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Dodla Dairy has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Dodla Dairy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dodla Dairy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,047.831,041.45
101,049.091,048.02
201,074.831,061.93
501,090.941,078.86
1001,073.421,096.59
2001,146.951,132.24

Source: Dion Global

Dodla Dairy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dodla Dairy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.85%, FII holding fell to 6.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dodla Dairy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,87,5751.3526.27
37,50,0002.14421.01
36,72,3761.03412.3
9,00,0001.46101.04
4,41,2560.7549.54
2,00,0000.7722.45
86,8280.439.75
10,3190.871.16
3,8960.930.44
2,7500.620.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dodla Dairy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTDodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTDodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTDodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTDodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 25, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTDodla Dairy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1995PLC020324 and registration number is 020324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3421.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dodla Sesha Reddy
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Dodla Sunil Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Madhusudhana Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Tanna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tallam Puranam Raman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Raja Rathinam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinoda Kailas
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dodla Dairy Share Price

What is the share price of Dodla Dairy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dodla Dairy is ₹1,040.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dodla Dairy?

The Dodla Dairy is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dodla Dairy?

The market cap of Dodla Dairy is ₹6,277.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dodla Dairy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dodla Dairy are ₹1,046.95 and ₹1,036.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dodla Dairy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dodla Dairy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dodla Dairy is ₹1,498.85 and 52-week low of Dodla Dairy is ₹955.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dodla Dairy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dodla Dairy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 11.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy are 25.65 and 3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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