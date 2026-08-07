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AGI Greenpac Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGI GREENPAC

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of AGI Greenpac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹725.00 Closed
2.08₹ 14.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AGI Greenpac Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹705.75₹725.00
₹725.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹444.00₹965.50
₹725.00
Open Price
₹709.45
Prev. Close
₹710.25
Volume
1,859

Source: Dion Global

AGI Greenpac Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AGI Greenpac has declined 21.72% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AGI Greenpac has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

AGI Greenpac Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AGI Greenpac Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5705.28711.38
10693.11705.32
20695.63698.9
50671675.76
100612.4657.34
200663.91677.05

Source: Dion Global

AGI Greenpac Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AGI Greenpac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.06%, FII holding fell to 6.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AGI Greenpac Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,97,2480.2813.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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AGI Greenpac Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTAGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTAGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTAGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTAGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTAGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About AGI Greenpac

AGI Greenpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51433WB1960PLC024539 and registration number is 024539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2665.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Somany
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. G L Sultania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. N G Khaitan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Laveesh Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himalyani Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on AGI Greenpac Share Price

What is the share price of AGI Greenpac?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Greenpac is ₹725.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AGI Greenpac?

The AGI Greenpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Greenpac?

The market cap of AGI Greenpac is ₹4,690.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AGI Greenpac?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Greenpac are ₹725.00 and ₹705.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Greenpac?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Greenpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Greenpac is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of AGI Greenpac is ₹444.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AGI Greenpac performed historically in terms of returns?

The AGI Greenpac has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -21.72% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac are 12.95 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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