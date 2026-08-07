Here's the live share price of AGI Greenpac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AGI Greenpac has declined 21.72% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AGI Greenpac has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|705.28
|711.38
|10
|693.11
|705.32
|20
|695.63
|698.9
|50
|671
|675.76
|100
|612.4
|657.34
|200
|663.91
|677.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AGI Greenpac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.06%, FII holding fell to 6.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,97,248
|0.28
|13.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|AGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|AGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|AGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|AGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|AGI Greenpac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
AGI Greenpac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51433WB1960PLC024539 and registration number is 024539. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hollow glassware (bottles, jars etc.) for the conveyance or packing of goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2665.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Greenpac is ₹725.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGI Greenpac is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AGI Greenpac is ₹4,690.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Greenpac are ₹725.00 and ₹705.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Greenpac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Greenpac is ₹965.50 and 52-week low of AGI Greenpac is ₹444.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGI Greenpac has shown returns of 2.08% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -21.72% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 24.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Greenpac are 12.95 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global