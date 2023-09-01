Follow Us

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DODLA DAIRY LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹739.10 Closed
-0.32-2.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹738.00₹752.90
₹739.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹431.20₹898.90
₹739.10
Open Price
₹746.50
Prev. Close
₹741.45
Volume
50,059

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1748.53
  • R2758.17
  • R3763.43
  • Pivot
    743.27
  • S1733.63
  • S2728.37
  • S3718.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5506.02743.15
  • 10503.25743.6
  • 20506.98737.68
  • 50520.46691.31
  • 100504.66631.23
  • 200498.66579.26

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Share Holdings

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund36,72,3761.4280.33
DSP Small Cap Fund24,15,6391.58184.4
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund8,11,7860.5261.97
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan7,00,0004.7853.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,80,8010.5221.43
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund2,00,0001.0115.27
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund1,50,0001.1811.45
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,29,6670.619.9
Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund96,7590.697.39
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV93,4503.827.13
View All Mutual Funds

Dodla Dairy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Dodla Dairy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1995PLC020324 and registration number is 020324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2096.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dodla Sesha Reddy
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Dodla Sunil Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Madhusudhana Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tallam Puranam Raman
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raja Rathinam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vinoda Kailas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Tanna
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Dodla Dairy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd.?

The market cap of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹4,397.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is 41.83 and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dodla Dairy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹739.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dodla Dairy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dodla Dairy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹898.90 and 52-week low of Dodla Dairy Ltd. is ₹431.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

