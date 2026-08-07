What is the share price of Dodla Dairy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dodla Dairy is ₹1,040.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Dodla Dairy? The Dodla Dairy is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dodla Dairy? The market cap of Dodla Dairy is ₹6,277.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dodla Dairy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dodla Dairy are ₹1,046.95 and ₹1,036.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dodla Dairy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dodla Dairy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dodla Dairy is ₹1,498.85 and 52-week low of Dodla Dairy is ₹955.15 as on .

How has the Dodla Dairy performed historically in terms of returns? The Dodla Dairy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, -8.86% over 3 months, -21.08% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 11.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dodla Dairy are 25.65 and 3.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global