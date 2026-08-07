What is the share price of AGI Greenpac? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Greenpac is ₹725.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AGI Greenpac? The AGI Greenpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Greenpac? The market cap of AGI Greenpac is ₹4,690.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AGI Greenpac? Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Greenpac are ₹725.00 and ₹705.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Greenpac? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Greenpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Greenpac is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of AGI Greenpac is ₹444.00 as on .

How has the AGI Greenpac performed historically in terms of returns? The AGI Greenpac has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -21.72% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac are 12.95 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global