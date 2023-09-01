Follow Us

AGI GREENPAC LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹732.25 Closed
-0.54-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹730.40₹742.05
₹732.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.50₹757.85
₹732.25
Open Price
₹737.90
Prev. Close
₹736.25
Volume
58,201

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1739.23
  • R2746.47
  • R3750.88
  • Pivot
    734.82
  • S1727.58
  • S2723.17
  • S3715.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.49730.93
  • 10325.24722.29
  • 20329.61701.94
  • 50327.84653.3
  • 100276.09586.57
  • 200283.45497.64

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Share Holdings

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund7,09,2090.6543.77
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund37,3380.322.3

AGI Greenpac Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Corrigendum
    AGI Greenpac Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:58 PM

About AGI Greenpac Ltd.

AGI Greenpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51433WB1960PLC024539 and registration number is 024539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1430.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rajendra Kumar Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Somany
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. G L Sultania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N G Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himalyani Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sarin
    Independent Director

FAQs on AGI Greenpac Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd.?

The market cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹4,737.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is 18.27 and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AGI Greenpac Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹732.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Greenpac Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Greenpac Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹757.85 and 52-week low of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹280.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

