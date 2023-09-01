Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.61
|14.31
|24.57
|115.17
|136.13
|1,100.98
|126.45
|0.42
|1.31
|14.86
|35.07
|23.28
|234.29
|208.28
|2.38
|24.44
|25.43
|45.66
|94.80
|280.13
|251.85
|7.77
|-6.24
|10.69
|61.46
|64.50
|575.28
|267.96
|3.60
|-4.03
|12.24
|33.65
|13.74
|365.54
|55.80
|2.36
|-3.76
|20.32
|17.47
|-5.80
|235.65
|235.65
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.60
|-6.05
|-13.41
|-10.79
|-25.78
|362.89
|107.36
|9.80
|27.09
|26.20
|16.77
|26.81
|9.22
|9.22
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|7,09,209
|0.65
|43.77
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|37,338
|0.32
|2.3
AGI Greenpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51433WB1960PLC024539 and registration number is 024539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1430.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹4,737.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is 18.27 and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹732.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Greenpac Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹757.85 and 52-week low of AGI Greenpac Ltd. is ₹280.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.