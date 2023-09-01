AGI Greenpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51433WB1960PLC024539 and registration number is 024539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1430.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.